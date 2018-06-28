Elite Dangerous update launches two new ships, but space legs still nowhere in sight

Elite Dangerous is giving its pilots more space goodies today, including two new rustbuckets to whoosh around in its galactic theatre of lasers. This is part of the second update for their latest season of treats, Beyond (free to those who already own the last big expansion, Horizons). Basically: you astrobods are getting new spaceships to fly and new aliens to blow up. But this continuing trickle from developers Frontier is also making shipbound pilots like myself wonder: why don’t my legs work yet?
First, here’s a wee trailer showing off the two new ships to be added in “Chapter 2” of the Beyond season. The Alliance Challenger is a mid-sized spaceboat, more or less a powerful re-skin of the already-existing Chieftan (thus its community nickname, the “Beefy Chiefy”). But the Krait is a new beast. It’s got a fighter bay and lots of module slots, good for both combat and non-violent spacing.
The Challenger costs 26-30 million credits, and the Krait is 40-45 million credits, according to Elite-knower Obsidian Ant, who summarised the specs of each boat.
There are other tweaks in the update. There’ll be new Thargoid ships to blast, megaships to inspect, hackable turrets, and more planetary sites with audio logs to discover. They’ve also eased up on friendly fire, permitting more accidental damage to non-hostile ships, so rather than being marked as hostile because of a single stray bullet against a cop’s hull, you’ll be given a bit of leeway. Here’s the full patch notes for update 3.1.
Overall, it feels like a relatively small update. Especially when you look at what is still supposed to come. A cinematic trailer was released last week showing a Commander waltzing through a spaceport and entering his ship’s airlock using his disgusting human legs. A reminder that this bipedal ability is still missing from the game.
Previously, Braben and the band had been very vocal about that feature, emphasising it in road maps and marketing jazz. In one early dev diary it was the most-cited feature when devs were asked what they were looking forward to the most. After that, they reiterated that you’d be able to saunter around on your tootsies quite often. However, more recently they’ve become less vocal about this feature, and when asked about it have suggested that it won’t come for a long time, certainly not in this season.
“The team and I all see Space Legs as the feature we will love to add,” said Sandro Sammarco, lead designer, in a January interview with French website ActuGaming.net, “and it is at the top of our list, but it’s something that won’t happen in the Beyond season.”
Of course, “top of our list” would suggest that it’s the next thing they’re doing, which seems unlikely. We asked a representative from Frontier if the space legs were still being worked on, or if they had been dropped altogether, and were simply told: “[W]e can’t comment on rumour or speculation, and we have nothing to announce right now.” Which is disappointing, if not exactly a surprise.
I share some of the frustration of my fellow spacers. Four years have passed since the game first became playable, and the oft-promised ability to go walkabout on the surface of a faraway planet, or a grubby space station, has yet to appear. I enjoy soaring through the docking bay and space trucking to a playlist of outlaw music. But four years is a long time to be stuck in a chair, friends. I’d say I’ve got itchy feet, but I don’t – that’s the problem.
28/06/2018 at 17:38 BaaBaa says:
Last time I played this was well over a year ago, and it felt like a huge time sink with very little actual fun to be had. Kinda like a space truck simulator, with far less interesting scenery than its terrestrial counterpart. Is that still the case or have they added actual gameplay?
28/06/2018 at 17:41 jkkj says:
Still the case. New gameplay features have trickled in, and there are supposed to be some big changes to mining and exploration in chapter 4 of this content season, but I can’t imagine the game ever growing out of being a completely self-driven experience.
28/06/2018 at 17:50 milligna says:
What condescending nonsense. If you like flying spaceships in VR, it’s pure class all the way.
28/06/2018 at 19:48 g948ng says:
It doesn´t matter that you consider BaaBaa´s comment condescending. It´s still very much accurate.
The flying/driving is well done. Noone contested that. But that doesn´t change a thing about anything he said. His point is, that there is little else to do but fifty shades of grind. If you enjoy the ride for itself and can find your own fun, that´s good. But you will have to.
28/06/2018 at 17:38 jkkj says:
Unfortunately, I doubt space legs will ever come. At this point, I’m just hoping they get atmo landings in before ceasing further development.
28/06/2018 at 18:22 Ludux says:
Who wants a walking sim in their space sim? Might as well ask for platforming segments and at moba while you’re at it.
28/06/2018 at 19:39 jamhov says:
I really don’t understand why people are so focused on space legs. Every new feature that is introduced in this game is bare bones and adds little.
