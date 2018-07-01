The Sunday Papers

Sundays are for playing board games with old uni friends, at your old uni. Or for reading about video games. Thems your choices.
Blogger “problemmachine” wrote a short piece that questions whether every story needs conflict. I’m fascinated by it, because I think they’re wrong but can’t help but wonder if that’s based on an assumption I’m unaware of because it’s baked into me so deeply. Every story has to be about an attempt to overcome an obstacle, doesn’t it? What’s more interesting about not seeing that struggle through the lens of conflict? What would it mean to actually look at events through a different lens? It’s one thing to say they can exist, but another to give me an example of a conflict-less story I’d value being told.
There are lots of stories! Stories of love and loss, of the unreliability of memory and the temptations of imagination and of hurt and exploration. It’s impoverished to regard these as a conflict between Man and Time or Man and Death. What sort of conflict is that? We are not in conflict with gravity or with the ground, we are suspended between them. Even if we fall, our death is not conflict with the ground. Things happen that don’t fit this conflict model, and they frequently make interesting stories anyway. It’s a bit terrifying that we’ve been able to tell the line that stories are based in conflict as a generally uncontested bit of storytelling advice for so long – that, itself, tells a story: It’s like science fiction, a culture that can only understand the world through fights.
Natalie Flores wrote about the problematic presentation of a Latino character in the Cyberpunk 2077 E3 demo, who inserts Spanish words into “what feels like practically every other sentence”. It’s disappointing, and I can only echo Flores’ hope that CD Project address the issue.
The truth is that visibility isn’t important when the representation itself is poor because marginalized people — as redundant as this might sound to say, but we keep having to repeatedly assert this — are real people, and we deserve more than crumbs of representation. Representation isn’t necessarily good representation, and when that representation feels like it harms the people it’s supposed to represent more than it does them and their identities justice, can we be happy about such representation at all?
On Waypoint, Cameron Kunzelman reflected on whether buying more games than you’ll ever have time for in Steam sales is actually a good idea. I liked his point about how the itch.io sale feels more wholesome for its lack of trading card guff.
The old Twitter koan about there being no ethical consumption under capitalism rings out here. Žižek emits a shriek that we should not try to imagine capitalism with a human face, by which he means that there is no possible way for any of this buying and selling should feel good or be valorized in any way. And yet when I head over to the itch.io Summer Sale, I can alter what I’m doing a little bit. I can still accrue more games than I can play, but the platform isn’t looping me into a massive ecology of consumption, card generation, and profit extraction.
On Motherboard, Samantha Cole interviewed Bonnie Ruberg about her research studying how sex workers are presented in video games. My first reaction whenever I hear a game lets you pay a sex worker is usually ‘oh no’, but Ruberg argues that including sex workers in games shouldn’t be a problem in and of itself. I’m still conflicted, because while I agree that viewing sex work as “fundamentally exploitation” is wrong, I’m not sure that enough players are equipped for its inclusion in most video game contexts to not just deepen existing prejudices… though total exclusion doesn’t seem like it would help anyone either. It’s a tricky one.
I was really struck by how often, when sex workers appear in AAA games, they almost always offer to give their services to the player-characters for free or at a discount. If you watch the Feminist Frequency “Women as Background Decorations” videos, one clip after another shows women sex workers telling the player-character that they’re so attractive they don’t have to pay for sex or they can get a special reduced price. That’s not something I had seen any one else address in depth when it comes to sex workers in video games — how problematic it is that these sex worker characters are always telling player-characters that they’re so exceptional they’re willing to devalue their own labor.
Rosh Kelly wrote about what Cultist Simulator did to his brain. It did this a bit to my brain too, but I’m not sure I’d connect its compulsiveness to a need to feel special. I’m still not sure what I’d connect it to though, so you may as well listen to Kelly.
And with that the madness behind the cultists doesn’t feel so alien. The all-consuming nature of their study becomes almost sympathetic. Cultist Simulator is not just a game, but a thought exercise. Before playing it might seem impossible to lose everything in the pursuit of knowledge, but there is something inside us all, something old and self-destructive that can be activated under the right, or wrong circumstances. Cultist Simulator uses the human condition to find patterns and solve problems, the need to feel special and our desire to understand what it all means to destroy ourselves.
