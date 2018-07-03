Shenmue I & II brawling onto PC in August

In all my excitement over Yakuza finally coming to PC, I’d forgotten that its precursor series, Shenmue, was still to come. Sega today announced that Shenmue I & II, a touched-up collection of their vintage brawl-o-RPG-a-lifesim Dreamcast games, will launch on PC on August 21st. Finally, I might understand why everyone is tittering while looking for sailors. For now, I shall content myself with this new trailer introducing the re-releases.
Right so, I understand you’re a fella on a mission to find his father’s killer, roaming around a living open-world slice of Japan, getting into mischief, doing QTEs and being excited about that, and getting sidetracked by weird quests. A bit like Yakuza, the open-world brawl-o-RPG-a-lifesim series Sega started after dropping Shenmue, as I understand it? But without Goro Majima leaping out of bins and sewers.
“This is the definitive version of these all-time classics and will be the best Shenmue experience to date,” Sega claim of the updates by D3T. “The re-release will contain all-new modernised features including fully scalable screen resolution, choice of modern or classic control schemes, PC graphics options, an updated user interface and the option to enjoy either the original Japanese or English voiceovers.”
Shenmue I & II are coming via Steam on August 21st. Sega will sell the two together for £25/€35/$30.
As for the partially-crowdfunded Shenmue III, which Sega aren’t involved in, its launch has been delayed again, pushed back out of 2018. When it’s done, yeah?
03/07/2018 at 16:52 ResonanceCascade says:
I’m interested in seeing how the modern gaming community responds to these games. By almost every common metric, Shenmue is a bad game. Dialogue is banal, tasks are tedious, the gameplay is filled with trial-and-error where you walk around pushing buttons at people until more story happens, and all of this is punctuated by quick time events and very rare (and brief) segments where it turns into a full-blown fighting game.
I love these stupid, stupid games for the utterly unique experience they offer, but make no mistake: they’re stupid.
03/07/2018 at 17:06 Aerothorn says:
I also suspect that Joe Steam Gamer will go “what the heck is this,” but will say that a big part of why they are beloved is that the games essentially occupy their own genre – they have elements of adventure game, fighting game, RPG, and what we would anachronistically call “walking simulator,” but they’d never been combined in this way and (some inspiration to Yakuza aside) really never have been since. The banality of Shenmue is what makes it great – no other game will just have you wander around town, hitting up arcades to kill time while you wait for that meeting (which will probably end in Virtua Fighter combat).
03/07/2018 at 17:46 hemmer says:
I share the sentiment, and I’m pretty sure a lot of the people who have been crying for it will be disappointed as well, as no matter how good the port is actually going to turn out (marketing speech or no), it wasn’t the best of games.
It was certainly important for video game history to a degree, but that doesn’t necessarily make it a good experience for most people. Like many books on the literary canon. Important, interesting even, but not always actually a good read.
Mostly curious to see how it’ll hold up to my own scrutiny though, I certainly hope I’ll like it, always good to like and enjoy more things.