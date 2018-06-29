Below is a list of 30 Things Wot Are Yellow (‘things’ is used here in its broadest possible sense). Entries have been stripped of vowels and had any inter-word spaces repositioned. For example, if Bart Simpson was present, he might appear as…
BRTSM PSN
Banana would be…
BNN
1. VTLLS
2. QRN TNFLG
3. CLN LMSTRD
4. PKCH
5. RSPSD CRS
6. TRDFR N CL DR
7. MRLL
8. BSS NBR LN
9. HNGD
10. RDT MR LDCT Y
11. NBSTRFG HTR
12. TR VLPR STHSTR YWDG
13. DVCT
14. HFFLP FFSCRF
15. HLT RCK
16. TRC KFV NCLDP LYSF RSTL BM
17. ZML
18. BRSSDRT MND
19. SMLY
20. CHS KR
21. MMNTL
22. CNR YGRL
23. RN
24. NWM SRM NTTRN
25. CWRD
26. JN DCSFFRR
27. CST RDTRT
28. SCN DLN GS TRV RNS
29.
30. JDNSTRN
SOLUTIONS
Last week’s collage theme: words that incorporate beverages
a. Begin (Gothnak, Stugle)
b. TaleSpin (jabbywocky)
c. Sperry (Rorschach617)
d. Strummer (Little_Crow)
e. Barak (Lazzars)
f. Meadow (mrpier, phlebas)
g. Stearman (Stugle)
h. Forsaken (mrpier)
i. Waterford (Gothnak)
j. Bremen (Gothnak)
k. Twine
l. Deportivo (Gothnak, Artiforg)
29/06/2018 at 13:03 Gothnak says:
22. CANARY GIRL.
25. COWARD
26. JAUNDICE SUFFERER
27. CUSTARD TART
29. IO
29/06/2018 at 13:07 Little_Crow says:
2) QUARANTINE FLAG
3) COLONEL MUSTARD
14) HUFFLEPUFF SCARF
19) SMILEY
29/06/2018 at 13:09 Gothnak says:
13. ADVOCAAT
18. BORUSSIA DORTMUND
29/06/2018 at 13:10 mrpier says:
3. Colonel Mustard
29/06/2018 at 13:10 Little_Crow says:
4) PIKACHU
16) TRACK FIVE ON COLDPLAYS FIRST ALBUM
29/06/2018 at 13:11 Gothnak says:
4. PIKACHU
29/06/2018 at 13:20 Little_Crow says:
12) TRIVIAL PURSUIT HISTORY WEDGE
21) EMMENTAL
13) DOVECOTE?
Nope, 13) ADVOCAAT
29/06/2018 at 13:26 phlebas says:
10. ROAD TO EMERALD CITY
29/06/2018 at 13:28 Gothnak says:
7. AMARILLO
11. NABOO STARFIGHTER
29/06/2018 at 13:31 Little_Crow says:
7) AMARILLA
23) URINE
29/06/2018 at 13:32 Zorgulon says:
7) AMARILLO
29/06/2018 at 13:32 phlebas says:
30. JUDENSTERN
29/06/2018 at 13:35 Little_Crow says:
29) AI
link to en.m.wikipedia.org
Or
29) AA
29/06/2018 at 13:38 Gothnak says:
I had IO as that is yellow, think AA is the best call.
29/06/2018 at 13:54 Zorgulon says:
Ah I just figured out AA, but you beat me to it!
It’s definitely AA. That sloth doesn’t look yellow to me.
29/06/2018 at 13:38 phlebas says:
24. NEW MEASUREMENT TRAIN
29/06/2018 at 13:44 Little_Crow says:
8) BUSES IN BERLIN
29/06/2018 at 13:44 Gothnak says:
So close for 1…..
link to amazon.co.uk
:)
29/06/2018 at 13:47 Gothnak says:
6. TOUR DE FRANCE LEADER
29/06/2018 at 13:51 captaincabinets says:
15. HAUL TRUCK
29/06/2018 at 13:54 Little_Crow says:
Trying to be clever I was googling yellow coke – that’s quite an interesting set of search results
29/06/2018 at 14:04 captaincabinets says:
28. SECOND LONGEST RIVER IN ASIA
29/06/2018 at 14:45 phlebas says:
1. VITELLUS
29/06/2018 at 14:51 phlebas says:
9. HONEYGUIDE?
link to en.wikipedia.org
(I guess the Y might not count as a vowel…)
29/06/2018 at 15:47 Gothnak says:
9. HUANGDI (The Yellow Emperor) link to en.wikipedia.org