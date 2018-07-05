Podcast: Who are your favourite NPCs?

Ah, the non-player character. Stoic endurer of all our sadistic whims. It’s time the monsters on the RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show, made tribute to these humble little robots, whether they’re annoying companions, side characters, or disembodied human heads. Let’s talk about some of our favourites.
John likes all the nice people, like Nicole Collard from Broken Sword, or Alyx Vance from Half-Life 2, I guess because they’re caring, decent human beings? Brendan is fond of Jorji from Papers Please, aka, the plucky wee man who keeps trying to cross the border and won’t take no for an answer. While Alice likes Solas from Dragon Age: Inquisition, despite his douchebaggery, but also wants to carry around Murray the skull from Curse of Monkey Island, because he seems like a good fella to keep in your satchel. We also have a little quiz – can you guess which NPC said these lines of dialogue?
We’ve also had some time to play things. John has been smashing his car into the only other player he could find in The Crew 2. Brendan has been kickflipping and faceplanting in OlliOlli 2. Whereas Alice has been puzzling through the calm architecture of Starman: Tale of Light.
You can listen above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.
You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Music is by our clarinet-playing NPC, Jack de Quidt.
Want to write in with questions or suggest a theme for a future episode? Now you can, to podcast@rockpapershotgun.com.
05/07/2018 at 17:10 DrJ3RK says:
Shodan – System Shock series
Party Members – Ultima Series
Alyx Vance is a good one.
Xana was kind of fun from Dark Messiah.
Monkeys – Aggelos (they steal your money :D )
Most NPCs – Quest for Glory series
Weird Ed Edison (really all of the NPCs) Maniac Mansion and Day of the Tentacle
Just off the top of my head. I’m sure more will come to me later.
05/07/2018 at 17:13 Faldrath says:
The lack of Dak’kon in this list is disturbing. Or Nordom. Or Fall-from-Grace. Or Morte.
05/07/2018 at 17:18 shrieki says:
Moira Brown from Megaton.
05/07/2018 at 17:20 Arglebargle says:
Mordin Solus from Mass Effect 2
Razum Dar in ESO
Morte in Planescape Torment
05/07/2018 at 17:29 Hillbert says:
Aveline and Isabela from Dragon Age 2.
Isabela: Besides, one day you and Donnic will have children, and I’ll be the last person you want around them.
Isabela: Imagine all the awkward questions you’d have to answer. “Mother, what’s a Slattern?”
Aveline: I’ll just point at you and say, “That’s a Slattern.”
05/07/2018 at 17:40 Imbecile says:
Dragon age 2 got a lot of stick, but it had some great characters
05/07/2018 at 17:40 Zenicetus says:
Nick from Fallout 4. I’m a sucker for a good Bogart impersonation.
05/07/2018 at 18:25 shrieki says:
agreed Nick is truly an awesome npc
i also like mama murphy – just so sad that they did not go with the original character concept arts for her.
05/07/2018 at 18:28 shrieki says:
just to elaborate a lil – “original concept art” is probably the wrong word. more like the first concept art they did of her where she was sitting in a decorated wheel-chair ore even on top of a modified mr.handy. sad that instead of that she just sits on a chair.
05/07/2018 at 17:44 Mouse_of_Dunwall says:
Samuel the Boatman from Dishonored is the greatest NPC in all of games. One of the few truly good people in the game, he helpfully ferries Corvo around the city at great personal risk, all while offering nuggets of hard-won wisdom. His speech in the High-Chaos version of “The Light at the End” is absolutely heartbreaking. Sorry I disappointed you Samuel…
05/07/2018 at 17:56 KingFunk says:
Gaunter O’Dimm and Regis from Witcher 3 expansions
M’aiq the Liar
Mordin Solus
Chie Satonaka
HK-47
Daddy Ignis
05/07/2018 at 18:02 gabrielonuris says:
Jeanette Voerman and Velvet Velour from Vampire Bloodlines aren’t only the best NPCs for me, but they actually have more personality than a lot of real human beings I know.
