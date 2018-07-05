Sing it! BioWare show Anthem’s E3 demo to us all

BioWare took a hunk of Anthem to E3 in June in a gameplay demo, then only showed it behind closed doors to press. But now summer is here, they’ve flung open the doors to get a breeze going and oh ho! The fools! Now we can walk right in and see that demo for ourselves! No longer must we read our Brendan’s impressions of the demo, we can just watch the 19-minute choreographed and narrated demo as Iron Spacemen stomp and fly around an alien jungle, listen to robots say sci-fi words, shoot alien arthropods, and, I quote, “focus on the weak points to cause massive bonus damage.”
Here’s lead producer Ben Irving to talk us through the E3 demo, where four players take on a mission which is named ‘Scars & Villainy’ but seems to be more about fighting a giant enemy crab:
What do you make of that? Here’s what Brendan made of it:
“Yes, the bullet-sponginess and number-hosing of Destiny is strong with this one, or seems to be. Much of the ‘hands-off demo’ I saw only confirmed that Anthem is closely following the template set by Bungie’s shared-world shooter. Drop into a fantastical universe and get suited, booted and shooted with friends, all while a story happens in the periphery. During EA’s press conference, the developers enthused that story was more important to Anthem than simply offering background to a series of dungeons. But the dialogue of the cutscenes and chatter during the mission itself suggests that it again follows Destiny, right down to the impenetrable lore nonsense and silly nomenclature. It’s still not clear what an ‘Anthem’ is.”
Anthem is due to launch on February 22nd, 2019. It’s coming via Origin, priced at £55.
05/07/2018 at 18:10 Spuzzell says:
Gosh! I haven’t seen any sort of sci-fi MMO “go to the place and shoot the lads” game for, oooh, minutes.
Thank heavens Bioware are owned by EA and stopped making interesting games, or I’d have to think about playing them.
WHO HAS THAT SORT OF TIME
05/07/2018 at 20:49 bjj8383 says:
I for one am very excited for the game. IMO anyone who has a complaint along the lines of “oh great another *blank*” is probably an individual with a brief attention span who is incapable of enjoying anything that’s not constantly overstimulating their senses.
05/07/2018 at 21:13 sosolidshoe says:
A hilarious characterisation, considering the people expressing the point of view you’re denigrating are lamenting that Bioware no longer make sprawling, complex, character-driven RPGs that took dozens or hundreds of hours to experience fully, while the game your defending is by all accounts a low-effort clone of a vacuous looter-shooter constructed entirely around mechanics designed to tickle the brain’s reward centre with scientifically determined amounts of gratification on a continual basis to keep people playing(and spending) endlessly.
05/07/2018 at 18:13 ResonanceCascade says:
Did Bioware say this is going to be their make-or-break game, or did I imagine that?
If it is, they might as throw in the towel now, because I have yet to speak to someone who is actually excited for this game. The whole thing seems like a really, really bad idea.
05/07/2018 at 18:21 woodsey says:
I think that was in one of Jason Scheicher investigative pieces on Kotaku. Indeed, I’m pretty sure Bioware explicitly denied that it was make-or-break. Of course, they’d say that whatever.
05/07/2018 at 18:52 Nauallis says:
Yeah…. I have a bunch of friends that are hyped for this game. Whenever I ask why, and what their impressions are actually based on, nobody can tell me. Hype is a bizarre beast.
05/07/2018 at 20:46 bjj8383 says:
And whenever I ask naysayers why they AREN’T excited, I always get vague subjective non-answers.
05/07/2018 at 21:07 aepervius says:
There is a difference between an answer you do not accept , and getting no answer at all. I know one person which gets hyped for this game , and she could not tell me why in term related to the game. I can tell you why I am not excited : this does not seem to be story rich and this does seem to be far too generic, feeling a rehash of stuff like destiny. I could be wrong but that is enough for me to not get hyped at all. And that’s not a non answer.
05/07/2018 at 18:22 pookie191 says:
I want to see the cyberpunk demo more
05/07/2018 at 18:31 Dorga says:
this looks very pretty and very boring.
