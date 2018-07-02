Steam Charts: Stale Of The Century Edition

I have reached a conclusion. Everything that’s bad is the fault of Steam sales. Two weeks ago these charts had reached a place of being a fertile ground of interesting new games and discounted classics. Today, they’re back to being mostly a miserably predictable list of games that even the undiscovered tribes of Papua New Guinea have on their Steam accounts.
It’ll take weeks, probably months, to recover again. Before the sale started, CS:GO, Witcher 3 and GTA V, this column’s most stinky-stale running jokes, were only memories, long since ousted in favour of newer names and indie esoterica. Still though, running jokes are far easier to write!
10. Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition
Interesting fact: The Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition doesn’t exist. Which makes it an odd inclusion for a list of top-grossing games, I’ll concede. But there it is, listed in Steam’s RSS feed, linking to a URL that doesn’t exist, with a fictional app ID. Good times.
Anyway, apparently for those who have access to this parallel dimension Steam, it contained the main game and the season pass, which is, um, Dark Souls III Deluxe Edition. Imagine if it were your job to try to make sense of Steam. Still, this nonsense gets me out of having to write something meaningful about Dark Souls.
9. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Absent since the beginning of May, it was beginning to feel a lot like we were free of this image (and the game, I guess) in the charts. Half price in the sale has meant that oh who cares no one is seriously reading the blurb beneath the 3429035984th entry for this six year old game, are they?
Let’s talk about something else instead. Let’s talk about the blue-ringed octopus! It’s the most venomous octopus in the world, and indeed one of the most venomous oceanic creatures. But it goes crazy flashing its blue circles at you when it’s mad, so you’ve got no one to blame but yourself if it deads you. Also, as a bonus, did you know that the male blanket octopus is less than an inch long, but the female can reach six feet?! But get this. Their also immune to Portuguese man o’ wars, and the male will snap off a man o’ war tentacle and use it as a whip for defence!
8. The Forest
Just a 33% reduction in the Steam sale seems a wise choice for this quite-recently-out-of-early-access horror survival-me-do. It’s a complete splendid game, if somewhat frustrated by bugs that should be been extradited long ago.
It’s also bloody terrifying. You can read why I like it so much here.
7. Divinity: Original Sin 2
The best RPG in recent years is due to get better later this year. Which would make me reluctant to pick it up just now, especially at just 20% off in the Summer sale.
Still though, even if the Definitive Edition is as improved as they’re saying, the original version is still an astonishing and wonderful game, so disappointment won’t be found. Just retrospective disappointment? I dunno. Stop asking me all your bloody questions.
6. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTYE
*fart noise*
5. Jurassic World Evolution
The mediocre park sim based on the mediocre dinosaur film continues to sell an unfathomable number of copies, scientifically proven to be caused by the evil hypnotic spacerays bought by Frontier with all the Elite money people keep giving them for some reason.
But the larger question is, what even more ridiculous game will they force people to buy next with the money raised from this one? All we know for sure is that Frontier is controlled by octopuses.
4. Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition
It’s not the final fantasy, though, is it? There are always more fantasies. It won’t even be the final fifteenth fantasy, because they’ll absolutely be remaking it in five years time, and then re-releasing that remake with minor changes another five after that.
I INSIST they rename this series “Fantasy”. This is Fantasy XV Windows Edition. Then, when they’re bloody done, they can call it “Final Fantasy”.
3. Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds Event Pass: Sanhok
Okay, so my best guess is this is some pointless cosmetics for something new that’s being added to Plunkbat, since according to my twenty seconds of research, Sanhok is a new map for Plunk that’s free to owners (pwners) of the full game.
I think it might also be more complicated than that, because last week Alice said it was “launching a paid pass with a progression track to unlock exclusive clothing and other doodads.” I know a doodads when I see one, but I confess to you, DARLING READER, that I have no idea what a progression tracks are.
How do you feel about that? Do you think less of me as a journalist? As a person? As a mammal?
