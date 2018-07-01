The DreamboxXx Bundle supports LGBTQ+ and Immigration non-profits

If you read our site, you’re probably familiar with Robert Yang at this point. One of my first introductions to Yang’s work was through this RPS article on The Tearoom, which is a “historic bathroom simulator” that dealt with gay issues but could not include gay sex, so the in-game penises were replaced with guns, because no one in the industry will ban a game with guns. Yang’s public shower-based game Rinse & Repeat was one of the very first games banned on Twitch. You might be detecting some themes in Yang’s work. (And that theme is that Steam won’t allow many of Yang’s games.) Now, Yang is part of a group of queer artists and game designers who just launched a video game bundle to benefit LGBTQ / pro-immigrant grassroot non-profits (such as the Sylvia Rivera Law Project and Make The Road New York) and their game bundle is now live.
The DreamboxXx Bundle, which you can grab here, features eight games for $8, and ends sale forever on July 24th. There was a premiere event for the bundle’s release which you can read about over at Gothamist.
Yang summed up the project’s history and how it moved into a real-world space:
We originally made these games for The DreamboxXx, a community arcade cabinet custom-built for queer performance space The Dreamhouse in New York City, built and organized by local DIY arcade group Death By Audio Arcade (more generally, I think this is also a lovely story about how various community groups, indie designers, and grassroots interests can come together, and maybe it even serves as a model for future partnerships, organized around any type of identity or community or cause? in the tradition of other social justice bundles like Devs With Ferguson)
Worth it for this game alone, probably:
I’m… I’m going to go play that now.
Some artists featured in the bundle are listed here, and you should absolutely check them out:
Haitham Ennasr (@hysuma)
Nicole Leffel (@devilherdue)
Eddie Cameron (@eddiecameron)
Juno AM (@subjectiveideal)
Robert Yang (@radiatoryang)
Josie Brechner (@visagermusic)
Fernando Ramallo (@compositeredfox)
Ellie Bell Bogdan (@belladonnagable)
Ayla Myers (@bridgs_dev)
(photos by Walter Wlodarczek for The Gothamist)
01/07/2018 at 19:34 Traverse says:
Include this game in the bundle, and I’ll bite.
01/07/2018 at 19:44 ChatterLumps says:
Yeesh, what made you think that you were making a funny or worthwhile comment?
01/07/2018 at 19:47 brucethemoose says:
I would actually be interested in a “most controversial video games we could find” bundle, with a nice healthy mix of political extremes and parody.
01/07/2018 at 19:59 Terrapin says:
Surprise: you already bite.
01/07/2018 at 20:40 sektor666 says:
OP made my day xDD
01/07/2018 at 20:59 Kelvin says:
“Include this game in the bundle, and I’ll bite.”
01/07/2018 at 20:24 Krondon57 says:
Supports LGBT? What now? Gay, trans and whatever people can’t earn money themselves? Or what is this about?
01/07/2018 at 20:33 Rathination says:
Lots of LGBTQ+ youth are shunned by their families when they go “out”. It’s not everyone, but many organizations try to help these individuals and I’m sure the bundle gives to these groups.
01/07/2018 at 20:49 Kelvin says:
Oh, yeah. I remember Yang.
“Few video games feature peeing or pooping, but still frequently feature bathrooms for the sake of completeness. To make the bathroom “useful”, level designers often stash powerups or ventilation ducts or forgotten keycards in them, but those are all secondary to the bathroom’s ultimate function in a video game: to signal expense and production value. In immersive sims like Deus Ex Human Revolution or Prey (2017), the player can turn on showers and flush toilets, and each fixture sports a complex effects setup with swirling particles and refracting water shaders. This “wasteful” use of draw calls and texture memory helps assure you of the game’s high budget and huge production team.”
Like gee-f*cking-willickers.
I can only *imagine* the feelings this guy had for the wasted sugary cereal-box textures in Adam’s kitchen. Or the wind-swept garbage on the streets.
He’s doing a good job, but I think I’m going to wait to buy until he makes a game about the harm dietary corn-syrup does to low-income children in suburban areas. That’ll really show those high-production-value fat cats to waste textures on food in games that don’t address the underlying controversy!