05/07/2018 at 19:08 tomimt says:
I was thinking the same. The sponge boss at the end was just so, so dull looking encounter that I’d probably stop playing the game there.
05/07/2018 at 20:04 Kingseeker Camargo says:
And “very pretty” might be too generous of you. For a while now every AAA photo-realistic game looks exactly like this. I’ve stopped being impressed by this kind of graphics long ago, and very much prefer when developers try some actually creative art direction.
05/07/2018 at 20:51 bjj8383 says:
People who use phrases like “I’ve stopped being impressed by *impressive thing*” need to take a good looooong look at how overly critical they are of life.
05/07/2018 at 18:37 Ludux says:
Yet Another Grey and Brown Sci-Fi Shooter
But what about the exciting microtransactions??!?!!?!???!?!?
05/07/2018 at 20:21 Janichsan says:
For more colours?
05/07/2018 at 18:50 fuggles says:
What, no obligatory link to the actual giant enemy crab?
05/07/2018 at 18:57 Det. Bullock says:
My god, this looks so dull.
05/07/2018 at 20:51 bjj8383 says:
Disagree?
05/07/2018 at 18:57 NetharSpinos says:
Props to Brendan for sitting through such a soulless presentation, I couldn’t even make it halfway. Looks pretty, but it seems hardly worth mentioning if that’s the only thing going for it. Those damage numbers were especially obnoxious. Yeah, the mech suits are a cool idea but…it’s just Destiny all over again. Why play this when I’ve already played that?
05/07/2018 at 20:52 bjj8383 says:
Because it’s not destiny all over again. You’re just proving either A) you really know nothing about this game or B) you’re incapable of grasping detailed nuance.
05/07/2018 at 18:58 Jokerme says:
Wow, there goes my little interest left for the game…
05/07/2018 at 18:59 Robert The Rebuilder says:
Great advice in the alt-text!
05/07/2018 at 19:03 Zombiwan Kenobi says:
Yet another MMO-like uninspired game. Beautiful but boring games, what a waste.
05/07/2018 at 20:56 bjj8383 says:
Again, anyone bored by this is saying that they are bored by gorgeous, detailed, huge, fun games. (Gorgeous because even critics mention this, detailed because there are visibly a lot of mechanics and options in the game, huge because of visible map sizes and developer comments, and fun because every hands-on review talks about it.) So if you dislike those things… I can’t even begin to get into that head-space.
05/07/2018 at 19:04 DarkFenix says:
So, I recently got Destiny 2 (thank you Humble Monthly), and Anthem just looks like Destiny 2, except it’s more visually cluttered (both in terms of that horribly cluttery environment, and in terms of the huge mess of vision-obscuring particle and lighting effects), slower, less ‘fun’ (Destiny 2 never seems hesitant to have some light fun in the voicework), and generally less interesting or exciting.
How the hell do you manage to make big stompy robot suits seem boring?
05/07/2018 at 19:07 AmazingPotato says:
Nice Mclusky reference!
My love is bigger than your love, sing it!
05/07/2018 at 19:21 josborn says:
If this is what they have to show for the mess they made of Andromeda, color me unconvinced. My friend keeps trying to sell me on it like “But think how good it will be since all the staff they stripped off Mass Effect were put on Anthem instead!” And maybe he has a point, but I hate to reward them for releasing a half-finished game and then totally abandoning it to work on something else.
05/07/2018 at 20:41 DatonKallandor says:
If this is being worked on by the people they stripped off Andromenda they’ve got a problem, because the one area Andromeda excelled is coop multiplayer shootmans, and that’s exactly what Anthem is. In other words, they pulled everyone BUT the people that would actually know how to make the game they want to make.
05/07/2018 at 20:41 Zenicetus says:
I wonder if they took the wrong lessons from Andromeda, when many of the reviews and user impressions said the combat wasn’t bad, and everything else like the dialog and story sucked.
So hey… let’s just take the Andromeda combat and make a game of that, with more jetpack jumping. No, let’s do flying instead!
05/07/2018 at 19:37 Darth Gangrel says:
Is it just me or does she look cross eyed? It kind of makes her apparently very serious, cool demeanor turn into a version of the uncanny valley, except that it’s “awkward/silly valley” instead.