On Kotaku, Maddy Myers delved into the world of esport training houses. She spoke to both the young ‘uns who live in them and the parental figures that run them, and oooooh boy do these places sound unpleasant. If I ever catch myself contemplating what life would be like as a pro Dota player, I’ll be sure to read this again and snap myself out of it.
Yoo’s bedroom is the only one with a fully stocked liquor cabinet. “That,” Tran says, gesturing towards the bottles, “is how you make it four months with four days off.” Yoo, for his part, joked that whenever he’s had a drink in the past, he has “walked it off” whenever any of the pro gamers comes to his room in the middle of the night to tell him they had a nightmare.
PC Gamer’s Andy Kelly went on a tour of surreal high street shops in The Crew 2. I chuckled out loud, twice.
Music this week is definitely something by the Grateful Dead, because I’ve hardly listened to anything else. This version of China Cat Sunflower is real good.
I think this is a couple of weeks old, but I read this post (linked by Critical-Distance) on the psychology behind some of the arguments against Steam’s free-for-all policy: link to pixelpoppers.com
Interesting read, I think, regardless of whether or not you agree with the conclusion.
One can lament all day about the subjectivity of norms and related mechanisms while completely ignoring that there must be a reason why groups of people, of whatever size, give themselves norms. This is omnipresent and therefore no accident.
It would also be wise to look at the alternative and how that tends to work out.
I’m going to be honest, “Don’t question norms because everyone has them for a reason,” isn’t much of a counter-argument.
No but you see, itch good, steam bad. Because, uh, trading cards.
The PC Gamer thing is hilarious.
Yeah, the “stories don’t need to be conflict” thing is waffle, pure and simple. I’m not going to insist that telling stories must revolve around FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT by any means, but that post just reads like someone down the pub who’s had some vague epiphany they’re bursting to tell everyone about but that they haven’t actually thought through quite yet. Just because you don’t like the word “conflict”, or the idea of confrontation in any form, doesn’t mean it isn’t there. A story about loss is absolutely about conflict, even if it’s just about wrestling with the idea it’s time to let go (of something or someone or whatever). “Conflict” doesn’t always mean I MUST FIGHT AND I MUST WIN BECAUSE RAAAAAH I KILL YOU TO PROVE I AM BESTEST. That being said, if I dwell on it, sure, I can see vague hints that fiction might some day move beyond setting A against B and seeing who comes out on top – maybe sooner, maybe later – but this piece doesn’t offer any more concrete suggestions how, just a general “Why always the fighting?” when that’s really not the problem, or not remotely as much of a problem as the author seems to think it is.
It’s probably technically possible to have a story without conflict, simply because there’s nothing that especially prevents a body of text from solely describing a series of events where things are in harmony. You just need to provide another reason to be reading, otherwise it’s not very interesting, much like a car without an engine doesn’t go anywhere.
For instance, the internet is filled with fictional documents of characters having sex, and they’re probably stories even though there’s no conflict in them. The pleasure, anticipation, and general narrative structure provided by conflict in a plotted work is instead reworked around the intercourse of the characters.
That said, I’m not sure how interesting this theoretical possibility itself is.
Fact: I love silly slice-of-life stories where the protagonist is the definition of “wacky and shortsighted”, and constantly sets themself up for insane antics by e.g. inventing crazy schemes and gadgets that go out of control, or blowing various things way out of proportion. Ergo, the conflict may be there, but it’s literally about the character causing themself lots of trouble through their imperfections, thus being in conflict with their own actions and decisions, not anyone or anything else. Which is already not-often-remembered when people talk about conflict in stories.
I also love slice-of-life stories that just chronicle the neat things that the characters do, with gorgeous art and good writing accompanying whatever mundane-but-cool things the heroes may get up to. Like, for example, “travelogue” stories taking the audience through amazing places, and managing to be interesting just by showing interesting stuff and the heroes’ reaction to it. Where is the conflict in that?
