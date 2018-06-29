Soundbyte: Why is it so hard to start a union in the games industry?

Welcome to Soundbyte, an audio mini-series that stimulates your ears and explores topics in the games industry. In our first episode, Pixel Picketers, we’re talking about unionisation in the games industry, what some folks are doing to make it happen, and the challenges they face. Let’s start by speaking to Doug Cockle, who plays Geralt in The Witcher among other roles, about his negative experiences in the recording booth. It turns out you can’t speak like a rough mercenary for hours on end without your voicebox shriveling up. Who knew?
Oh, voice actors did.
We begin with a bit of background, overviewing the SAG-AFTRA strikes and talking to Cockle about the difficulties he’s faced as an actor. Then we’ll move on to Emma* from Game Workers Unite, an organisation that rose from the tension of a controversial GDC panel.
After that: a word from artist Ted Anderson, from Pixel Pushers Union 512, for his perspective on unionising. I’ll chat with him about the worker-owned studio as another avenue for gaining better worker’s rights. And to round it all off, I’ll talk to Sébastien Bénard from Dead Cells developer Motion Twin about some of the downsides that come from working like this.
*Emma’s name has been changed at her request
29/06/2018 at 17:17 H. Vetinari says:
Love the poster at the beginning – there’s nothing quite like the posters of totalitarian regime that was the epitome of repression and lack of human rights.
is the aspiration of the author to have the same workers rights for employees in gaming industry as those in the Soviet Union, which was known for being “worker friendly”?
29/06/2018 at 17:30 Bizzy says:
This is not the place for challenging you on your probably very simplisitc view on all the history of the soviet union, but on the topic this is not an aesthetic that is limited to the soviet union, it is used by socialist forces throughout history from many countries and different ideological approaches. Many of them died fighting “totalitarian forces”.
And at the end of the day what is potrayed on this poster? People of mixed origins coming together to unionize, for a common cause. And on the other hand do you post the same on the often used older british aesthetic on this side which was also used by a colonial, monarchistic, racist, genozidal regime of the british empire?
29/06/2018 at 17:43 Zorgulon says:
Hear, hear.
What a bizarre and irrelevant snipe that was to make as a first comment.
29/06/2018 at 18:59 Kolbex says:
Nah, any time anything that smacks of lack of deference to Our Benign Capitalist Overlords is posted anywhere, you can expect the bootlickers to come out with their clucking tongues.
29/06/2018 at 18:22 yesButThisTime says:
I agree that inclusivity is important and that we should make sure to represent all the vibrant peoples of the world, not just those of the Eurosphere.
It was terribly occidental of Mr. Vetinari to ignore the millions of Chinese who were murdered by Maoist policies. The real crime here is that Sir V. racistly whitewashed away the particular talents of east Asian mass killers.
For shame, Mr. V.
For shame.
29/06/2018 at 17:44 ggggggggggg says:
the aspiration is to give game developers things that unionists in the past fought for, like 8 hour days and weekends
29/06/2018 at 18:04 Dances to Podcasts says:
Fun fact: murals in a similar style can be found at the shopping center at Rockefeller Center, New York.
29/06/2018 at 18:50 Kollega says:
Yeah… I live in a post-Soviet country, and the first thing I thought was “did the IWW, AKA Wobblies, originally draw this?” I don’t know what it is, but there’s something unmistakably American-socialist about this particular image. It might be its take on racial diversity, or clothing styles, or even the art itself. And for someone who has seen actual Soviet propaganda, I don’t think it’d be trivial to confuse.
29/06/2018 at 18:58 mitrovarr says:
The funny thing is, the people who parrot the constant anti-union points are usually some of the most abused and exploited workers. But no, keep defending your masters. Maybe they’ll treat you better someday!
29/06/2018 at 19:00 SuicideKing says:
I have just the thing for you!
29/06/2018 at 18:20 rangerfall says:
I figure that’s the reason indie(non-union) developers exist, is because they don’t want to deal long-term with the usual BS and creative death larger development houses go after. It’s as much a question about why software development doesn’t unionize and I think its a mix of factors from the rapid pace of technology change and new development niches to fill, to the average/median age of the workers and who they are marketing to, so that the idea of traditional ‘unions’ seems a little dated and 20th century like the article banner image.
29/06/2018 at 18:51 woodsey says:
If indie developers are anything like regular small businesses then they probably have an even worse track record than the big studios.
29/06/2018 at 19:10 indigochill says:
As a video game studio employee myself, I’ve been part of a union for a little under four years (in the country I work, unions are mandatory for foreigners, at least if you want your work visa approved). It’s done nothing at all for me or anyone I know and the only time it affected our work was when we almost had to go on strike for a completely unrelated issue for a completely different industry (it’s a pretty poorly segmented union, to be fair).
Generally, though, I’m fine with people wanting to get in on some collective bargaining. My beef with unions is that they often use various tactics to extort independents into joining (such as in my case, requiring union approval for work visa approval). Which means for someone who just wants to work in their chosen vocation they become just another layer of middlemen taking money from the people doing the work with no real accountability to the people they represent, because you have no options to work in your chosen industry/location without union membership.
But I’d support a middle-ground. Unions can negotiate for their members, but coexist with independent developers whose interests perhaps don’t align with those in unions.
29/06/2018 at 19:28 Gothnak says:
I’ve worked in the Games Industry since 1995 and there has been a few times over the years where I’d wish there was a union. So, why isn’t there?
Because it’s a white collar industry. When you are a blue collar worker, you do a job a lot like everyone else and in theory you can be easily replaced. Management don’t really care about how they treat you and you rarely have anyone care about your individual needs. That’s why you all band together and get someone to speak for you.
In the games industry each developer is an expert in their field. They are usually able to bring up issues with work to their manager (although many times this goes nowhere) and artists have very different careers to coders, or designers or producers.
The biggest problem for working in the games industry is like tv and film, if you aren’t better or work harder than the next person then there are 12 people excited to take your role. That pressure is what stops people standing up and being counted as who wants to employ someone who is just going to be trouble.
I stuck up for my fellow employees on numerous occasions in my career at some very big companies, I certainly missed some promotions by not keeping quiet, but most devs just want to go to work and make computer games, and if they have to crunch now and then, so be it.