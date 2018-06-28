Overwatch’s Hammond revealed as mecha death hamster

Blizzard have been teasing who Overwatch‘s next hero is going to be for a while now. Among the hints dropped in-game and out, we’ve had confirmation of a name – Hammond – as well as some small, non-human footprints and a teasing little video clip of a mechanised ball rolling around. Today’s video released on Twitter revealed a truth more horrifying than any could have imagined.
I’ve never trusted hamsters. They always look so shifty, like they’re planning something. Now we know; those ‘adorable’ little balls of fuzz are more than happy to saddle up in their mecha death-balls and go to war. We must protect ourselves against this cute and squeaking tide, or we’ll be the ones being fed pellets and forced to run in giant transparent plastic wheels next.
What with his supposed relationship to Winston and their shared origins at the Horizon lunar research facility, I was sure that Hammond was going to be some manner of primate. Ideally some kind of super monkey, rolling around in a ball. Still, I must admit that the name makes more sense now. Probably for the best, anyway – if he were a chimp, they’d need to put clothes on him. After all, the last thing we need to see is Hammond’s organ.
The champion revealed. pic.twitter.com/ZZZYioCyUo
— Overwatch (@OverwatchEU) June 28, 2018
Quite what lunatic (because they’re from the moon, get it?) scientist figured they should upgrade a hamster ball into a robot spider death-tank probably needs to be brought up on war crimes charges, but it’s interesting to see such a wildly different character design. Hopefully it leads to some interesting new gameplay, too – high mobility/armor when in ball mode, but heavy firepower when deployed in mech-turret form, perhaps? What other tricks could this nefarious rodent have tucked away in his cheeks?
We’re still at the mysterious teasing phase of this particular hero’s reveal, so it’s probably a while til we find out how Hammond works in-game and when he’ll be rolling out to the public test servers. At least we now know what the face of our impending doom looks like; round, fuzzy and with big buck teeth. While we’re waiting for the hamster tide to bring fire and death to the world, Overwatch just got a major update that overhauls Symmetra, adds new group-finding functionality, and (terrifyingly) extends McCree’s Ultimate to sniper-like ranges.
28/06/2018 at 16:05 Zorgulon says:
Well played, Blizzard, there we all were expecting a chimp. Suppose the ball should have made it more obvious.
I wonder how he’ll play: like a more mobile, tanky Bastion-lite? Or something else entirely…
28/06/2018 at 16:13 Kollega says:
As ludicrous as this seems… the hard truth is that far from every game lets you play as a war hamster. This is an example of novelty as glaringly obvious as you’re probably going to get – and though I don’t like Overwatch, I applaud this.
28/06/2018 at 16:14 Dominic Tarason says:
I am always hoping for more weird and non-human characters (and enemies) in games. Gruff Military Man With Gun is just so boring.
(Sorry Squad Dad 76, but you are)
28/06/2018 at 16:32 Kollega says:
Yeah – right now, you’re talking to a guy who thinks that the Ratchet & Clank series has the best protagonists ever. So yes, I do wish that we got more games (in the sci-fi genre, to start with) where you get to play as a non-human protagonist. The possibilities are endless!
28/06/2018 at 16:18 JTDenton says:
The best thing about this reveal has been people working themselves into a frenzy over convincing themselves that it’s actually the Junkertown Queen, and this is her ult. Which, mind you, is just plausible enough that I’m not willing to write it off entirely until we get a full reveal :p
28/06/2018 at 16:36 Excors says:
That does seem plausible, like how people thought Efi might have been a new hero, until a few days later it was revealed she was just part of Orisa’s story. Similarly Hammond is the Champion of Junkertown, and part of the Queen’s story.
On the other hand, Hammond looks a lot more fun and it’d be rather disappointing if he wasn’t actually the hero.
28/06/2018 at 16:18 Minglefingler says:
Don’t worry primate fans, the next hero will be a bellowing ape called Clarkson.
28/06/2018 at 16:30 onodera says:
And a snail named May?
28/06/2018 at 16:47 Excors says:
Then we could have May and Hammond versus the King of Junkertown, Jean-Claude Junker.
28/06/2018 at 16:28 mitrovarr says:
In b4 the obligatory Minsc reference.
28/06/2018 at 17:06 TeePee says:
If his ult battlecry isn’t “Go for the eyes”, I’m rioting.
28/06/2018 at 16:33 NetharSpinos says:
Blizzard taking notes from Atlas Reactor then, I take it?
If nothing else I’m sure their incarnation will be more warmly received; everyone* hates Isadora.
*hyperbolically speaking, of course.
28/06/2018 at 16:43 brucethemoose says:
Am I crazy, or is this a Richard Hammond reference?
28/06/2018 at 16:59 Drib says:
I was going to post some curmudgeonly something about this being too cutesy and absurd, but then I guess there’s already a talking ape.
Still kinda absurd though.
That said, hey. The game has been out a year, and any semblance of story gets obliterated by the randomly-teaming-up people fighting over nothing-really.
So bring on the hamsters.
28/06/2018 at 17:13 Vacuity729 says:
I don’t play Overwatch. I don’t really care about Overwatch.
But this is seven shades of awesome! More games need protagonists along these lines.
28/06/2018 at 17:17 Themadcow says:
Hamsters ARE shifty. I had 6 while growing up as a child, 3 of which died via apparent suicide or misadventure.
Two broke their necks falling onto their seed tray while using the ceiling of their cage as monkey bars, one cracked it’s hamster ball crashing into the fire-place… the cat took it’s opportunity, and my two Russian hamsters – Fatty and Skinny – fell out. Fatty ate Skinny overnight.
Overall, they seem pretty well suited to violent death.