05/07/2018 at 19:46 iainl says:
I like Destiny, and I like Iron Man. So I’m still interested. But that really is all it seems to be.
05/07/2018 at 19:52 suibhne says:
“Massive bonus damage” being, after all, a plausibly authentic military term.
05/07/2018 at 19:54 Spherical says:
Welp, this game seems universally hated here at RPS but at least I thought it looked kind of fun.
I’d love to see more before passing judgment however. I’m especially interested in details regarding exploration, story and solo content (or lack thereof).
05/07/2018 at 20:13 rockman29 says:
The spirit of Mr. Kaz Hirai lives on…
05/07/2018 at 20:22 Thankmar says:
You are all right of course, but I do like the verticality.
05/07/2018 at 20:37 Sardonic says:
No E3 meme could ever live up to that of the giant enemy crab.
05/07/2018 at 20:43 DatonKallandor says:
“But the dialogue of the cutscenes and chatter during the mission itself suggests that it again follows Destiny, right down to the impenetrable lore nonsense and silly nomenclature.”
It’s really amazing how badly Bungie has fucked up the entire Destiny lore situation. Because if you just play the games, that’s exactly what you get. A nonsense string of Nouns with no context or explanation, seemingly with no thought behind it.
Then you’ve got their grimoire stuff, where some of the best sci-fi in years is hidden on awful out-of-game sites. (Seriously, read the Books of Sorrow they’re amazing)
I’m expecting Bioware to copy the in-game nonsense aspect of Destiny 1:1, but without any of the (sadly not in-game) thought put into it.
05/07/2018 at 20:46 ravenshrike says:
I realize there’s zero chance of it, but having CDPR pop up February 1st and drop that they’re releasing CP2077 on Feb. 20th would be hilarious. Cruel, but hilarious.
05/07/2018 at 20:48 kud13 says:
Hrm. I watched GameInformer’s last interview with the project lead ^n YouTube and I’m now somewhat interested?
Enough to pick it up in an Origin sale for $15 CAD whenever it reaches that threshold. Paying anything greater for an always-online game feels ludicrous, since I’d only ever play it solo.
05/07/2018 at 20:50 Corwin71 says:
55 pounds? Isn’t that about 70 American dollars? So, on top of this being a soulless, derivative “screw you” to its three decades of RPG fans, its base version will sell for more than $60?
05/07/2018 at 21:04 bjj8383 says:
I’m really getting peeved at how sarcastic and snarky EVERY. SINGLE. RPS article is these days. You’re not being cheeky or clever, you’re just making it blatantly obvious what you were teenagers in the early 2000s.
“Yes, the bullet-sponginess and number-hosing of Destiny is strong with this one”
We have very different definitions of “bullet sponge.” To me, a bullet sponge is an enemy that more or less sits there and your only objective is to spray bullets at it. This enemy moved, attacked, and had weak spots, and has swarming minions that need attention; you clearly have to do a lot more than mindlessly spray rounds at it while doing nothing else.
“confirmed that Anthem is closely following the template set by Bungie’s shared-world shooter.”
Yeah, again, different definitions of “closely.” The likeness is really only skin deep, and anyone who can’t easily see past that isn’t very intelligent, let alone qualified to review games.
“it again follows Destiny, right down to the impenetrable lore nonsense and silly nomenclature.”
Seems very understandable to me, and not at all silly. You can’t complain about lack of story in one breath then turn around and berate the game for having detailed lore. Like, seriously.
“It’s still not clear what an ‘Anthem’ is.”
So I have clairvoyant superpowers? I must, because I think I have a very firm grasp of what Anthem is…
05/07/2018 at 21:11 aepervius says:
The generally accepted definition of bullet sponge is not whether the enemy move or fight back, but rather that to kill it you have to fire a long amount of bullet , often in places which looks vulnerable and should lead to immediate death. The random enemy “normal” NPC in the division qualify : some can get multiple sniper head shot , and still stay alive. The boss in the video could , depending on your feeling on the fight length, be seen as a bullet sponge. I don’t think it is, but I could see why people think so, compared to the TTK of other enemy.