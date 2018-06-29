It’s the end of another week and, thus, time for another look back at the best PC gaming deals of the week, as well as some other fancy bits and bobs that made themselves known over the course of the last few days. Additionally – in case you forgot or have been blissfully unaware until this moment – Amazon Prime Day 2018 is hurtling ever closer by the day and we’ve got our own survival guide for that up and running, ready for the day to arrive. God help us all.

As usual, we’ve got deals that’ll work in the UK, deals that’ll work in the US and some deals that will work in both the UK and US, as well as presumably many other places. Let’s get started.

UK & US Deals

Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds on PC for £15.28 / $16.98 with code 43OFFPUBG from Fanatical

Remember when ol’ Plunkbat seemed like the king of all video games? While it may have been slightly usurped by a more colourful competitor, PlunkyB is still making moves to expand and evolve, recently adding a new, third map to the mix. Use the code 43OFFPUBG at checkout to get a PC copy of the game for, appropriately, 43% off.

Up to 90% off with the GOG Weekly sale

This week’s batch of GOG Weekly sale features up to 90% off a whole range of classic titles, as well as some newer ones. Deadly Premonition Director’s Cut is in here for less than the price of a coffee, too, if you want to experience the best of what video games have to offer.

Warner Bros Games Sale using code RED10 from Fanatical

Batman, Mad Max, Mortal Kombat, Hitman and LEGO are all involved in this week’s Warner Bros Games sale over at Fanatical. Use the code RED10 to get an extra 10% off the already-discounted titles, too.

Konami Sale from Humble Store

Of course, the main event of a Konami sale over at the Humble Store is going to be the half-price copy of Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain. Of course, it is. That said, you probably owe it to yourself to try out Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance while it’s 75% off, and boy, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow and Lords of Shadow 2 are a strange couple of games – those are 80% off each.

Hearts of Iron 4, Blackwake and Portal Knights for £10 / $12 from Humble Monthly

This month, signing up for a Humble Monthly account will get you instant access to three titles – Hearts of Iron 4, Blackwake and Portal Knights – alongside a stack of additional games at the end of the month.

UK Deals

Two 4K UHD Blu-rays for £30 from eBay

4K blu-rays are lovely and all, but they’re still a new enough bit of tech that they’re normally just a little bit too pricey to be realistic to own more than a handful, at least for the most part. As of right now, however, you can pick up two UHD Blu-rays for £30 right now via The Entertainment Store’s eBay outlet. Titles include Inception (the film the skeptical Leo DiCaprio above is from).

Logitech Z623 2.1 200W speakers for £84.99 from Ebuyer

If you’re still out there, somehow getting by with using the same old set of Dell-branded speakers or something equally ancient rattling out music from your PC, you might want to grab this set of Logitech speakers while they are discounted down to £85.

Marshall Major 2 headphones for £45 from Marshall

Marshall, the company behind all those iconic guitar monitors, cabinets and speakers that you’ve almost definitely seen at countless gigs, concerts and movies, also apparently makes headphones. Not only that, but the company is discounting this set of Major 2 headphones from £79 to £45 for a limited time.

US Deals

What Remains of Edith Finch on PC (Steam) for $9.99 from Amazon US

One of the best narrative adventures of 2017, at least in my own opinion, and you can grab yourself a Steam copy of it right now on Amazon US for under $10, which you probably should.

Frost Punk Victorian Edition on PC for $23.43 from Amazon US

Frostpunk – a grim, thought-provoking and weirdly addictive game from the creators of This War of Mine – is available in its fancy, boxed, Victorian Edition at Amazon right now for $24, which is less than the game costs on Steam normally. Incidentally, you’ll get a Steam key with this edition, too.

Final Fantasy 15 Windows Edition (Steam) for $24.99 from Amazon US

Now that Final Fantasy is not only on PC but also supports mods, there’s presumably never been a better time to get into JRPGs – especially when you can change the character models of you and your buddies into Battletoads, Power Rangers or Donald Duck in a mech suit. You can pick up a Steam key for the game for $25 at Amazon this week.

