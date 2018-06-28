Overwatch’s Hammond revealed as mecha death hamster

Blizzard have been teasing who Overwatch‘s next hero is going to be for a while now. Among the hints dropped in-game and out, we’ve had confirmation of a name – Hammond – as well as some small, non-human footprints and a teasing little video clip of a mechanised ball rolling around. Today’s video released on Twitter revealed a truth more horrifying than any could have imagined.

I’ve never trusted hamsters. They always look so shifty, like they’re planning something. Now we know; those ‘adorable’ little balls of fuzz are more than happy to saddle up in their mecha death-balls and go to war. We must protect ourselves against this cute and squeaking tide, or we’ll be the ones being fed pellets and forced to run in giant transparent plastic wheels next.

What with his supposed relationship to Winston and their shared origins at the Horizon lunar research facility, I was sure that Hammond was going to be some manner of primate. Ideally some kind of super monkey, rolling around in a ball. Still, I must admit that the name makes more sense now. Probably for the best, anyway – if he were a chimp, they’d need to put clothes on him. After all, the last thing we need to see is Hammond’s organ.

Quite what lunatic (because they’re from the moon, get it?) scientist figured they should upgrade a hamster ball into a robot spider death-tank probably needs to be brought up on war crimes charges, but it’s interesting to see such a wildly different character design. Hopefully it leads to some interesting new gameplay, too – high mobility/armor when in ball mode, but heavy firepower when deployed in mech-turret form, perhaps? What other tricks could this nefarious rodent have tucked away in his cheeks?

We’re still at the mysterious teasing phase of this particular hero’s reveal, so it’s probably a while til we find out how Hammond works in-game and when he’ll be rolling out to the public test servers. At least we now know what the face of our impending doom looks like; round, fuzzy and with big buck teeth. While we’re waiting for the hamster tide to bring fire and death to the world, Overwatch just got a major update that overhauls Symmetra, adds new group-finding functionality, and (terrifyingly) extends McCree’s Ultimate to sniper-like ranges.