2. Grand Theft Auto V
Crikey, it’s been so long, I can’t believe we get to dig it up again! The running joke! But, with GTAV down two-thirds in the current sale, it’s purpose is somewhat diminished. The secret, you see, is that it pisses me off beyond belief that a) Rockstar are still charging, and b) people are still willing to pay, the full £40 for this three year old game. It’s just over £13 right now, so let’s adjust for that…
What’s Another Thing You Could Buy Instead Of GTA V Again?
1. Plunkbat
This week is most definitely a Radical Face week, so here’s the extraordinary sixteen minute cyclical audio/video EP, SunnMoonnEclippse:
The Steam Charts are compiled via Steam’s internal charts of the highest grossing games on Steam over the previous week.
02/07/2018 at 12:21 Zorgulon says:
Being apparently from the Solomon Islands, I did finally become the last person on Earth to buy The Witcher 3 recently. But just for you, John, I got it off GoG.
02/07/2018 at 12:29 napoleonic says:
I have never bought The Witcher 3, and never intend to. I don’t know why people keep claiming that everyone owns it.
02/07/2018 at 13:59 Vinraith says:
Ditt, but games journalists live in a fascinating little bubble remember.
It’s funny, I own exactly one game on this entire list (D:OS2) and have exactly zero interest in the others. Nothing against them specifically, just not my cup of tea.
02/07/2018 at 14:22 Someoldguy says:
Enough codes have been bought to give one to every mammal on the planet. Perhaps they’re just waiting until Christmas to gift you your copy?
02/07/2018 at 12:47 Megatron says:
I’ve not yet bought it either. :) Might do one day….
02/07/2018 at 13:30 jman420 says:
if you like rpg’s you should, you will not be disappointed.
02/07/2018 at 14:36 tristanmike says:
I’m in the “Haven’t bought Witcher 3 yet” camp. Maybe we should start a group.
02/07/2018 at 12:25 napoleonic says:
My favourite joke of the week: the tooltip for the Final Fantasy pic.
02/07/2018 at 12:27 Raoul Duke says:
GTAV hasn’t been anything like that cheap for a very long time, and it’s finally low enough that people like me who refuse to pay full price for an old console game are picking it up.
02/07/2018 at 12:37 DThor says:
The last time I played Final Fantasy it was a primitive affair, where critters lined up in rows took turns casting lightning bolt lightning bolt lightning bolt! I am ashamed to say that despite that I caved to the endless gushing reviews shrieking about the PC port with ALL THE DLC making it the Most Incredible Game of All Time and got it on sale. I’ve fired it up once and haven’t been able to bring myself to re-enable my Final Fantasy of hanging with an all-male K Pop band.
In the meantime I’m just going to explode a few more dozen uruk heads…
02/07/2018 at 12:49 Sleepery says:
Oh, ‘counter’ strike! *loud penny dropping sound*
02/07/2018 at 13:10 Thankmar says:
I got it just now too, bc you made me realise there is sth. to get. Thanks for that. I was all “That poor spider, why?” before.
02/07/2018 at 12:55 Excors says:
My favourite thing in Divinity OS/2 is that when one of your characters is engaged in turn-based combat with the evil wizards, or even turn-based dialogue, the rest of your characters can continue moving around in real time. Particularly with dialogue that is scripted to devolve into combat, you can get your other characters to teleport the enemies around during the dialogue – off cliffs, behind doors, across the other side of the map, into groups of guards, etc – so you have a strong positional advantage as soon as the fighting starts. The enemies don’t notice a thing, they just happily wait for the next line of dialogue from the person they can’t even see any more.
The game is designed well enough to tolerate you doing that kind of thing – presumably because it was designed for multiplayer with parties that split up, so they had no choice but to solve any serious problems with mixing turn-based and real-time interaction – but it’s still pretty silly.
02/07/2018 at 13:11 Archonsod says:
I remember doing the same thing in Baldur’s Gate. Dragons that invariably turned hostile upon conversation wouldn’t so much as raise an eyebrow to your party covering the floor of their den with traps.
02/07/2018 at 13:33 Zenicetus says:
It’s great for combat positioning and teleport tricks, yeah. This is also the key to pickpocketing every merchant by drawing their attention, and having the pickpocketer run away until the “I’ve been robbed” timer runs out.
