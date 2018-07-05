PSA: the Steam summer sale ends today

Sad news, fellow consumers. The Steam Summer Sale, our annual festival of rampant capitalism, is coming to a close today (6pm BST/1pm EDT/10am PDT). I don’t know about you, but I’ll be very sad to see all those little green boxes with numbers on them go away until three hours later, or whenever the next big sale is scheduled to begin. But the hollow search for distraction and fantasy at 50% off must take a recess. Before the sale goes, in six hours time, let us remind you of some of the games best suited to fill the time during your 70 flickering years on this immeasurably ancient rock. ‘Mon in.
If you want the proper low-down, it’s best to check our massive list of recommendations. But here’s some we may have forgotten:
Red Faction Guerilla Re-Mars-tered for £7.49/$9.99 – A mason takes revenge on buildings because they think they’re too good for him.
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 for £15.70/$19.79 – Comedy remake of the classic children’s fairytale, the Pied Piper.
Hitman GOTY Edition for £22.48/$31.30 – A bald man with no friends goes on six consecutive holidays for innocent reasons.
The Evil Within 2 for £15.99/$23.99 – A crack detective suspects that his friend, a writhing pile of limbs, is involved in something unsavoury.
What Remains of Edith Finch for £7.49/$9.99 – A family is cursed after they build an extension to their house without planning permission.
OlliOlli 2: Welcome to Olliwood for £2.74/$3.74 – A skateboarder attempts the impossible.
Tom Clancy’s The Division for £8.39/$9.99 – A gang of happy-go-lucky city workers hunt for Christmas presents on the streets of New York.
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus for £15.99/$23.99 – Fascists die.
Just Cause 3 XL for £4.49/$6.74 – A parachutist grapples with mortality, and everything else.
These will probably all be on sale again within a few months, of course. But it’s good to give you an FYI. This Steam sale had a minigame attached to it, which didn’t seem very interesting. But it was also selling the Steam Link for pretty cheap, coming to about a tenner once you add in postage and packaging. The sale was also wreaking havoc to John’s Steam Charts, so that’s almost justifies the whole gala of consumption by itself.
05/07/2018 at 13:14 Phantom_Renegade says:
This’ll be the first Steam Sale where I actually have bought nothing. I feel like I either own what I want already, or on the things I still want the discounts are pretty bad. I mean no way is AC Syndicate Gold edition worth more then 15 at this point, it’s three years old and has a sequel out.
05/07/2018 at 13:43 RosalietheDog says:
Me too! I’m STILL waiting for Fallout 4 (want to pay max. €10 for a complete edition) and Civ VI (idem). I miss flash sales.
05/07/2018 at 13:54 Kefren says:
Same here. A few games were still overpriced for what I’d pay (with my backlog!); others had Denuvo, so that was easy to turn my back on; and out of those remaining, I keep hoping they’ll come to GOG, so decided to wait. So no purchases!
[But in GOG’s recent sale I shocked even myself by spending £80.72 on: Space Rangers HD A War Apart; The Red Strings Club; Dead Cells; Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice; Ruiner; The Long Journey Home; Death Road to Canada; Gorogoa.]
05/07/2018 at 14:23 prostetnik says:
I managed to limit myself to one single game, and I’m happy to say that it was the one that makes John go increasingly more crazy (not Plunkbat or CS:GO, the other one).
So far I’m having a lot of fun in the singleplayer campaign, everything feels much better than in GTA 4 that I’ve bounced off several times, but I guess I’ll never touch the online mode.
05/07/2018 at 15:04 subdog says:
Add me and my friends to the chorus. First steam sale, maybe in the entire history of steam, that I’ve passed entirely.
05/07/2018 at 13:17 jeffy777 says:
Scooped up Drox Operative for just a few bucks and it was a steal. Check it out if you like space games.
05/07/2018 at 16:03 Kefren says:
It says it has additional DRM of a key of some kind – is that just for multiplayer, or is it added to singleplayer too?
05/07/2018 at 13:26 zapatapon says:
Oh joy, Brendan’s minimalist game descriptions make a return!
Always a treat.
05/07/2018 at 13:46 Harlander says:
“Your pitiful attempts at distracting yourself are vain and pointless” seems like a weird choice of direction for a site about computer games.
05/07/2018 at 14:18 Sian says:
They’re trying this new thing on RPS. You might have heard of it; they call it humour.
05/07/2018 at 15:21 Creeping Death says:
It’ll never catch on.
05/07/2018 at 13:52 Kefren says:
Thank you for those descriptions, particularly: “A crack detective suspects that his friend, a writhing pile of limbs, is involved in something unsavoury.”
I laughed out loud. After a stressful morning, that is just what I needed.
05/07/2018 at 13:55 shantesh says:
A gaming article that made me laugh out loud after a long time. This one was ace “A bald man with no friends goes on six consecutive holidays for innocent reasons.” Thanks Brendan for the laughs
05/07/2018 at 14:04 Cral says:
The Hitman Essential Collection bundle includes Hitman GOTY and is actually cheaper somehow (£19.69 vs £22.48), so it might be worth suggesting that bundle instead.
05/07/2018 at 14:37 ErraticGamer says:
“A parachutist grapples with mortality, and everything else.”
Bravo. All excellent.