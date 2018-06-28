Podcast: The naughty games we weren’t allowed to play

Psst. I know mum said you weren’t allowed to listen to those hellions on your favourite podcast anymore, but the hosts of the Electronic Wireless Show won’t tell if you don’t. This week we’re talking about the games we weren’t allowed to play as youngsters, but did anyway. Alice suffered strict rationing of The Sims 2, and Dave (oh hello Dave) was looked at with concern while playing Silent Hill. Brendan’s parents didn’t seem to care. Let’s all go to Brendan’s house. He’s got GTA 2.

And we’re still sneaking out of bed to play games today. Alice has been kidnapping policemen in Cultist Simulator, Dave has been scurrying around a dungeon as a musical mouse in Ghost of a Tale, and Brendan has given up booting zombies from the rooftops of Dying Light. Probably only one of these games is suitable for children. Also, keep your earholes primed for some bonus facts about axolotls.

Links:

Dave is our new guides writer – hello Dave!

King’s Quest II is an old Sierra adventure game

Antichamber was good wunnit?

Nights of Azure 2 is the worst game Dave ever reviewed

Have you played… The Sims 2?

Silent Hill is scary even behind the scenery

Fortnite is discussed on Good Morning Britain

The children are falling asleep in school

Giants: Citizen Kabuto was an odd one

Not including a tutorial in Cultist Simulator was a contentious decision

Nic Rueben’s Cultist Simulator review

John’s Ghost of a Tale review

Ghost of a Tale is designed by a former Dreamworks animator

Redwall is NOT Animals of Farthing Wood meets Dark Souls

Axolotls are amaaaazing

No, really

The visual novel about the is called RB Axolotl

Dying Light 2 hopes to improve on everything

The games our listeners weren’t allowed to play

