A horrifying tomatoman mascot has gone missing as Fortnite Battle Royale continues to reel in the aftermath of Saturday’s rocket launch. The rocket, which launched in a one-off live in-game event, left a big crack in the sky is still growing. And bit by bit, day by day, parts of the world are vanishing. Rifts have opened around signs, landmarks, and the horrorfruitman atop a pizza parlour then, one day later, the objects faded away as players watched. This is all leading up to the launch of the free-to-player centimurderer’s fifth season next week but, for now, developers Epic Games are removing things rather than adding.

New rifts are appearing daily, then the object they surround seems to vanish live in-game at 9pm (1pm Pacific) the next day. One player captured the disappearance of the hellfruit from atop Uncle Pete’s Pizza in Tomato Town:

(If that video loads then vanishes for you too, I don’t know what’s up with Reddit’s embed code. Watch the video by “Usern4meNotFound” on Reddit if so.)

As Fortnite Intel report, rifts previously claimed signposts at Lonely Lodge and the Motel. A rift is now over the sign on the Noms supermarket in Retail Row, as I saw when I visited this morning. That’ll be gone soon, then.

Popular speculation is that Fortnite Battle Royale Season 5, which begins on July 12th at 9am (1am Pacific), will be history-themed and throw together bits and bobs swiped from across Earth history by an alien/futurefella named The Visitor. That’s all unconfirmed, mind, and based in part on an iffy supposed leak. And given that Epic are currently suing a former tester for leaking details about Season 4, it’d be a mighty bold person who’s leaking anything these days.

Or maybe The Visitor simply hates marketing and is erasing brands. Your favourite brand could be next. You might even wake up one day without your personal brand.

I do find all this exciting to follow, even if I don’t like Fortnite. In-game teaser events like this used to be a delightful hallmark of Valve but heck, I don’t think even they did anything on this scale and so live.

Fortnite Battle Royale is free-to-play through Epic’s client.