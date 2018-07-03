Fallout 76’s online jerks parodied in New Vegas mod

While Fallout 76 isn’t out until November, you can experience a taste of post-apocalyptic multiplayer survival today in a new mod for Fallout: New Vegas. Modder “funkySwadling” has blessed the Mojave Wasteland with the sort of folks you might meet online: jerks camping newbies, jerks spamming terrible sounds and shouting hateful epithets, and groups of players geared to the nines who’ll be tickled by your puny weapons. The Fallout 76 Experience continues the fine tradition of mods for old games parodying newer games in the series, and I… hated the bit I played, in the way I’m supposed to?
Fire up the mod, start a new game, and the first NPC you’ll meet in the town of Goodsprings after leaving Doc Mitchell’s house is xXnewbPonerXx. Wearing a wrestling singlet and wielding a flamethrower, he’ll chase you arm squealing, shouting slurs, and calling you a beta. A little further into town you’ll find (AFK) FAZE_Swagl0rd, blasting a mega-distorted version of the Thomas the Tank Engine theme song through their mic. A dozen ‘player’ NPCs are scattered across the world, waiting to make your game worse.
If you want to experience crude, terrible, and hateful things, head over to Nexus Mods to download The Fallout 76 Experience.
I do enjoy seeing people make this sort of parody mod. Deus Ex’s Unreal Revolution mod got sarky about Human Revolution’s signposting, knifearms, and pre-order-exclusive mission. One Doom mod adds loot boxes, requiring players find keys to unlock chests to get weapons and pick-ups. And Doom’s Call of Duty is full of cutscenes, voiceovers, waypoint markers, QTEs, and adverts.
Sure, I’m tired of “games were better in the good old days” arguments, but I’m well up for people wading into that with playable gag mods. Everything is better with gag mods.
Given that Fallout 76 is due to get mod support, I suppose someone could perhaps add The Fallout 76 Experience’s hateful NPCs for real. As for what the game will actually be like, here’s (almost) everything we know.
03/07/2018 at 11:36 Seafoam says:
Playing multiplayer games on public servers has taught me that this is 100% accurate. Though in EU servers it’s mostly russian grade schoolers screaming and people spamming lenny faces in text chat.
I love roleplaying in games! Especially the bethesda immersion type. I was playing gta online with my sleazy character, drinking beer in my
shabby apartment.
I ran out beer and decided to get some groceries. It was quite the nice evening for a drive, maybe I could stop by the beach and throw peanuts at german tourists or something. On the way to the store my car was decimated by a guy with an rpg from a roofrop. I said “hey man I was just going to get some groceries”, he called me a faggot and fucked off in his helicopter. Soured the whole experience to me.
Playing f76 only on a private server if I play at all. Saves the headache.
03/07/2018 at 12:25 Michael Fogg says:
I think it’s realistic in the way that a real life nuclear wasteland would definitely be filled with complete and utter jerks and bastards.
03/07/2018 at 12:39 Gothnak says:
I dunno, one mistake and you are literally dead. You’d find out that being a jerk wouldn’t mean you survive for very long.
The problem with games is you just respawn, that is why everyone is an asshole.
Have a game like F76 with single death per person, after a few months everyone playing would be awesome.
03/07/2018 at 12:49 Evan_ says:
I really hope that if an apocalypse ever actually happens, it will go as you envision it.
03/07/2018 at 12:49 J Arcane says:
You are clearly unfamiliar with the history of PvP MMOs, my friend.
03/07/2018 at 12:30 Evan_ says:
You know, there are roleplay GTA servers for those who can’t immerse being blown up by psychopathic terrorists with military grade equipment.
Though… when I was playing FOnline, I had the impression that the common internet jerk attitude is -very- fitting in a post-apocalyptic setting. Violent gangs, yelling the language of Babel..
I think I’ll enjoy F76 public. :]
03/07/2018 at 13:26 Seafoam says:
But when theyre yelling overused memes or calling you a noob the role-playing aspect flies out the window. What good is a setting if no one bothers to stick to it.
I guess people could go to rp-servers but chances are the admins are going to be bunch of joyless stick-up-their-asses. There’s good rp servers, but theyre like 1 in a 20.
03/07/2018 at 12:33 fuzzyfuzzyfungus says:
It’s probably a bad sign that a gameworld where ‘raiders’ who sit around getting hopped up on assorted chems, mutilating the corpses of their victims; and engaging in miscellaneous unpleasantness sufficiently purposeless that you wonder how they avoid starving to death are a standard and expected part of the world needs mods to bring the hostility level up to that of a standard public server.
03/07/2018 at 13:59 KingFunk says:
Indeed. Online culture often makes Stephen Heck seem like a down-to-earth chat you wouldn’t mind going the pub with…
03/07/2018 at 12:47 Saii says:
At the risk of being the grumpy one, tbh I think it’s a shame the direction Bethesda has been taking, even if I suppose it’s inevitable as they chase the available dollars. Fallout 3 was one of my favourite titles of that generation, 4 lost something in translation (even if the building aspect was a fun minigame) and this is definitely off my wishlist.