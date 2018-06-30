Fortnite cracks the sky with gigantic rocket; probably not good

Fortnite: Battle Royale is no stranger to royal displays of extravagance. Heck, that good spacedaddy Thanos ran amok in there for a while. But today, we’ve witnessed a Once In A Game experience: they shot a rocket into the sky and it made the sky not work anymore. We’re not sure what it means, but there’s plenty of video of what went down, and certainly this is all leading into the fifth season with some kind of world changing… thing. Look, I don’t know either, man.

Dominic was kind enough to summarize everything that lead us to this point. There were so many “leaks” and false starts here that I’m just happy something happened at all. Is there a Leviathan en route? Who knows! Epic can do anything now. Storm is a’brewing.

Here’s how the sky looks now. Remember when this happened in Doctor Who? Remember how poorly that went?

Anyhow, here’s what you’re all here for: That Good Video Content. Check out this footage of the rocket from the ground, the silo, and from the sky itself.

The next season is set to begin July 12. What happens at that point is anyone’s guess. I mean, my guess is along the same lines as the rest of those guessing: let’s blow up some stuff on the map and let the world go full-Fallout. Are there monsters waiting with new game modes, hidden under ground that we need to nuke to get to? Sure yes.

We’ll let you know what we find out.