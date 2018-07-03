Amazon Prime Day 2018: Best deals on PC games and hardware, including free Pillars of Eternity

Hold onto your credit cards, folks. This year’s Amazon Prime Day is almost here – and now we know exactly when it will be taking place. There are even some deals going on right now if you feel so inclined, so I thought I’d collect the best of the best PC Prime Day deals right here to save you the hassle of trawling through them yourself.

Of course, more deals will be announced as we get closer to the day itself, but below you’ll find handy answers to questions such as ‘When is Amazon Prime Day 2018?’ and ‘What kind of deals can I expect to see?’ and ‘For the love of PC, JUST TAKE MY MONEY, I don’t care on what!’ All right, so maybe that last one wasn’t so much a question as a general cry of despair in this age of lightning deals and blink and you’ll miss ’em discounts, but that’s where I come in. I’ll be regularly updating this piece with all the most relevant (and good) deals as and when they get announced, but for now, here’s everything you need to know to prep yourself for Prime Day 2018.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2018?

It’s official! Just when you thought one day of Amazon Prime Day wasn’t enough, they’ve only gone and made it two days this year. All right, one and a half. Starting at 12pm midday on July 16 until 11.59pm July 17, this year’s Amazon Prime Day will feature 36 hours of DEALS DEALS DEALS, with hopefully a warehouse’s worth of discounts and bargains on PC hardware and the odd PC game – handy if, say, you’ve just read our How to build a PC guide and now feel the urge to splurge hundreds of pounds / dollars on a bucket load of new PC components.

You do, however, need to be an Amazon Prime member in order to take advantage of all these shiny deals. It’s pretty easy to sign up – click here if you’re in the UK, or here if you’re in the US – and you can always use the 30-day free trial to take advantage of the deals if you don’t fancy stumping up a full year’s membership in one go. Just remember to cancel your trial at the end of it, otherwise you’ll be charged the full whack and be stuck with Amazon Prime for a year.

Remember, you also get access to Twitch Prime as an Amazon Prime member, which nets you some free games each month. This month, for instance, you get the delightful The Banner Saga 1 and 2 among others. You’ll need to have a Twitch account and play them through Twitch’s own client to take advantage of it, but hey, free games! You’ll also get a new game included with Prime every day as part of the Prime Day celebrations – between July 2 and 4, it’s the original Pillars of Eternity.

Best Prime Day deals happening right now:

It’s not even Prime Day yet, but Amazon’s kicked things off early with a handful of pre-Prime Day discounts. Most of them aren’t particularly PC-related just yet – at least in the UK – but here’s a list of some vaguely interesting bits and pieces you might like the look of:

UK:

4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for just £0.99

US:

Seagate 4TB external HDD – $119.99 (down from $149.99)

Seagate 2TB external HDD – $79.99 (down from $109.99)

Seagate 1TB external HDD – $64.99 (down from $99.99)

Seagate Barracude 1TB SSD – $229.99 (down from $249.99)

Seagate Barracuda 500GB SSD – $119.99 (down from $129.99)

Seagate Barracude 250GB SSD – $74.99 (down from $79.99)

What other kind of hardware deals can I expect to see?

Much like Black Friday, Amazon Prime Day tends to cover the full gamut of PC hardware, including graphics cards, monitors, SSDs, CPUs, headsets, laptops and mice and keyboards. If you’re in need of some inspiration, be sure to check out our best graphics card list, along with our best gaming monitor, best gaming SSD, best gaming headset and best gaming keyboard articles to help you decide what to buy.

To give you a flavour of what happened last year, though, here’s a quick summary of all the best deals from Prime Day 2017:

UK:

Logitech G502 wired gaming mouse: £38

Logitech MK520 wireless keyboard and mouse combo: £30

Corsair Corsair-CW-9060025-WW Hydro AIO Liquid CPU cooler: £84

LG 29UM68 monitor: £210

Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury wired gaming mouse: £22

Logitech K800 wireless backlit keyboard: £57

AOC G2260VWQ6 monitor: £79

SanDisk 500GB SATA III SSD: £119

Corsair Carbide 600C windowed case: £104

US:

LG 29UM58 monitor: $200

Logitech K800 wireless backlit keyboard: $54

Acer KA240HQ monitor: $90

LG 34UM68 monitor: $310

Xbox controller wireless adapter for Windows: $17.60

Lightning Deals

There will, of course, also be hundreds of Lightning Deals throughout Prime Day 2018. In case you’re unfamiliar with the term, these deals are exactly what they sound like – short, sharp and fast. They tend to last for just a few hours at a time, but fear not. We’ll be keeping you up to date with all the best PC lightning deals around, but you’d like a wider spread of deals, you can always follow our corporate pals over at Jelly Deals for all the latest, up-to-the-minute info as they go live.