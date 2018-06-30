What are we all playing this weekend?

Summer! It’s summer! It actually happened! They said it couldn’t be done yet here we are. We made it, together. Bless us all.
What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!
Alec:
I just stuck my nose back into Stardew Valley
while working on a round-up of best management games, and now is all obviously doomed. Parsnips and potatoes are my everything. If I can tear myself away from such pastoral pursuits, Prey: Mooncrash
still calls to me too.
Alice B:
This weekend, if the weather holds, I’m going to sit in a park with some friends and play a TRPG called Blades in the Dark
. If you’ve played other pen and paper RPGs and argued over who got to be the rogue, then check out Blades, because it is a game where everyone
gets to be the rogue. This is, coincidentally, the same player group that Johnny Chiodini wrote about
on Eurogamer.
Alice O:
I’m still enamoured with Slay The Spire
‘s third character, The Defect, still finding clever combos and just plain enjoying this murderous wizbot. What a fantastic character. Beyond that, I want to be outside and ideally in water. I managed three swims last weekend (one river, two beaches), and caught so much sun that for days I was puzzled by blemishes appearing on my face – until I realised they were freckles reemerging after the Caledonian winter.
Brendan:
I got a PlayStation 4! Put that pitchfork away, you eejit. It’s 2018 and we’re all videogame polyamorous now (polygonorous?) I’m gonna play me some Persona 5 and Uncharted 4 and Bloodborne and and and… Oh it’s all so exciting. Like a little Christmas in the middle of June. Merry Junemas, everyone!
Dave:
It’s the game of setting up tents and being outside. I am GMing a pen and paper role playing game (Trail of Cthulhu) so there is at least some game being played.
Graham:
I’m sorry, I’m going to keep saying this, but I’m going to spend any spare moment this weekend trying to make a game rather than playing them. Latest update: I’ve commissioned an artist who has started producing character art. It looks great – there are several good dogs involved – and it’s giving me extra motivation to make the rest of the game live up to it.
John:
It’s going to be Red Faction Guererifilllaa ReMarstered
, because I’m reviewing it. But if I have any spare time amongst the weekend madness, I really want to carry on struggling through the surprisingly bad Uncharted 1 on PS4, so I can get on to the apparently not as bad Uncharted 2.
Katharine:
I think I’m finally starting to get to the good stuff in Ni No Kuni II
now, as I was suddenly presented with a top-down real-time strategy scenario earlier in the week where I crushed the local spear-wielding hamster population to establish my new kingdom. I’ve still got to go and ask the local wood god if I can chop down some trees so I can build said kingdom (a plan I’m pretty sure he won’t be very pleased with), but fingers crossed I’ll make it far enough in my negotiations this weekend to get a glimpse of the game’s apparently excellent town management feature.
Matt:
In the Steam sale so far, I’ve succumbed and bought OneShot
, Wizard of Legend
and The Gallery – Episode 1: Call of the Starseed.
Naturally, I’ll be playing none of those and instead splitting my time between Overwatch and board games.
Matthew:
I’m still clearing Assassin’s Creed Oranges
‘ map of eight billion icons – I reached a point where I cleared enough of the damn things that I feel obliged to push on. And the action has become a lot more enjoyable now that I’ve spiced up my poison darts and can hide in the bushes while entire enemy bases puke themselves to death (spreading the infection as friends come to hold back their hair). And with the heat of the sun beating on my gaming chair, it’ll be extra immersive. Maybe I’ll take breaks to cool myself with frostier fare; I’ve got an untouched copy of A Good Snowman Is Hard To Build
. Of course, if anyone has better suggestions of snow/ice-based games, I’ll happily take them.
Nöa:
This weekend I’m going finally play Behind the Screen
, which I know so little about you wouldn’t think I’d have any reason to play it all. What I do know is it looks very strange and not a little dark, which is right up my alley! And if that doesn’t float my boat (or should I say rocket?) I’ll be falling back on the gorgeous OPUS.
But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?
30/06/2018 at 10:13 EgoMaster says:
After finishing The Dark Eye marathon, I have been drifting in terms of gaming. So, today I’m starting my Bioshock marathon. I finished the two System Shock games last year and had a blast, but because I didn’t have enough empty space for Remastered versions + Infinite, I left their spiritual successor to this year. I have only finished the first one, so 2 and Infinite will be brand new experiences for me. I also got a little bit tired of trying to avoid spoilers for the rest of the series, especially Infinite. And this ends now!
30/06/2018 at 10:23 Lars Westergren says:
If you like those games, you have to play Arkane Studios stuff if you haven’t. Dishonored 1+2, Prey, plus all the DLC.
