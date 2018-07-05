Podcast: Who are your favourite NPCs?

Ah, the non-player character. Stoic endurer of all our sadistic whims. It’s time the monsters on the RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show, made tribute to these humble little robots, whether they’re annoying companions, side characters, or disembodied human heads. Let’s talk about some of our favourites.

John likes all the nice people, like Nicole Collard from Broken Sword, or Alyx Vance from Half-Life 2, I guess because they’re caring, decent human beings? Brendan is fond of Jorji from Papers Please, aka, the plucky wee man who keeps trying to cross the border and won’t take no for an answer. While Alice likes Solas from Dragon Age: Inquisition, despite his douchebaggery, but also wants to carry around Murray the skull from Curse of Monkey Island, because he seems like a good fella to keep in your satchel. We also have a little quiz – can you guess which NPC said these lines of dialogue?

We’ve also had some time to play things. John has been smashing his car into the only other player he could find in The Crew 2. Brendan has been kickflipping and faceplanting in OlliOlli 2. Whereas Alice has been puzzling through the calm architecture of Starman: Tale of Light.

