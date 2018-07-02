Streaming service Rainway exposes the scale of the Fortnite virus problem

Battle royale shooter Fortnite is a phenomenon now, but with many millions of players comes big problems, especially when the audience skews a little younger than average and the game is free to play. Last Tuesday, engineers at game-streaming service Rainway noticed tens of thousands of automatically logged errors flooding in, all of them coming from Fortnite players.It was time for their tech team to do a little internet sleuthing, which they kindly documented here in this developer blog post.
The first thing Rainway’s techies did was confirm that the errors weren’t coming from or related to their own software. With that out of the way, they now had a log of many thousands of users, all trying to access ad servers online, but reporting Javascript-related errors, indicating some kind of ad-based malware. Fortnite is one of the most played games using the service (letting people stream from their home computer to remote devices), so it wasn’t too surprising a vector, but that led to the problem of identifying which piece of malware it was.
This was an interesting blog to write. We hope you enjoy. https://t.co/ifefqWkfmA
— Rainway 🏳️🌈 (@RainwayApp) July 2, 2018
YouTube is flooded with videos promising downloads of undetectable cheats and free cash-shop credit for Fortnite, many of them being viruses. Identifying which particular one was setting off all the alarm bells at Rainway was like picking out a particularly thorny needle in a haystack made out of needles. In the end, they just went through and picked through the pile mechanically, by downloading hundreds of potential malware packages and running them through a custom-made search tool to see if any of the reported ad server URLs popped up.
Eventually they struck gold, one package, which was temptingly promising both free V-Bucks (the in-game currency) and an undetectable aimbot. In reality, once installed it went and re-routed all web traffic through itself, adding a generous helping of extra ads. Rainway have made some efforts to shut down this particular piece of malware, getting the download pulled from its original host and informing the ad company involved – Adtelligent – that someone on their ad network was serving ads through malware, but at the time of writing, Adtelligent have yet to respond.
Rainway also went and informed all of their affected users that they’d been caught by this malware, but with masses of users affected on one streaming service alone, it seems like that tens of thousands of users have been affected, with the malware installer clocking in at 78,000 downloads total. So, let this be a lesson to you all that cheaters seldom prosper, and to keep away from strange download links you see on YouTube. If any of your kids play Fortnite, please warn them, because nobody wants to waste a weekend reformatting their kid’s PC.
And just remember; this virus was in one package out of hundreds that they had to test. I can’t even begin to guess how many are infected worldwide in search of Fortnite fame and fortune. And even if you do manage to luck out and find some real cheats? There’s a good chance that won’t end too well for you either.
02/07/2018 at 21:00 mpk says:
And ironically there was an ad underneath this article for “Free CS GO skins” and, after I’d logged in to post this comment, another saying “Watch CSGO and win skins”.
02/07/2018 at 21:33 BockoPower says:
To be honest, formatting a partition and installing a new Windows on it takes no more than 30 minutes nowadays. If you consider also the time to backup some important files before that, installing the drivers (I like how Windows 10 automatically installs the most stable drivers all by itself, so on it this step can be scratched) and getting the most used programs (use Ninite to make this A LOT faster, also better to have the most important and biggest programs on a different than the system’s partition) and it should take no longer than 3 hours. Fresh Windows install should be done every 6-7 months anyway. The most annoying problem is devs and publishers who refuse to use a standardized folder location for their files and every program and game without cloud saving has it’s innards spread across the C:\ drive and you may need to backup some of those. It’s like the companies instead try to get more creative and hide everything as hardest as possible to find to make you not want to format. Or maybe the programs don’t like to be neighbours with other programs.
02/07/2018 at 21:39 Dominic Tarason says:
Getting the building blocks of a PC reinstalled is quick and easy these days, yeah.
But when so little comes on disc now, you’re looking at hundreds of gigabytes of download to recover all that stuff you want installed, and on most mortal internet connections, that’ll take days.
02/07/2018 at 22:01 ChampionHyena says:
Not to mention lurching you ever-closer to your data cap. My last reformat ended up costing me hugely–not in time, but in money as my ISP nailed me with overage fees.
02/07/2018 at 22:42 pipja says:
put your steam library on a different drive, not the windows drive and you should be fine
02/07/2018 at 21:56 Lord Byte says:
Reinstalling every 6-7 months is utter toss unless you’re a complete imbecile or enjoy installing new hardware and apps by the dozens every damn day (or you’re still on XP… see the first). The only reason you might do it is if your SWS folder is getting too big.
The other reason is of course if you’re unable to remove malware (I haven’t found one I can’t, but I can imagine that some of those would give troubles to less informed users), but still it isn’t a step to take lightly. Reinstalling is pretty trivial, but by the time you reinstalled all your apps and reconfigured it to your liking you’ve easily lost a day if not more.
Having your My documents folder on another (mirrored) drive is a big help then. As for the savegames and such, go through your User folder App Data and ProgramData and simply backup all the folders related to the games you play (and want to save) and put them back after reinstall. Haven’t lost a savegame or config yet ;) (careful as some older games, even on steam, usually dos games, save into their home directory)
02/07/2018 at 22:09 Retorrent says:
The only problem with backing up important files is that you have no way of knowing which files are infected and which are not. If for some reason your malware removal dose not detect and remove it you stand a good chance of reinfecting the PC. It better often times to just wipe the drive and start fresh. I would hope that people would have a separate backup of important files that were stored off the PC.
02/07/2018 at 21:50 Taintslapper says:
My buddy talked me into playing Fortnite when it initially came out and it was fun. I played it enough that I thought I would support the game and buy the survival mode. (This was before it had become so incredibly popular) Within a week my account had been hacked and I had several hundred dollars in in game purchases made. It took over a month to get a response to any of the five emails I sent. After changing the password and removing all personal information I still get emails telling me that people are trying to change my account password.
This game seems like a security nightmare.