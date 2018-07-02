This Dragon Ball FighterZ match is somewhat intense

Think fast. No, faster than that. Sorry, you’re still not thinking with the required rapidity. Dragon Ball FighterZ is a good fighting game that requires quick wits and quick mitts, which is why you’ll never be the best. But this fight between two players at a weekend tournament has some folks in the fighting game community squealing. From an outsider’s perspective, it sure looks like a lot of kicks and punches and firey blasts of focused energy. But to Dragon Ballers, it’s a tour de fisticuffs, a relentless slugfest featuring a tense and impressive comeback from one of the game’s best pugilists.
The fight took place in Daytona, Florida, where punchpros were competing in the CEO Championships, the opening event of a World Tour competition for Dragon Ball Fighter Z. For professionals of cartoon biffing, this was the first big tournament of a 7-month-long competition.
One of the fights was between Swedish player Peter “Leffen” Hjelte, and Japanese player Goichi “Go1” Kishida. This was how it ended:
Now, I don’t know what’s going on here. But years of feigning interest in The Football whenever a taxi driver talks about it has prepared me for this moment. I know something amazing has occurred, judging by the screams of the commentator and crowd. If that doesn’t convince you, some fans are breaking down the match, in particular the final set, which sees Goichi blocking so many hits he may as well replace Donnie Yen for the next Ip Man. At one point he dashes forward and blocks a hit with such ridiculous speed, the commentator can barely believe it happened.
If you want to watch the whole fight, it’s here. Goichi would go on to play in the grand final of the tournament, but in the end was beaten by Ryota “Kazunoko” Inoue, who took the Dragon Ball this weekend (for fans of the anime, the World Tour has a fun twist that only occurs if one player wins all seven tourneys, symbolically collecting all seven “Dragon Balls”. If that happens, they become the final boss of the World Tour).
Anime boxing wasn’t the only sport at the Daytona event. A Tekken 7 tournament was also underway, the best moment of which was probably when a Chinese student ducked under a nasty blow from a Brazilian rich kid.
02/07/2018 at 12:27 comic knight says:
I could barely watch this with that one guy screaming the whole time.
02/07/2018 at 12:36 DatonKallandor says:
It’s a pretty standard defensive play. The commentator screaming about it is incredibly annoying. Well executed, but hardly legendary – it’s no Evo moment 37.
02/07/2018 at 12:52 Eery Petrol says:
Your comparing this to the most prolific moment in fighting game history – even negatively – speaks volumes.
02/07/2018 at 14:00 Ansob says:
Watch the actual video, not the Twitch clip.
Go1 gets knocked down to a single character on low health vs. Leffen’s full team (who are all at about half health, but it’s important not to underestimate just how important assists are in DBFZ for mixups and maintaining pressure), then proceeds to hold Leffen off for a full two minutes and take the match, which is some pretty impressive defensive play.
02/07/2018 at 14:17 Ansob says:
Since I’m past the edit deadline, I’ll add that out of those two minutes, Go1 spends 90 seconds literally one touch away from death, perfectly blocking an insane string of mixups.
02/07/2018 at 14:11 April March says:
Yeah, that just made me feel like the random dudes during the Cell battle that were screaming for Mister Satan to come back.