Tempest 4000 set to cause sensory overload this month

Americans don’t know Jeff Minter in the way he’s known elsewhere. At least, that’s what I’ve been told, and it tracks because I didn’t know who Minter was either. The game creator has repeatedly butted heads with The Creature That Wears The Skin Of Atari, so it is delightful to see that some kind of common ground was reached to allow Minter to make this re-imagining of the classic arcade game Tempest. Minter was behind Tempest 2000, the widely-admired Tempest remake first released on Atari Jaguar, and has only grown more Minterly across the years through games including Space Giraffe and Polybius. Tempest 4000 is a challenging wave shooter wrapped in neon retro vibe that carries his trademark style into the future. And you can play T4000 in a couple weeks.

As in the original game, players are in control of the Claw, a powerful spacecraft equipped to destroy deadly creatures and other obstructions with rapid-fire shots on vibrant geometric prisms. With three game modes to choose from and 100 levels to conquer, players must eliminate all enemies as quickly as possible to survive, aiming for the coveted spot at the top of the leaderboards.

You should only have to wait until July 17th to play Tempest 4000 on PC or any console.

Check out the very Jeff Minter trailer below:

You should be able to purchase the game in the near future on Steam. There are more bright colors and music on the official website.