A bit tricky when there are other people around to notice, and you can only do it once per merchant IIRC. Still, a great way to get geared up a bit faster, especially with spell books.
02/07/2018 at 12:57 Drinking with Skeletons says:
I know objectively that Jurassic World: Evolution is not a great game, but it’s really the only game in town for zoo management games right now. The genre has never exactly been full to bursting, and most of the titles in it have been underwhelming. But since it seems that nobody is interested in making a really and truly good zoo game, we fans of the concept must continue to sigh and accept the best that we can get. And by that meager criteria, JWE is actually pretty decent, with a wide range of beautifully rendered dinosaurs. The management side is anemic, but the “zoo” side of the equation is handled reasonably well.
02/07/2018 at 13:16 Archonsod says:
Yep. The last Zoo Tycoon trimming both the management and the actual zoo side down in favour of playing keeper doesn’t help (although having it Windows store exclusive was probably the touch of death).
02/07/2018 at 13:44 haldolium says:
You’re not wrong there in general, but in this case it’s a lot more annoying to me because I am convinced that it’s totally unnecessarily bland and deliberately kept as simple as it is. I can very well imagine that a lot of it has to do with the license restrictions and another with that license had a movie release so the game needed to be out then so they cut out all good game things and just made it look pretty (which it absolutely does)and be usable on consoles.
I’ve now spent many tedious hours to unlock almost all things (except 3 camos or so from missing 5 star ratings) and finally get onto the sandbox island only to find out that I’m now entirely bored with the very limited game.
No park creation game, animals or not, should ever become that boring that quick. They even did a slightly better park game just before. JP has many design flaws which should’ve been extinct as well by now. And also a lot of questionable choices.
02/07/2018 at 13:10 Mahovu82 says:
Fun fact, but the first Final Fantasy was presumed to be the last game the studio is able to make, hence the name. It then went on to be quite popular, and the rest is history.
02/07/2018 at 13:32 John Walker says:
Then the second game should have been called, “Actually It Wasn’t The Final Fantasy After All”.
02/07/2018 at 14:15 FhnuZoag says:
I think these days they’ve retconned the name to mean “each game is final in the sense that they represent the final story in their respective universe, wherein the main issue plaguing the world is finally and totally resolved, thus ending that world’s era of myth”.
And then they made Final Fantasy X-2.
02/07/2018 at 13:40 Bull0 says:
I bought Dragon’s Dogma and Dungeons 3 yesterday on Steam. Neither of them have made the chart, proving Dark Souls sold at least 2 copies last week. You’re welcome
02/07/2018 at 13:43 Bull0 says:
In fact, a mate also bought Dungeons 3, so must be at least 3 new Souls fans.
Dungeons 3 is great, by the way. Miles better than WFTO.
02/07/2018 at 14:04 Vinraith says:
Dragon’s Dogma is fantastic, so congrats on that and I hope you enjoy it as much as I did. Never could find the appeal of the Souls games, myself.
WFTO has been a disappointment for me, but so has Dungeons in the past so I’m curious what’s improved. I haven’t even looked at D3, honestly.
02/07/2018 at 14:13 UncleLou says:
Yeah, Dragon’s Dogma is brilliant. I wouldn’t hesitate to say it’s one of my favourite games of all time.
I can’t quite put my finger on it why, but for some reason DD looks and plays and “feels” like my 14-year old self imagined Ultima and Bard’s Tale would look like, if only I lived in the 21st century instead of boring old 1986.
Much more so than, say, the Elder Scrolls games ever did.
02/07/2018 at 14:17 Bull0 says:
The core dungeoneering in Dungeons 3 is much closer to Dungeon Keeper, but you also have to take your minions out of the dungeon and attack the goodies in the overworld, where it plays more like Warcraft 3 or something like that. It’s good, the dialogue is cringey 4th wall breaking humour and altogether too on the nose.
I played Dragon’s Dogma for about three hours last night and was blown away by it. Very cool design. Quite a lot like the monster hunter games but with a more appealing setting.
02/07/2018 at 14:27 April March says:
What is the Steam Charts? A miserable little pile of AAA games. But enough talk – have a trading card.