30/06/2018 at 10:13 caff says:
Picked up a couple of 10tons games in the Steam sale, so I’ll probably be shouting “I AM THE LAW!” at perps in Jydge.
Oh yeah, and more adventures in Omen Exitio: Plague. It’s superb, it’s how adventure gamebooks should be done on a PC.
30/06/2018 at 11:31 Lars Westergren says:
I got Omen Exito on Android as a Kickstarter reward, looking forward to playing it on my upcoming vacqtion.
30/06/2018 at 10:18 Lars Westergren says:
I’m still on Prey: Mooncrash, the AAA Roguelike which is amazingly good. Managed to unlock all 5 characters now, including one that you pretty much have to play like you are playing Thief, because if she gets into open combat she is in deep trouble. Plus I found out about the story objective missions.
Still playing some of Cultist Simulator, but I did look up a few things online because I was hoarding more and more books and high level lore but not progressing anywhere. If one guide was right,
** SPOILER WARNING **
I may have to start over because I have the wrong cult funded to succeed at the path I chose. That does suck a bit.
** END SPOILER **
Also think the rites that convert Passion cards to Reason and vice-versa should be remade into something more useful (adding points to cult members maybe? Transforming a Thing? Or transforming another Ritual?) because by the time I get them I always have emptied out the initial bookstore and I have 7-8 of each of those cards, more than you will ever need it feels like.
I think I want to play Vampyre next.
30/06/2018 at 10:25 Hilloh says:
I played Uncharted 1 last year and it had a) not aged well and b) not been that great to begin with, probably. I know I really should continue on to Uncharted 2 as it’s supposed to be very good still today but then again I feel 6 months break after the first one hasn’t still been enough.
30/06/2018 at 12:18 Not Marvelous says:
I have never owned a PS and Uncharted 1 always seemed… well, rather boring, but 2? I watched a whole playthrough on youtube and it was fun. A little bit much on the shooty parts (still, I hear, considerably better than 1) as opposed to the adventuring, but just an excellent game. Numbers 3 and 4 seem great as well.
30/06/2018 at 10:26 Bostec says:
I picked up a PS4 last year and the Uncharted remasters. Really struggled with the first one, thought it was terrible and almost gave up at the end. Didn’t have the heart to play the 2nd one.
Into RPG’s and rogue-likes at the moment. Got a couple of expansions for Tales of Maj’Eyal and Caves of Qud to run through. Also playing Avernum 2:Crystal Souls.
30/06/2018 at 10:29 mashkeyboardgetusername says:
Probably playing the only two games I picked up in the steam sale so far. So, might be trying to finish off The Witness, having just got to the mountain.
Or, if I finish that quicker than expected, or am just bored of it, starting MGS:TPP. I played through the Ground Zeros mission which was fun, but I do suspect I’m incredibly bad at these games. Ah well.
*sets off more alarms* *gets into more gunfights*
30/06/2018 at 10:55 Grizzly says:
Not much games to play this weekend because we’ll be celebrating the educational achievements of my niece, but I’ve been playing some old racing games I’ve never really picked up before, such as the lovely Flatout: Ultimate Carnage and Fuel.
I also bought some extra content for Cities: Skylines in the steam sale, and although the Green Cities expansion isn’t as wildly amazing as, say, After Dark or Mass Transit (the former of which adds BICYCLE LANES), building a city in full Femke Halsema mode is still quite a lot of fun.
30/06/2018 at 11:35 gorte says:
I can’t really afford to indulge in Steam salery right now so this weekend I’m going to be very f2p and check out the new Eternal expansion.
30/06/2018 at 11:45 a fine cat says:
I have forgotten the greatness of Brigador and shall make amends by actually playing through the campaign, instead of just fooling around in freelance mode forever. I really, really hope they’ll release a level editor some time.
30/06/2018 at 11:49 The Almighty Moo says:
Into the Breach. Started my first campaign on normal as the Rusting Hulks. Other than that Zelda in the Sunshine
30/06/2018 at 11:54 LennyLeonardUK says:
Due to the combined forces of the World Cup and the extreme heat in the south of England I have found myself drifting away from my PC recently, but that will change this weekend. Before my lapse I was knee-deep into Ni No Kuni 2 so I will go back to that, plus I have BattleTech sitting idle in my Steam Library so I may also try to change that situation over the next 48 hours.
In between that I will continue to enjoy the World Cup, and in contrast, continue to endure the heat.
Have a good weekend everybody.
30/06/2018 at 12:21 Not Marvelous says:
Right now I’m trying to gather people to play Blades in the Dark, it seems like such a fantastic game.
Also another example why RPGs are actually not a good fit for digital games, although I wish CRPGs picked up at least some ideas from modern tabletops, not just, you know, the updated semi-wargames from 40 years ago.