Try Vorkosigan saga
The obvious example is Jiro Taniguchi’s manga “The Walking Man”, which collects little everyday moments of relaxation, or play, or contemplation. I very much recommend it if everyday small stories are your thing.
Renga in Blue recently blogged about the arguably conflict-free narrative structure kishōtenketsu, trying to apply it to Zork I.
It is absolutely correct that stories do not need conflict. LeGuin wrote repeatedly on the topic.
link to ursulakleguin.com
link to tamouse.github.io
Yes, if you bend the definition of conflict, perhaps to ‘tension’, perhaps to ‘effort’ you can find it everywhere. Yes, you can make tautological declarations that X is not really a story.
But I agree with LeGuin on I think the fundamental point here, that for a broad range of stories the conflict is really incidental to the focus of the story. Even if the hero challenges an obstacle, it could be made arbitrarily small without losing the tale. “I played subnautica and saw all these pretty fishes” is a story.
Conflict is just an ingredient, like salt in a dish, it doesn’t have to be in the recipe, even if some people think it improves some dishes.
For an example of an (essentially) conflictless story, I recommend the Yotsubato series of manga. In the West, Calvin and Hobbes is another good example.
Unfortunately my other comment is awaiting moderation (go Google LeGuin’s Carrier Bag theory of fiction!)
The problem with the conflict centred idea of fiction is that it avoids what many stories are really about. I would argue that games journos should know particularly well ‘stories without conflict’: think about all the anecdotes you tell about something cool or dumb that happened in a videogames, that are *not* about you the player overcoming a challenge.
I’m probably not going to bother drawing this argument out too much, because I know I’m being contentious/most people do not agree with me, but I think you’re drawing out the definition of “a story” to impractical or self-serving lengths much as you accuse people of misusing “conflict”. Put crudely, as far as I’m concerned your Fortnite stories are of no interest to anyone who doesn’t play Fortnite and they serve little or no purpose other than to reinforce the sense of camaraderie you want to encourage between people who play Fortnite. They are not “stories” in any meaningful sense – a huge number of people have experienced what is essentially the exact same thing, and each individual account doesn’t communicate anything beyond “Hahaha it’s a funny old game”. Much as I liked Pip’s articles, “I played Subnautica and saw some fishies” is not a “story”.
Not to mention one of the LeGuin articles you link to says nothing about conflict not being necessary, and while the other complains about the use of “conflict” being reductive, I would quite happily argue it is in itself reductive by insisting that “conflict” always means DEATH and KILLING and STRUGGLE and FIGHTING and that all of these are bad, bad things so we must stop talking about them. Again, I don’t think I’m reinforcing the patriarchy by talking about (for example) dealing with loss as “conflict”. You can resolve a story quite tidily by having the protagonist learn to surrender, after all.
Reinforcing the sense of camaraderie between a community is the *origin* of the story. Being not universal is no issue.
There’s a failing of the conflict metaphor to add anything to the understanding of the story, that’s the issue with broadening conflict. The critique from LeGuin is not that conflict has to be fighting and killing and you’re using the word wrong, but that the rhetoric about stories as conflict assumes the fundamental legitimacy of fighting and killing and implies that other things are legitimate only in how they may be compared to it.
Saying something is a conflict has connotations. There are opposing agents. There are winners and losers. Losing is bad. There is violence. Saying that a story about love or loss is a fight except that there’s no violence and maybe no opposition and maybe the protagonist is best off losing and… Well at this point why are you saying this is a conflict, other than if you think the concept of conflict is inherently dignified some how and you don’t want that to be wrong?
Manga in general is probably the best place to look for dozens of examples of stories that for the most part do just fine without conflict.
One of my favorite works of fiction is Yokohama Kaidashi Kikou, and while some individual arcs or chapters have conflict(usually by the broadest possible understanding of conflict, as in, a character struggling to overcome some more or less adverse circumstances) a lot of them don’t. And yet it’s still an engrossing read for its world, characters, and atmosphere.
