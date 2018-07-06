ArenaNet throw two Guild Wars 2 writers to the wolves

ArenaNet have fired two Guild Wars 2 writers for tweets they made this past week. In doing so, they’ve thrown their lot in with players and harassers who make unreasonable demands of game developers. Good work, ArenaNet. Let’s start at the beginning.
On July 3rd, Jessica Price wrote an interesting Twitter thread about the challenges of writing compelling player characters in MMORPGs. In response to one of those tweets, Guild Wars 2 YouTuber and ArenaNet content partner ‘Deroir’ responded to disagree and argue in favour of branching dialogue. On July 4th, Price quote-tweeted Deroir’s response, correctly connecting it to the all-too common situation of women game developers being condescended on Twitter.
Today in being a female game dev:
"Allow me–a person who does not work with you–explain to you how you do your job." https://t.co/lmK0yJWqGB
— Jessica Price (@Delafina777) July 4, 2018
Price followed up immediately by tweeting that “the next rando asshat who attempts to explain the concept of branching dialogue to me–as if, you know, having worked in game narrative for a fucking DECADE, I have never heard of it–is getting instablocked. PSA.” The reaction to those on Twitter was negative, prompting Price to elaborate further a couple of hours later by further tweeting, “lemme make something clear: this is my feed. I’m not on the clock here. I’m not your emotional courtesan just because I’m a dev. Don’t expect me to pretend to like you here.” and “The attempts of fans to exert ownership over our personal lives and times are something I am hardcore about stopping. You don’t own me, and I don’t owe you.”
Fellow ArenaNet writer Peter Fries defended Price on Twitter with a short set of Twitter replies that have since been deleted but which are currently archived here. Those tweets say nothing other than reiterating that these are personal Twitter accounts, and argue that Price should be treated with more respect. By this point, users were tweeting Price in their droves to argue against her comments, with a lot of ugly name-calling. Deroir for his part defended his initial tweets and backed out of the conversation.
Posts about the Twitter exchange and both writers had by then been created on Reddit and to a thread on the official Guild Wars 2 forum. In the latter on July 5th, ArenaNet co-founder Mike O’Brien posted to say that both employees had been fired:
Recently two of our employees failed to uphold our standards of communicating with players. Their attacks on the community were unacceptable. As a result, they’re no longer with the company.
I want to be clear that the statements they made do not reflect the views of ArenaNet at all. As a company we always strive to have a collaborative relationship with the Guild Wars community. We value your input. We make this game for you.
Which is a failure to understand the context of the situation and to stand by your employees.
For further context, Jessica Price joined ArenaNet around a year ago and the r/Guildwars2 post announcing her arrival was eventually locked by moderators because some posters took instant umbrage with Price’s Twitter account, fearing that the game might be affected by “SJW agendas.” Price worked previously at Paizo Inc, makers of the Pathfinder pen-and-paper RPG, and had been open on Twitter, in interviews and in PAX panels about sexism in the tabletop industry, including specific instances of harassment she had experienced.
Price’s tweets on July 4th were clearly responding not to a single tweet but explicitly addressing the broader reality of “being a female game dev” today. By this point, it’s no secret that women in online spaces are frequently condescended, bombarded with criticism not levied at male peers, and often held to a standard that requires them to be silent or play nice.
ArenaNet’s decision to fire both Price and Fries re-inforces that standard: if you are a game developer and you are regularly patronised and harassed, then you should stay silent. If you speak out against that treatment – or even simply defend a colleague who is speaking out and asking that they be treated with respect – then that constitutes “attacks on the community” and you will be fired, because ArenaNet value the community more than their developers no matter how that community acts.
Even if you disagree with the tweets, ArenaNet’s statement is poor. By stating that Price’s and Fries’ tweets “do not reflect the views of ArenaNet at all,” they’ve written a blank check to Guild Wars 2 players who believe they should, as Price put it, be able to exert ownership over developer’s personal lives. By stating uniformly that they “value your input,” they’re saying that the when, where and how of that input does not matter; developers must always be polite, always be “collaborative”, always be on. Price’s Twitter mentions are currently a wall of gloating and abuse from the usual suspects, who have just been told that their actions are justified.
Update: ArenaNet gave a follow-up statement to Eurogamer. “We strive to cultivate an atmosphere of transparency around the making of our games and encourage our teams to be involved in open, positive discussion with our community. Earlier this week, two of our employees failed to uphold our standards of communication with our players and fans, and they are no longer with the company.”
06/07/2018 at 15:53 Kolbex says:
There doesn’t seem to be any good reason to have a Twitter account. The platform is a caustic cesspool that exists entirely to generate short-lived but destructive outrage. It’s been made clear over the past couple of years that stepping “out of line” (and where that line is depends entirely on who’s drawing it) in any way in public can and probably will cost you your livelihood, which in America is tantamount to assigning you to the garbage heap. Much of the modern internet was a mistake, but Twitter is the biggest one.
06/07/2018 at 16:02 caerphoto says:
This is one of the things I find so upsetting about this whole fiasco – all the people celebrating the firing of Price and Fries show astonishingly little empathy for what is a massive upheaval in one’s life, especially in a country with such a weak safety net as the US. So she got a bit annoyed at someone, big fucking deal, she doesn’t deserve to have her life ruined over it.
