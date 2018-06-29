The Foxer

Below is a list of 30 Things Wot Are Yellow (‘things’ is used here in its broadest possible sense). Entries have been stripped of vowels and had any inter-word spaces repositioned. For example, if Bart Simpson was present, he might appear as…

BRTSM PSN

Banana would be…

BNN

RAFSeaKingByAdrianPingstone

1. VTLLS
2. QRN TNFLG
3. CLN LMSTRD
4. PKCH
5. RSPSD CRS
6. TRDFR N CL DR
7. MRLL
8. BSS NBR LN
9. HNGD
10. RDT MR LDCT Y
11. NBSTRFG HTR
12. TR VLPR STHSTR YWDG
13. DVCT
14. HFFLP FFSCRF
15. HLT RCK
16. TRC KFV NCLDP LYSF RSTL BM
17. ZML
18. BRSSDRT MND
19. SMLY
20. CHS KR
21. MMNTL
22. CNR YGRL
23. RN
24. NWM SRM NTTRN
25. CWRD
26. JN DCSFFRR
27. CST RDTRT
28. SCN DLN GS TRV RNS
29.
30. JDNSTRN

*       *       *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s collage theme: words that incorporate beverages

foxerJune22sol

a. Begin (Gothnak, Stugle)
b. TaleSpin (jabbywocky)
c. Sperry (Rorschach617)
d. Strummer (Little_Crow)
e. Barak (Lazzars)
f. Meadow (mrpier, phlebas)
g. Stearman (Stugle)
h. Forsaken (mrpier)
i. Waterford (Gothnak)
j. Bremen (Gothnak)
k. Twine
l. Deportivo (Gothnak, Artiforg)

25 Comments

  1. 29/06/2018 at 13:03 Gothnak says:

    22. CANARY GIRL.
    25. COWARD
    26. JAUNDICE SUFFERER
    27. CUSTARD TART
    29. IO

  2. 29/06/2018 at 13:07 Little_Crow says:

    2) QUARANTINE FLAG
    3) COLONEL MUSTARD
    14) HUFFLEPUFF SCARF
    19) SMILEY

  3. 29/06/2018 at 13:09 Gothnak says:

    13. ADVOCAAT
    18. BORUSSIA DORTMUND

  4. 29/06/2018 at 13:10 mrpier says:

    3. Colonel Mustard

  5. 29/06/2018 at 13:10 Little_Crow says:

    4) PIKACHU
    16) TRACK FIVE ON COLDPLAYS FIRST ALBUM

  6. 29/06/2018 at 13:11 Gothnak says:

    4. PIKACHU

  7. 29/06/2018 at 13:20 Little_Crow says:

    12) TRIVIAL PURSUIT HISTORY WEDGE
    21) EMMENTAL

    #####
    13) DOVECOTE?

    Nope, 13) ADVOCAAT

  8. 29/06/2018 at 13:26 phlebas says:

    10. ROAD TO EMERALD CITY

  9. 29/06/2018 at 13:28 Gothnak says:

    7. AMARILLO
    11. NABOO STARFIGHTER

  10. 29/06/2018 at 13:31 Little_Crow says:

    7) AMARILLA
    23) URINE

  11. 29/06/2018 at 13:32 Zorgulon says:

    7) AMARILLO

  12. 29/06/2018 at 13:32 phlebas says:

    30. JUDENSTERN

  14. 29/06/2018 at 13:38 phlebas says:

    24. NEW MEASUREMENT TRAIN

  15. 29/06/2018 at 13:44 Little_Crow says:

    8) BUSES IN BERLIN

  16. 29/06/2018 at 13:44 Gothnak says:

    So close for 1…..

    link to amazon.co.uk

    :)

  17. 29/06/2018 at 13:47 Gothnak says:

    6. TOUR DE FRANCE LEADER

  18. 29/06/2018 at 13:51 captaincabinets says:

    15. HAUL TRUCK

  19. 29/06/2018 at 14:04 captaincabinets says:

    28. SECOND LONGEST RIVER IN ASIA

  20. 29/06/2018 at 14:45 phlebas says:

    1. VITELLUS

  21. 29/06/2018 at 14:51 phlebas says:

    9. HONEYGUIDE?
    link to en.wikipedia.org

    (I guess the Y might not count as a vowel…)

  22. 29/06/2018 at 15:47 Gothnak says:

    9. HUANGDI (The Yellow Emperor) link to en.wikipedia.org