I regard YKK as one of the greatest works of fiction ever produced – no, I do not mean that to sound remotely hyperbolic – and I would still argue until I was blue in the face that it was in large part about conflict. It is about learning to let go, about wanting very badly to keep things the way they are, the way they seem to have always been, and fighting – yes, fighting, not with fists or weapons or insults but fighting all the same, with the growing realization that you can’t.
As I said in my other comment, you can certainly address this by broadening the idea of conflict – up to and beyond any emotional reaction about a thing, but I think at some point the metaphor just becomes more and more tortured.
Except there’s no broadening of the idea required. Crikey we learned about “conflict” as a term for things-other-than-actual-fighting in [i]first year[/i] English at secondary school.
This kind of vacuous semantics over using a word because it could maybe kinda sorta if you squint just right on the seventeenth day of the eleventh month of the year under a blue moon after chanting the correct three-day sequence of ritual koans be interpreted as reinforcing what the arguer considers a “damaging social norm” or whatever is why ordinary people’s eyes glaze over whenever this kind of discussion begins.
I am not saying conflict has to be fighting. I am saying that conflict has a range of meanings and that the further you get from the original the more tenuous it gets and the more meaningless it becomes.
I mean, read about the origin of the idea – Aristotle said that to be interesting, a story must have a single conflict between a protagonist and antagonist. It was later that people broadened it out, with notions like man vs self (i.e. a story has ‘conflict’ if it involves a character making any sort of choice at any point, wow isn’t that *kinda* general!) Even in your first year secondary school, we start by teaching man vs man, and go outwards from there.
Maybe we should just say that Aristotle was wrong.
Right on. There are so so many stories already with ‘arbitrarily small’ conflict elements. Basically anything ‘slice of life’ already crowds this supposedly overlooked niche. I’d agree on Yotsubato and throw in most of Azumanga. I do disagree that Calvin and Hobbes is a good example, though. Calvin’s a conflict machine.
I’m unable to locate in a reasonable time the planet in Hitchhiker’s Guide where novels are entirely literal, unaccented accounts of events and the supposed main character might die of thirst two-thirds of the way through as a result of not getting a faucet fixed.
Day Of the tentacle Oral History from US Gamers is a great read this afternoon (its sunday afternoon here) :
link to usgamer.net
The Cyberpunk discussion is such nonsense. It’s the same type of hostility that moralists have had again and again towards any sort of artistic expression, under the guise of a new idea and with a few different terms, now with disappointing and problematic over sinful and immoral: that it is instructive and must therefore only show what they deem morally appropriate behavior or be seen as a danger to their vision of society. For that purpose, characters shown are treated as if they are real people and any behavior they show or that is enacted against them is a prelude to acting out that behavior in reality. Anyone who disagrees with this will be put under suspicion of approving of the sort of behavior that is displayed.
It’s nothing new. It’ll lead to them arguing for the kind of repressive codes on what you can and can’t do that we’ve seen countless times before. And it shows that they haven’t learned a thing of why moving away from that type of thinking was such an important achievement in our appreciation of art and its role in society in the first place.
“If you start asking people to think about racism then they might stop making racist art. This is obviously unacceptable.”
You might be missing the point of the Cyberpunk article. I spent most of my life in Miami and have a few friends from an East LA background. The point is that Latinos just don’t talk like that.
They don’t say things like “Put some pants on your culo and get down here.” It looks like CDPR is basing their dialog on some very bad movies and TV shows, just randomly throwing Spanish words in the middle of English dialog. It’s immersion-breaking in a game like this.
In respect to Steam sales, and the article about them… yeah. I still buy games on Steam, but nowadays I prefer to buy on GOG if possible (which it often is)… and I don’t actually buy all that many games. Somehow, despite being still in the “twentysomething” age bracket, and theoretically being able to waste all of my time on gaming, I don’t even boot up any games on many of my days. I have lost my taste for binge-gaming, and that means that my existing library of about two hundred in total (that’s just digital – I also have an old library of discs, too), many of those being theoretically infinite, is more than enough nowadays.