05/07/2018 at 19:51 Darth Gangrel says:
I’m very fond of Smiling Jack in Bloodlines and I also like the overly melodramatic voice acting of Andrei the Tzimisce lord. Actually, pretty much anybody, even the smaller voiced parts are just about perfect.
Several of the companions in the Kotor games are very good, like Jolee Bindo, but I especially like Bao-Dur from Kotor 2, because of his calm, laid back personality.
05/07/2018 at 18:05 Scruffylooking says:
Floyd the Robot from Planetfall.
05/07/2018 at 18:20 HiroTheProtagonist says:
Raul from New Vegas
Groose from Skyward Sword (honestly the only good part of that game)
Eric Sparrow from Tony Hawk’s Underground (never has a villain been so absolutely hateable)
Minsc from Baldur’s Gate
R-110 from Timesplitters: Future Perfect
Vargas from Wasteland 2
05/07/2018 at 18:34 shrieki says:
Minsc !!! yay !
05/07/2018 at 19:27 DrJ3RK says:
I love Skyward Sword. (actually, pretty much all Zelda games)
However, yes, Groose is great! :)
05/07/2018 at 18:33 shrieki says:
oh… i just have to add Arokh the dragon.
dunno if he qualifies – not sure if he even talked ? but he was awesome.
05/07/2018 at 18:35 RosalietheDog says:
Obviously GLaDOS and Wheatley from the Portal games.
All NPCs from Psychonauts, especially the other kids.
05/07/2018 at 20:41 DrJ3RK says:
Psychonauts! Another great set of characters!
05/07/2018 at 18:42 N'Al says:
MS Paperclip
05/07/2018 at 19:07 cpy says:
Aida from Unreal 2.
05/07/2018 at 19:15 Monggerel says:
That woman who played the girlfriend that breaks up with Mark Zuckerberg at the beginning of The Social Network and calls him an asshole
Edit: I thought for some reason that was Helena Bonham Carter then realised that’s probably not true, then realised it’s *exactly correct*
Edit2: David Fincher movies always give me this feeling of “hey, this is reality. and it’s totally fake” that just sticks with me after the film is over. Like, in Zodiac, the scene where the prime suspect is interrogated, and stares straight into the camera and says “I’m not the Zodiac. And if I was, I certainly wouldn’t tell you” Such a straightforward and unfussy performance, by the least dramatic actor ever – some balding overweight middle aged guy. still made my breath catch in my throat
Edit3: Oh yeah I also like DD
05/07/2018 at 19:28 Artiforg says:
Lydia, not because she’s a good NPC, but because she gave us John’s finest video:
Lydia vs Gate
05/07/2018 at 19:31 brutaldeluxe09 says:
Samuel the Boatman from Dishonored for me too, he’s the only NPC I genuinely miss enough to warrant additional playthroughs purely for the pleasure of his company.
I also remember being quite fond of Tinchy Gren from Dark Souls 2 with his desire to have you collect blood , “I’m very generous, anything to get you covered in blood”. it actually now sounds more Bloodborne than Dark Souls.
05/07/2018 at 20:47 DrJ3RK says:
I did like Samuel quite a bit, but he was a bit too black and white for me. I wasn’t excessively murderous in the game, but I was pretty harsh on characters that I thought deserved it. I also didn’t spare guards who were actively trying to kill me. Otherwise, I tried to be pretty good/benign during my play. Samuel seemed completely fine with me right up to the last fight on the island, where he alerted the enemies to my presence, and said he no longer liked me.
If I just killed everything that moved, I could see that. In fact, I’d embrace it with a little chuckle. However, it seems there was no middle-ground for him, and him turning on me like that for a very moderate play-through made me dislike him.
Good character, just needed more grey areas for my liking.
05/07/2018 at 21:20 Mungrul says:
Not mentioned here, so I’d feel remiss in not putting up Nolan North’s Steven Heck from Alpha Protocol.
05/07/2018 at 21:24 Blad the impaler says:
Uh hello? Mr. Mister Torgue High-Five Flexington?
05/07/2018 at 21:32 piesmagicos says:
Yoshimo from Baldurs Gate 2…you traitorous punk! I hate you! And I love you too! I will find your heart Yoshimo, I will redeem you!