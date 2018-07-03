Shenmue I & II brawling onto PC in August

In all my excitement over Yakuza finally coming to PC, I’d forgotten that its precursor series, Shenmue, was still to come. Sega today announced that Shenmue I & II, a touched-up collection of their vintage brawl-o-RPG-a-lifesim Dreamcast games, will launch on PC on August 21st. Finally, I might understand why everyone is tittering while looking for sailors. For now, I shall content myself with this new trailer introducing the re-releases.

Right so, I understand you’re a fella on a mission to find his father’s killer, roaming around a living open-world slice of Japan, getting into mischief, doing QTEs and being excited about that, and getting sidetracked by weird quests. A bit like Yakuza, the open-world brawl-o-RPG-a-lifesim series Sega started after dropping Shenmue, as I understand it? But without Goro Majima leaping out of bins and sewers.

“This is the definitive version of these all-time classics and will be the best Shenmue experience to date,” Sega claim of the updates by D3T. “The re-release will contain all-new modernised features including fully scalable screen resolution, choice of modern or classic control schemes, PC graphics options, an updated user interface and the option to enjoy either the original Japanese or English voiceovers.”

Shenmue I & II are coming via Steam on August 21st. Sega will sell the two together for £25/€35/$30.

As for the partially-crowdfunded Shenmue III, which Sega aren’t involved in, its launch has been delayed again, pushed back out of 2018. When it’s done, yeah?