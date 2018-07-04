The 20 best management games on PC

Base-building is de rigueur these days, what with all those survival games, Minecraft, Fallout 4 and now Fortnite, but before all that we had tiny top-down or isometric worlds in which we diligently built cities and dungeons and theme parks and rail networks. The central appeal of management games was and is that they give us an idealised sense of what it is like to create a game – to weave new worlds upon our screens, guided only by our imaginations, ingenuity and the limitations of the in-game taxation system. Magic, right there: the birth of your own universe.
For a while there, it looked as though the management flame was fading, choked by the low-grade tycoon games that littered supermarkets’ dusty games shelves. But this is The New Age Of PC Games, which means every near-abandoned idea of yesteryear has been revisited in thoughtful and ambitious new ways. Town sims and theme sims are now healthier and more vibrant than they’ve ever been, expanding. This round-up comprises the very best of the past and the very best of today: the twenty management games which are, by 2018 standards, most guaranteed to to consume your every waking thought.
These aren’t in any particular order, by-the-by: they are, simply, the 20 best management games.
You can change pages using the arrows beneath or below the image at the top of each page, or using your arrow keys:
04/07/2018 at 19:14 monkeybars says:
Is Zeus really better than Pharaoh was?
04/07/2018 at 19:51 Archonsod says:
I think you could pick any of the classic city builders and still argue about which was best (although anyone who didn’t pick Emperor is clearly wrong :P)
Although I’d also claim Children of the Nile deserves a spot on that list. Possibly the one occupied by Banished …
04/07/2018 at 19:58 Someoldguy says:
I’d say it depends which one appeals to you more. I loved building the monuments in Pharaoh (and successor Children of the Nile) but I can see why a case can be made for Zeus or Emperor. They were all excellent. Their style of having crafted maps with mission objectives but a variety of ways of completing them really works for me. Much more so than the games in this list with lots of sandbox freedom but little in the way of management challenge.
04/07/2018 at 20:42 TillEulenspiegel says:
As I recall, Zeus is like a poor version of the Anno series, which themselves are deeply flawed and not very good games. The basic mechanics feel so unnatural and arbitrary.
Banished is not a perfect game, but it does the agent-based resource distribution thing in a way that makes sense.
04/07/2018 at 22:32 Archonsod says:
They’re only broadly similar in that they both focus on logistics. I don’t think Anno ever did agent based distribution; buildings had an area of effect rather than using agents as such. Anno is more about settling or trading for the right resources and distributing them across your islands (I also wouldn’t say it’s a bad game, though the series has become somewhat marmite-like since they went all futuristic). Conversely I don’t think you could say Impression’s method was arbitrary – there’s something intuitive about building a building then watching it send a worker out on the transport network to do deliveries. It could be a bit contrived at times (presumably the entire economy in classical times was based on door to door sales, given citizens living right next door to a theatre require an actor to pass by and let them know it’s there) but there’s something kind of obvious around ‘if I put the well here then the people carrying water will go down this road’. The earlier games (Caesar I & II) could be a bit puzzling since they lacked a lot of the information overlays added in the later games, but by Zeus that had been fixed (IIRC it’s also the first one that provided road blocks that allowed you to select the type of worker permitted to pass through them).
04/07/2018 at 20:55 calcifer says:
It should have at least been mentioned under “what else should I play if I like this?” but yeah, I think Pharaoh (and the Cleopatra expansion) was better.
04/07/2018 at 19:16 Fleko81 says:
Bit confused, the first page says “not in any particular order” but the dwarf fortress entry (at least) is fairly clear about a specific ranking
Interesting list anyway!
04/07/2018 at 19:18 Ludux says:
‘You can change pages using the arrows beneath or below the image at the top of each page, or using your arrow keys:’
What’s wrong with good old fashioned vertical scrolling?
04/07/2018 at 19:42 Vinraith says:
Right? Lately I just read the titles in the list of tags and move on.
04/07/2018 at 19:44 Vinraith says:
Alternatively, once can use the URL bar to jump to the list on the last page. I swear they used to link these in the opening text: link to rockpapershotgun.com
04/07/2018 at 19:19 Umama says:
The Surviving Mars entry refers to Cities XL, which I assume is meant to be Cities Skylines. It also links to “Paradix” (heh heh).
The Cities Skylines entry suggests keeping an eye on Urban Empire. That game was released a while back, and it was a bit of a disaster FYI.
04/07/2018 at 19:41 Aetylus says:
Is it just me, or does the list seem a bit vanilla? Kind of “20 quite popular building games, plus Championship Manager and the Sims”. Where are the odd-ball choices.
For instance:
– Democracy 3
– Football, tactics and glory
– Gnomoria
– Front Office Football 8
– Ports of Call
04/07/2018 at 20:00 Viral Frog says:
Genuinely surprised that Surviving Mars not only made it to the list, but was rated at a better position than Prison Architect, and that Oxygen Not Included didn’t make the list. I would have put Prison Architect in place of Surviving Mars and put ONI at Prison Architect’s #18 slot.
04/07/2018 at 20:44 MisterFurious says:
“These aren’t in any particular order, by-the-by: they are, simply, the 20 best management games. “
04/07/2018 at 20:48 TillEulenspiegel says:
Oh yeah, ONI is pretty great and does plenty of unique things. I’ve seen people call it a RimWorld clone, and I can only assume that they never made it past the initial selection of randomized characters, which is about where the nontrivial similarities end.
