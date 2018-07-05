Video: Great adventures for the time poor

I’ve been playing the endless Assassin’s Creed Origins, a game so gargantuan that the time on my save file lasts longer than Ancient Egyptian civilization did. This is a revenge mission stripped of all urgency by the simple fact of being five million hours long. Whatever big bad awaits at the end can rest easy knowing there are 800 fortresses to clear out before I reach him. Fearing a loss of sanity, I needed to remind myself of what progress actually felt like, so here are ten games you can see from start to finish in a more reasonable three hours.
The conclusion Noa and I reached after playing through these? Why aren’t all games three hours long? It’s not as if people take a shorter running time as an invitation to phone the game in; these are stories with as much of start, middle and end as their 100+ hour rivals, only they deliver it in a concentrated form.
Just as you master piloting your ship/car/tank-thing in Far: Lone Sails along comes a new contraption or hurdle to challenge your approach. And the moment you’ve got a firm footing in Californium, here’s a reality-flipping rugpull – oh, and another. And why not? It’s not as if the game has to dawdle to hit an arbitrary ten hour finish line.
And there are those ideas that probably couldn’t sustain themselves for longer. Chuchel’s comedy stylings borrow from demented animated shorts of Tom and Jerry; it’d be bordering on animal cruelty to ask the cast to perform for longer. And your meta-games, your Pony Island and the like, are always better served with brevity; two hours of winks and nods before the gag outstays its welcome.
Of course, there are hundreds of examples we couldn’t fit in the list – I feel a bit bad for not including the masterful Edith Finch – so please do suggest your favourites in the comments. You could also check out Alec’s wonderful list of bite-sized games for busy lives. His thirst for diddy delights comes from being a dad, which sounds like a lot more work than slowly killing everyone in pretend Egypt.
If you enjoyed the video, you might consider subscribing to the RPS YouTube channel.
05/07/2018 at 20:27 Aerothorn says:
I had well more than 3 hours into Pony Island before I gave up – I can only take so many insta-death jump segments. So I guess you guys are just way better at those segments than I am, which is how you got it under 3!
05/07/2018 at 21:26 BlankedyBlank says:
If you want an easier mode, try playing it as local co-op. One person on the keyboard, the other on the mouse. It makes the action-y segments laughably easy as it removes the co-ordination aspect, and you get to enjoy the game with a friend!
05/07/2018 at 20:39 Lars Westergren says:
Great video! Already owned several of these, now they are on download.
05/07/2018 at 20:51 milligna says:
“Why aren’t all games three hours long?”
Because most of the audience has to pay for them and don’t have to cover soul-crushingly huge piles of them for websites?
05/07/2018 at 21:30 BlankedyBlank says:
The price of games isn’t fixed; usually it’s approximately proportional to some function of the game’s length and quality over age – and you can actually choose when to purchase.
What’s the point of your comment?
05/07/2018 at 20:55 mlcarter815 says:
I might play six hours of games in a week that I have a lot of free time, so I’m always up for a good game that I can play in an afternoon.
05/07/2018 at 21:21 Godwhacker says:
This was wonderful. More like this please!
05/07/2018 at 21:36 BlankedyBlank says:
Gunpoint, The Darkside Detective and Yorkshire Gubbins should definitely be on this list – though they do all have very similar art styles, so I understand not featuring them in a limited number list, they are all absolutely fantastic games.
Oneshot might be 2-3 hours too long, once you’ve done the second, ‘celestial’ playthrough but would otherwise be a good addition.
The first CONSORTIUM game is an interesting play, and Tiny and Big: Grandpa’s Leftovers is full of charm and good music.