Farming Simulator 19 and the ethics of pesticide brands

I always skip over the details of licensed equipment manufacturers in industrial simulators, treating them largely as different paint schemes, but a new interview with Farming Simulator 19 creative director Thomas Frey makes me more far more interested in the issue than I ever thought I would be. Talking with our corporate siblings GamesIndustry.biz, Frey explained the difficulties of landing licenses, and, unexpectedly, some of the ethical issues presented by particular brands and products. Okay, I guess I’m now into tractor brands.
The GI.biz interview comes off the back of Giants Software’s E3 announcement that they’d secured the John Deere license. I don’t know John Deere from a Dear John letter, but apparently this was a big deal for many tractheads – y’know, folks interested in tractors beyond joyriding across virtuafields with their pals while blasting Bangarang. Aye it’s a sponsored article so it is sorta an advert, but there’s interesting stuff in there beyond Frey puffing up Giants.
Here’s this on how they want to only having one licensed brand to dozens.
“But to begin with, it was very challenging to convince the agricultural manufacturers to become a licensor, because they often didn’t have any clue about video games. We always had to explain what Farming Simulator was all about. They couldn’t imagine or understand what we were doing. And often the manufacturers would compare us with scale model or toy producers.
“[. . . ] But over the years, the game got bigger and bigger – especially in Germany – so that helped a lot. When we approached brands it started to be a case of them already knowing the game, perhaps their kids were playing it, and with the game available, we were able to show nice videos.”
In a similar vein, I’ve enjoyed Truck Simulator developers SCS Software talking over the years about their struggles to get real-world trucks and trailers into the game – and the importance of getting it right.
But the bit I most like here is:
“Sometimes there are other brands that might want to join the games, which have been rejected so far. Things like pesticide and herbicide producers, because those are a bit more problematic, especially when you think about Monsanto.”
Which calls to mind Simon Parkin’s great 2013 investigation Shooters: How Video Games Fund Arms Manufacturers. I’ve no idea of the ethics of any brand Farming Simulator does include (as mentioned, I don’t know my Massey Fergy from my elbow), so I don’t know if they follow through, but I’m fascinated to see Frey even raise the idea.
Farming Simulator 19 is due to launch this autumn. Urban dolts like me are probably far more interested in riding horses and the banter potential of four-player harvesting, as seen in this joyous cinematic trailer from E3:
I had a peek and that video’s comments section is filled with people stoked about John Deere vehicles. “JOHN DEERE IN THE GAME ? IT’S NOT REAL OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGG” says one, excitement so great it breaks our website layout. “Holy schnikies John Deere is finally here!!” says another. I still don’t feel that myself, but I am glad they’re so glad. Plough on, you crazy diamonds.
05/07/2018 at 16:39 phuzz says:
Wait, John Deere wasn’t in the game before? Well that totally justifies me never having bought this game!
Ok, so I’m not really interested in a farming sim, but from growing up in that there countryside I’m surprised they didn’t have yer John Deeres, yer Massy Fergusons and yer Fords.
Mind you, I went to an agricultural show a few weeks ago and there was all sorts of manufacturers I’d never heard of, but the big three were still there. The new models next to long rows of all the lovingly cleaned vintage ones.
05/07/2018 at 16:54 distantlurker says:
An internet person I follow on the tweetz lost their shit when they found out they were adding john deer pull ’em wagons.
I didn’t have a clue what they were, so went for a google and promptly fell down a wiki hole. FELL HARD.
Pretty sure I could get a solid 20/20 on an A level essay question asking for a potted history of the co. and it’s products.
Why do I never fall down a wiki hole for something USEFUL? Like how to cook something other than ‘pasta ‘n sauce’, or what that leak is coming from under the car?!
05/07/2018 at 18:32 rochrist says:
Possibly because it’s a European game made by European developers?
05/07/2018 at 19:08 Neurotic says:
Having just returned to civilisation after two weeks with my parents in deepest Cornwall, I feel like this article is laughing at me. :D
05/07/2018 at 21:21 sagredo1632 says:
As an aside, Monsanto has an *extremely* aggressive PR department. If you look at just about any museum in the US, you’ll note that most of the agricultural science displays are wholesale productions of corporate interests. These things used to be mostly about life sciences and technology, but have become thinly veiled pieces of spin and selective presentation bias funded by corporate “partners”, replacing most of the hard science with colorful plastic fantasies.