04/07/2018 at 21:28 Graham Smith says:
When I last played ONI it was still crushingly difficult, in the way all Klei games are during their early access phase. Has it been balanced yet?
04/07/2018 at 22:09 MiniMatt says:
Yep ONI is one of my all time favourites. Definitely ready for contention on all manner of best -of lists.
04/07/2018 at 21:23 ulix says:
Still, putting Surviving Mars on the list is seriously strange. It was a huge letdown, just not a good management game on so many levels. They are slowly fixing it, which is good, however it’s still not nearly on a level with any of the other games on this list.
04/07/2018 at 20:02 kabill says:
The “What else should I be playing” section for Dwarf Fortress needs updating – Clockwork Empires was released/abandoned at the end of 2016 and, in the state it was left in, is “disappointing” rather than “promising”.
04/07/2018 at 20:11 Kyle700 says:
Factorio blows all of the games ahead of it out of the water, completely and utterly. It’s by far the best resource management game ever released, bar none.
04/07/2018 at 20:30 Kala says:
/folds arms and looks cross
Stardew Valley blows all other games out of the water, completely and utterly. It’s by far the best game ever released, bar none.
04/07/2018 at 21:40 GeoX says:
[insert game here] blows all other games out of the water, completely and utterly. It’s by far the greatest product of human civilization ever created, bar none.
04/07/2018 at 20:17 Crafter says:
Honestly, I don’t even want a Dungeon Keeper remake, the game is almost perfect as is.
All I want is :
– a drag to draw way to create a room .. UI has come such a long way since the game’s release.
– maybe a new campaign ? but just fixing the UI would be more than enough for me to plunge again.
04/07/2018 at 20:58 calcifer says:
Yeah, well that’s just, like, your opinion, man. I’d say Sim Theme Park / Theme Park World still holds up well given its age.
04/07/2018 at 21:22 LewdPenguin says:
Whilst it doesn’t stand quite well enough on its own to merit an entry to itself, I think Transport Fever could do with being added to the ‘What Else’ section for Transport Tycoon Deluxe, simply because it’s elevator pitch would pretty much just be “TTD but in a 3d engine” and it whilst I could write a few pages on all the things it does wrong or could have improved about it, overall TpF fixes enough of the flaws evident in its rather rushed and half-done predecessor that it really does work for filling the same spot as TTD in giving you a world of stuff that needs moving, then leaving you to figure out how you want to try and do it.
04/07/2018 at 21:24 DodoSandvich says:
Does game dev tycoon belong on this list? It’s quite unique, though very much a game of hitting what the creator is thinking is good.
04/07/2018 at 21:32 BlacKHeaDSg1 says:
Planet Coaster is not a management game, it is mostly sandbox creation thing which bugs me a lot (kinda thinking refunding it). It does have some basic stuff but not as much as RCT 1, 2 and 3. It is bare bones as Jurassic World Evolution. Also you kinda forgot about Cesar, Pharaoh, RCT (1,2,3), Chris Sayer Locomotion, Industry Giant, Stronghold, Theme Hospital …..
04/07/2018 at 21:33 Vinraith says:
Yeah, the lack of management depth is a great source of disappointment for me too. I was really hoping that with time some more development would take place there, but it’s looking increasingly unlikely.
04/07/2018 at 21:37 Vinraith says:
This is a genre I love, so it’s kind of a shame that two of the top games here (Prison Architect due to its subject matter, and RimWorld due to its author being a horrible person) are things I would never, ever play.
In case anyone’s forgotten about RimWorld’s author, by the way, their response to this article(far more than the article itself, mind) put me off Ludeon Studios forever.
04/07/2018 at 21:38 Vinraith says:
link to rockpapershotgun.com
04/07/2018 at 21:43 GeoX says:
Sylvester and his fan base violently overreacted to that article, but declaring him, therefore, “a horrible person” is its own species of violent overreaction.
04/07/2018 at 21:49 Lumière says:
It seens we have similar views about ethics in games, I too didn’t play Rimworld for the same reason and were very concerned about Prision Architect because of its subject. But after reading a lot about the game, watching the developers logs and some let’s plays, I bought the game, played about 80 hours of it and enjoyed every minute, without concerns. The dark part of the game isn’t there for the players enjoyement, it critizes the prision model that treats people as money source. The game give you the choice to be evil, sure, but you’ll acomplish a lot more doing the right things. Even so, I still refused to create death row in the prisions I constructed, and the game also gave you this choise without punishing the player in any way.
04/07/2018 at 21:52 Lumière says:
“What else should I be playing: SimCity 4 is still worth a look, and keep an eye on Urban Empire.”
It appears this segment of the Cities Skylines text was wrote before Urban Empire was launch, as RPS has already reviewed the game and, overall, the opinions about it are most negative.
04/07/2018 at 22:11 mpk says:
I heart Banished. I’ve always thought of it more as an ant-farm than a city builder, but at times it’s also like a proper, eye-in-the-sky god game, if God only had the gift of building two types of house.
The people in your town decide what jobs they’re going to do, where they’re going to live and who they’re going to live with, and you can make stories from the names that appear in each home, but all you can do is watch.
You can build paths, but you can’t make people use them. It’s very wossname. Metaphorical.
04/07/2018 at 23:03 Archonsod says:
I think the main issue I had with Banished is that it is too much of an ant farm. Once you’ve figured out how to build a working town there’s not much else to do, and there’s not really enough in there to make getting to that point interesting. I suspect it’s probably something the modding community has fixed by now, but I’ve never been a big fan of the ‘here’s the bare bones, let the modders sort the rest out’ school of design.