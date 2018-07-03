American Truck Simulator’s Oregon is looking lovely

The Beaver State is shaping up real perty in American Truck Simulator, going by new work-in-progress videos from the first-person trucker’s Oregon expansion. I am, you may not be surprised to hear, particularly taken with its forests and rivers. I know where I’ll be moving my base of operations when the expansion launches later this year. For now, come see Oregon in these new videos.
Here’s a quick job hauling lumber around Bend, in the middle of the state:
A 26-minute journey from Pendleton to Burns, over on the east side:
And from Burns over to Ontario on the Oregon/Idaho border:
Some lovely landscapes there. SCS showed this during a developer livestream last week, which you can watch the archive of if you want talking over your landscapes (nah I’m good, thanks).
As someone who feels they left part of their heart in the forests of the Pacific Northwest, I am pleased to see SCS branch out with new flora. They explained more about this in a dev blog post in June:
“Forest industry is one of the key building blogs of Oregon economy and transportation. We want to take our players deeper into the forests, showing things in closer detail. That is why new detailed models of lower and higher forest vegetation are created. We also added wetlands and swamps together with lush meadows full of blooming wildflowers. Several unique representatives of Oregon flora have also been identified. For example, we have created a brand new thundercloud flowering plum tree for some of the urban areas.
“In addition to living trees and flowers, the Oregon DLC will also feature wilted forest remains and dry trees to replicate realistically look locations. On the coasts, we can even hint at natural alluviums formed by branches and other vegetation remnants.”
Heck yeah. I can hardly wait for them to reach wet, wet Washington. Though I’m also with Alec on excitement over truck stops.
Oregon is due to be a paid expansion, presumably costing around £9, like the New Mexico expansion. The base game is going cheap in the Steam Summer Sale for another few days, with a snazzy 75% discount.
03/07/2018 at 14:34 EatingDirt says:
I personally haven’t bought the game because so far the majority of the landscape has been desert, which I find uninteresting. The addition of Oregon interests me and I’ve driven through it and it’s beautiful, but I find the value of these 1-State DLC’s not great at (supposedly) $15. I’d like to see ATS come out with 2-State DLC’s for around $20, and I’d be more tempted to buy in.
03/07/2018 at 15:55 Danarchist says:
As a guy that lives in Oregon I really hope they add a few things for realism like people with Washington plates suddenly stopping in the middle of a highway to turn right, stoned college kids driving 20mph under the speed limit, and bicyclists swerving in and out of the road because “Share the road A***ole!”
Portlandia is damn near a documentary to be honest.
03/07/2018 at 16:13 coleislazy says:
Ah, yes. Everyone from Neighboring State is an idiot. Also, kids these days, etc.
03/07/2018 at 16:50 Danarchist says:
If I was just going to raz a neighboring state I would have shot for California (which is the traditional “bads” on the west coast). These are all things I experienced this last weekend :)
03/07/2018 at 17:14 Shushununu says:
As someone who also lives in Oregon, I hope they replicate the 30% of Oregon drivers that leave 3 carlengths of space in front of them when going 5mph in heavy traffic on the freeway, and throw in the occasional dick that uses the exit lanes on 26 eastbound to skip the I-5 N/S line and cut in way past the “no lane changes” area.
03/07/2018 at 16:39 spaced says:
Does this game have any kind of VR support?
03/07/2018 at 17:16 Chaz says:
Yes. All the usual suspects.
03/07/2018 at 16:52 ephesus64 says:
“Thundercloud flowering plum tree”? That’s stupid, we don’t… oh, those. Yeah, those are everywhere, I have one in my yard.
03/07/2018 at 17:04 quasiotter says:
I’m really happy that Oregon is being shown outside of Portlandia for once. I love my state, but its biggest flaw is that it’s located in a country that’s becoming less safe for me every passing day (as a QPOC).