For example, people were obsessing over muticrew and it was so half baked it’s now a little used afterthought. Powerplay, cqc, and hell, even planetary landings follow a similar pattern. There isn’t much basis to think space legs would be any different.
Meanwhile the game continues to have design flaws that any other game would not tolerate. For example, to make missions rewarding to do, you have to do “mission stacking” which requires serially logging in and out of the game dozens of times to refresh the mission board to take enough missions to actually make progress in game.
The development of this game and the priorities of the developers and community is a bit mind boggling.
28/06/2018 at 20:12 g948ng says:
I agree with every point. None of the bare bones features is designed to keep people´s interest. Why even add new dimensions, like surfaces, when there is nothing to do or find there?
Worst of all there is nothing to learn. No mastery to achieve. You design a ship for a specific activity (or rather you look it up) and then you grind. You can mine, but you don´t get to be a “good” miner. It doesn´t matter how you cut an asteroid. You cannot find a “good spot” to mine because the mineral content is also randomly generated each time you enter realspace. Skill doesn´t come into it at all.
People complain they are bored by the old treadmill and Frontier offers them to use the yellow one in the other corner.
At this point I think they are just whaling. I suppose there are a couple of hardcore fans dictating the agenda with their wallets.
28/06/2018 at 20:01 tomimt says:
Ideally, there should be something to do on those space legs, though it could be fun to walk in the ship or the stations. That would, of course, mean a lot of new modeling in order to bring stuff up for closer inspection.
I do wonder if the reception of No Man Sky and the clunky state of Starcitizen have scared Frontier what comes to walking.
28/06/2018 at 20:35 Rindan says:
A small part of me always held out hope for Elite. The game is beautiful. The artist and visual designers for that game have earned each and every single penny. The flight model is also fantastic and feels great. Unfortunately, that’s all there is to the game. Each time, I keep hoping that they add a layer to use the amazing and beautiful space flight sim for something other than seeing randomly generated scenery and grinding, and each time I’m disappointed.
They are not even pointed in vaguely the right direction. They keep adding more randomly generated garbage to just look at. Fucking legs are just more steps in the wrong direction. The last thing in the world Elite needs is randomly generated empty stations to go with randomly generated empty star systems and randomly generated empty planet surfaces.
I’d call Elite a space walking simulator, but walking simulators usually have something worthwhile to look at rather than randomly generated garbage. It’s such a terrible waste. There is a good game buried in the core, it’s unfortunate that that game is run with people totally devoid of vision.
Make a single player mission based space combat game of Elite like Freespace. Make a single player trading/industry game like the X series. Make a Planetside style game about warfare where people move supplies, escort, and fight battles for real and organized war objectives. Make an Eve industrial/factional MMORPG style game where you rip out Eve’s awful and boring space piloting and combat, and put in Elite’s. Do literally ANYTHING with Elite’s beautiful graphics and wonderful ship handling then making a game about grinding through randomly generated garbage for literally no purpose.
Elite’s potential is what makes it so maddening to watch. I wish Elite was just garbage so I wouldn’t be so maddened by it’s waste potential.
28/06/2018 at 20:53 mitrovarr says:
Yeah, Elite is the most beautiful and incredible setting for a game that doesn’t exist. It got sacrificed on the altar of multiplayer so it could be a bad wannabe MMO (or more realistically, a griefing engine for 14 year olds with Anacondas so you turn multiplayer off if you have any sense).
28/06/2018 at 20:49 montorsi says:
Probably because it’s a space sim where you faff about in an enormous galaxy. While you can land on planets and do some stuff on them, it’s most definitely not a planet sim. Making any kind of satisfying atmospheric planets where you can walk around is an enormous undertaking that is essentially its own game. I’d expect it to be released in a major ‘seasonal’ patch update that we will have to pay for.
28/06/2018 at 21:28 Stevostin says:
I’ve bought Elite roughly 2 years ago, slightly before taking NMS on another sale. I liked most of it but I quickly realized that the lack of ability to walk the world, or even see people next to those trees and balconies when landing in a station, ruined any immersion I could have had.
I can’t name one feature they’ve added since that has even a remote value to me. Ah yes, there are “faces” to missions now. But I understand they’re not amazing either.
The contrast with the work done on NMS in the same period, no matter how bigger the initial flaws, is depressing. I don’t even understand how they could implement moon buggies without letting us get out of them for a walk, even meaningless.