Humble Store’s new sale is DRM-free (well, with optional Steam keys)

“Should we win the day, the 4th of July will no longer be known as an American holiday, but as the day when the world declared in one voice, ‘We will not go quietly into the night! We will not vanish without a fight! We’re going to live on, we’re going to survive,'” the great patriot Benjamin Franklin famously declared. “They may take our lives, but they’ll never take… OUR FREEDOM!”

Channelling Benny’s spirit, The Humble Store have launched a sale on a number of DRM-free games they stock. The DRM-Freedom Sale is small but offers some decent games at decent prices, and free from DRM controlling how and when you play.

The sale started yesterday, as Americans gear up to celebrate declaring they no longer wanted the British Empire as a mighty and dreadful colonial oppressor because they were perfectly capable of becoming one by themselves. Let’s see, what have we got?

Else Heart.Break(), the open-world hack ’em up our Brendy so adored, is £4.99. Hacking the planet is v. independence.

Wonderful cooperative cleaning game Viscera Cleanup Detail is £4.99.

Pleasing roguelikelike stealth ’em up Eldritch is £0.99.

Into The Breach, the mecha grid ’em up recently declared by Alec to be the very best of the best strategy games, is £9.19.

Fascinating time-looping murder mystery The Sexy Brutale is £7.49.

The insectile metroidvania Hollow Knight, which our John didn’t dig but I know many do, is £7.25.

See the promo page for the dozens of other games in the sale. I’m sure you’ll have picks of your own to recommend.

Prices I’ve checked are about the same as in Steam’s current Summer Sale–some a bit more expensive, others a bit less–but Humble offer both DRM-free downloads and Steam keys.