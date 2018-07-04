Dead Air is S.T.A.L.K.E.R’s best standalone megamod yet

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is still years away so here’s a banquet of irradiated exploration and scavenging to tide you over. Dead Air is a standalone mega-mod (no purchase necessary) for bleak FPS sandbox series S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Built on top of the fan-upgraded OpenXRay engine and using Call of Chernobyl‘s massive world map, it offers an uncompromising but accessible survival sandbox that looks good and runs better than any similarly huge S.T.A.L.K.E.R. mod out there.
I could spend ages telling you about all the impressive things that Dead Air does, YouTube channel Al’s Gaming already said nearly everything I’d want to. Give the mod-review below a peek and you’ll probably have a solid idea as to whether Dead Air is up your alley. Don’t be too worried about difficulty, either; unlike the notoriously cruel MISERY, Dead Air starts off gentle. There are also options to improve rewards from missions, the quality of loot found and the state of scavenged guns if you want to bypass any resource grind.
Dead Air’s only real issue is that it just recently debuted in Russia, and while there is an very recent English translation patch for it, it’s not 100% complete. While I’ve had absolutely no problem playing, I do find the occasional item description still in Russian. Still, few seem dissuaded and Dead Air is already developing its own community, with a small mountain of mods from other S.T.A.L.K.E.R. projects being converted over by fans, some of which you can find here.
A few tips for beginners: Without armour, BULLETS HURT. Wield a knife to harvest mutant meat/guts. You need to be standing by a lit campfire in order to cook food using a cooking set. Pick the Advanced Weapon item set for an early assault rifle. Buy a camping backpack from the trader immediately or you won’t be able to haul loot. Oh, and don’t nervously fiddle with the fire select switch on your gun until you stupidly break it like I did. The fact that you can even do that makes me feel equally attacked by and catered to by Dead Air.
You can find Dead Air on Mod DB here – it’s a bit over 5gb of download, and unpacks to around 12gb. Note that you’ll need the English translation files, unless you speak fluent Russian. Just unpack the translation to your Dead Air folder, and make sure you select English in the language menu in-game.
04/07/2018 at 20:21 rockman29 says:
How does it compare to Lost alpha or Stalker complete? Those are the only others mods of stalker og I’ve played.
04/07/2018 at 20:25 Dominic Tarason says:
It shares some design elements from Lost Alpha (like putting ammo and stuff on your toolbelt), but it’s a less story-driven and far more open game overall. While each faction does have their own quest-line, there’s no ultimate goal beyond living in the Zone.
It’s every bit as pretty as STALKER Complete though, just without the system-crushing performance issues.
It’s also enormous. It spans every map from all three games, plus a few new and restored ones.
It’s definitely more survival-focused. You’ve got to eat, drink and sleep (although with realistic timers, so you can go a day without a snack fairly easily), cook food to avoid poisoning, etc. And combat is very deadly.
04/07/2018 at 20:38 Abracadaniel says:
So for someone who is a big fan of OGSE and Call of Misery – Last Day, is this worth a try or is it too easy?
04/07/2018 at 22:10 DouglasRatt says:
I was so taken by the mod that I made this account to log in and comment… What does it take to download this thing? CoP? CoC? Clear Sky? Or is it really just a standalone? Im asking since its a 5.1 gb file downloading out of a google drive… Its gonna take a good while so might as well ask. It looks mad good and its a mod? These people need to make games…
04/07/2018 at 22:21 Dominic Tarason says:
Entirely standalone. Don’t quote me on this, but I gather STALKER’s original devs were incredibly permissive with what fans could do with the game and its assets, so they’ve kinda adopted it now.
04/07/2018 at 22:11 King_Rocket says:
> Oh, and don’t nervously fiddle with the fire select switch on your gun until you stupidly break it like I did.
I love this, this is my favourite game feature of 2018, pack up the internet, we are done.
04/07/2018 at 22:19 KastaRules says:
Nice touch but that’s NOT realistic at all though. You could pick any real gun and fiddle with the fire select switch switch all day long and nothing would happen.
04/07/2018 at 22:27 Dominic Tarason says:
It’s an apocalyptic hellscape full of reality-warping anomalies, dotted with rusted over tank hulls and ravaged by psionic storms. It’s a minor miracle anything works there, given that entropy is working crunch-time shifts.
04/07/2018 at 22:20 Dominic Tarason says:
It was a magical moment. I was walking through a dense forest, crackling anomalies in the distance. There was a storm rolling in, and I was sure there must be something out there wanting to kill me. So I do what I do and started clicking it on and off.
Click, click, click click click click click…
No click?
I check my inventory and examine the gun, and sure as can be, I’ve gone and broken the sodding switch. Had to pay the next engineer I bumped into to fix it.