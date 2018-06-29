Below is a list of 30 Things Wot Are Yellow (‘things’ is used here in its broadest possible sense). Entries have been stripped of vowels and had any inter-word spaces repositioned. For example, if Bart Simpson was present, he might appear as…

BRTSM PSN

Banana would be…

BNN

1. VTLLS

2. QRN TNFLG

3. CLN LMSTRD

4. PKCH

5. RSPSD CRS

6. TRDFR N CL DR

7. MRLL

8. BSS NBR LN

9. HNGD

10. RDT MR LDCT Y

11. NBSTRFG HTR

12. TR VLPR STHSTR YWDG

13. DVCT

14. HFFLP FFSCRF

15. HLT RCK

16. TRC KFV NCLDP LYSF RSTL BM

17. ZML

18. BRSSDRT MND

19. SMLY

20. CHS KR

21. MMNTL

22. CNR YGRL

23. RN

24. NWM SRM NTTRN

25. CWRD

26. JN DCSFFRR

27. CST RDTRT

28. SCN DLN GS TRV RNS

29.

30. JDNSTRN

* * *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s collage theme: words that incorporate beverages

a. Begin (Gothnak, Stugle)

b. TaleSpin (jabbywocky)

c. Sperry (Rorschach617)

d. Strummer (Little_Crow)

e. Barak (Lazzars)

f. Meadow (mrpier, phlebas)

g. Stearman (Stugle)

h. Forsaken (mrpier)

i. Waterford (Gothnak)

j. Bremen (Gothnak)

k. Twine

l. Deportivo (Gothnak, Artiforg)