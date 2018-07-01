Contagion VR: Outbreak breaks into Early Access with free demo

Back in 2014, we covered Contagion, a multiplayer co-op zombie game that was dark as all hell and equally hard, but with delightful twists and incredibly well done maps. As Craig said of the game at the time, the levels aren’t huge but they’re incredible densely designed, and built to be slowly explored. Well, Contagion is coming to VR now as Contagion VR: Outbreak, and I can’t imagine a better pairing. There’s no need to rush through this world, and thank god, because rushing and the current state of VR don’t work that well anyway.
So a slower, bleaker zombie shooter with multiplayer, that feels more like Resident Evil 2 than Left 4 Dead? Absolutely, you’ve sold me. There’s a PVP mode for online play, and a number of single player campaigns, based on different characters and their stories at various points in the same outbreak.
There’s also a free demo you can load up now. Take a look at some gameplay here:
Right. So. I like everything about that. The moment you drop a weapon and pull out your cell phone was weirdly cool for me? That you have this form of inventory management that’s equally immersive? You have to pull your flashlight from your vest but that’s also where you return it to, and otherwise you don’t have light? I did the limitations slash possibilities for the kind of design. You have to have at least one hand free to open doors but you don’t want to open doors without a really decent-ass weapon so… that kind of tension draws me in. I think I could go without every single drawer in the bathroom and kitchen being openable only to have nothing inside. I know me. I’ll search every single drawer in that entire city, because what if I miss one cool thing?
Buy the Early Access version of the game or download the demo on Steam.
01/07/2018 at 18:17 Kefren says:
I only play singleplayer, and quite enjoyed Contagion. I keep meaning to install it again and give it another go – I got a few nights of entertainment out of it last time. This also looks great, and illustrates what VR does well, which is two things. One is being immersed in a place that is lifesize, not just small images on a screen, and it’s all around you. The other thing is the controls – using your hands to do stuff rather than a controller or keyboard and mouse. I thought Oculus Touch made a huge difference compared to the Vive wands, and I loved the naturalness of bending down to pick something up off the floor, then maybe examining it up close, turning it as if I held it, then throw it away or holster it or swing it as a weapon. I kept forgetting I was playing with software and hardware – instead, really feeling that I was ‘in’ the environment. Zombies would fit that well. :-)
01/07/2018 at 18:31 AmberWalsh says:
I just got paid $7500 working off my computer this month. And if you think that’s cool, my divorced friend has twin toddlers and made over $8k her first month. It feels so good making so much money when other people have to work for so much less. This is what I do… Visit & Start Work
01/07/2018 at 21:01 Jokerme says:
Don’t expect too much from this developer. They have an incompetent management and can’t take criticism. They banned many people on Contagion forums just for asking questions.
Early Access is especially alarming. They will probably take your money, fire all the staff, and leave the game in an incomplete state, then start looking for new artists for their next game.