Clickuorice Allsorts: Mike Cook’s thoughts on OpenAI’s Dota bots

Yesterday, I told you about AI researcher Mike Cook and Angelina, his fancy AI that designs video games. Today, I’d like to tell you about Mike’s commentary on someone else’s work. OpenAI made headlines with their Dota 2 bots last week, which they’re pitting against a pro team at the International. Mike’s blog post serves as an excellent sanity check, highlighting what OpenAI have and haven’t achieved. He also suggests that we might want to “re-examine the entire idea of humans playing against computers”, which is an intriguing idea I’ll be asking him more about next week.