American Truck Simulator’s Oregon is looking lovely

The Beaver State is shaping up real perty in American Truck Simulator, going by new work-in-progress videos from the first-person trucker’s Oregon expansion. I am, you may not be surprised to hear, particularly taken with its forests and rivers. I know where I’ll be moving my base of operations when the expansion launches later this year. For now, come see Oregon in these new videos.

Here’s a quick job hauling lumber around Bend, in the middle of the state:

A 26-minute journey from Pendleton to Burns, over on the east side:

And from Burns over to Ontario on the Oregon/Idaho border:

Some lovely landscapes there. SCS showed this during a developer livestream last week, which you can watch the archive of if you want talking over your landscapes (nah I’m good, thanks).

As someone who feels they left part of their heart in the forests of the Pacific Northwest, I am pleased to see SCS branch out with new flora. They explained more about this in a dev blog post in June:

“Forest industry is one of the key building blogs of Oregon economy and transportation. We want to take our players deeper into the forests, showing things in closer detail. That is why new detailed models of lower and higher forest vegetation are created. We also added wetlands and swamps together with lush meadows full of blooming wildflowers. Several unique representatives of Oregon flora have also been identified. For example, we have created a brand new thundercloud flowering plum tree for some of the urban areas. “In addition to living trees and flowers, the Oregon DLC will also feature wilted forest remains and dry trees to replicate realistically look locations. On the coasts, we can even hint at natural alluviums formed by branches and other vegetation remnants.”

Heck yeah. I can hardly wait for them to reach wet, wet Washington. Though I’m also with Alec on excitement over truck stops.

Oregon is due to be a paid expansion, presumably costing around £9, like the New Mexico expansion. The base game is going cheap in the Steam Summer Sale for another few days, with a snazzy 75% discount.