06/07/2018 at 16:10 Khamous says:
Agreed, but the moment she realized the shitstorm that was forming you should at least apologize. Sucks to be fired over a major holiday tho.
06/07/2018 at 16:14 dosan says:
Maybe she should apologize? I dont know, show that she went over the board and try to show that she really care for the community after saying that “NOBODY OWNS ME” and ” I ONLY PRETEND TO BE NICE ON DUTY, ON MY TWITTER ACCOUNT I DONT CARE ABOUT OPINIONS”??
06/07/2018 at 16:35 Cyrano says:
Dosan, almost anyone working in a customer facing role, from waiting tables to selling you milk is pretending to care because they’re on the clock.
I used to work in a bookshop, and while sometimes I’d have interesting chats with customers, I was often pretending to find people funny, interesting and engaging because that’s professional when you’re dealing with the public.
If I was having a drink with my friends after work, and telling them about my day and some stranger came over to take issue with my work from a position of ignorance, I would indeed tell them to get lost, because they are being extremely rude.
06/07/2018 at 16:14 CMaster says:
I think that people see this as something to celebrate about is more of a sign of things being very wrong than anything else.
Somebody said something inadvisable, in a private capacity but very much associated with their work.
Said somebody was dismissed for this. (It seems overkill, but it’s not like plenty of people haven’t been dismissed before for saying things about customers on social media, even when they thought it was private)
And people care enough about seeing another person suffer for this so much to celebrate? It’s an alarming indication of people grouping in to “us and them” and trying to take any blood they can, for any reason.
06/07/2018 at 16:39 Kolbex says:
It is overkill. Just because something isn’t rare doesn’t make it right.
06/07/2018 at 17:16 I Got Pineapples says:
So that actually does beg the question, with these consequences in mind, what do you plan to do the next time someone has an opinion or does something on social media, given they will almost certainly have no power to enact said opinion in a meaningful way, that you find personally offensive?
06/07/2018 at 17:17 I Got Pineapples says:
This isn’t a ‘Hah gotcha, you hypocrite’ or similar. I’m actually curious.
06/07/2018 at 15:54 Merijeek says:
So, someone starts with a chip on her shoulder, tries to turn attacks on her into sexist attacks on her, and it blows up in her face.
06/07/2018 at 15:57 MasterPrudent says:
I can’t believe you would make such a caustic statement in public. Clearly you should be fired from your job.
06/07/2018 at 15:57 Andrew says:
Uhm.
06/07/2018 at 16:01 Merijeek says:
Do you read “Today in being a female game dev” as someone not bringing gender into it?
06/07/2018 at 16:03 caerphoto says:
You don’t paraphrase by missing out essential context like that.
06/07/2018 at 16:20 Andrew says:
I’m pointing out the absurdity of a comment, where you first agree that person was attacked, but it’s suddenly OK, because that person played “the gender card” (which is also BS, but let’s leave it for now).
06/07/2018 at 16:34 caerphoto says:
It seemed like you were missing the point of what you quoted, by emphasising the wrong parts. To my mind it should have been
The ‘sexist’ part being the entire point of the quote.
06/07/2018 at 16:49 Andrew says:
@caerphoto I wasn’t, but I understand the confusion. Yes, “sexist” is the most important part, but I was pointing out that it doesn’t make any sense even without that word.
06/07/2018 at 16:26 Merijeek says:
I didn’t. I also didn’t throw out the word “courtesan” with all its unsubtle connotations.
06/07/2018 at 16:51 Ztox says:
Exactly what I was thinking lol
06/07/2018 at 15:54 Andrew says:
ArenaNet: What, Nintendo fired someone for being a target of a harassment? Hold my beer, we can do better! Two people!
06/07/2018 at 16:21 sbooyah says:
Being politely disagreed with is not harassment.
06/07/2018 at 16:29 Andrew says:
Yes, it is. Look up “microaggression”. Those things look innocuous enough, but they wear you down none the less. And then you “all of a sudden” flip out, they call you “hysterical” and other words I’m not gonna repeat.
06/07/2018 at 16:30 Frosty Grin says:
Is it microaggression only when a man does it to a woman?
06/07/2018 at 16:35 Andrew says:
No.
06/07/2018 at 16:35 caerphoto says:
Do you understand the concept of institutional sexism?
06/07/2018 at 16:41 Frosty Grin says:
If it’s OK for a woman to “flip out”, but not for a man – then it is institutional sexism. Except not against women.
06/07/2018 at 16:45 Andrew says:
@Frosty Grin Look up “institutional” at least.
06/07/2018 at 16:25 calibro says:
Can you point out where the harassment is? All I see is a guy replying to her original thread in a polite way.
06/07/2018 at 16:54 Obi-Sean says:
While I wouldn’t call it harassment, it’s maddening to be told that you’re not doing your job correctly for the last decade or so, by someone that’s never done your job. It was more the straw that broke the camels back than anything. Sure, it’s easy to write a branching story. But, it’s not easy to write a *good* branching story. What if she had given them their branching story, and it didn’t live up to someone else’s standards even if it exceeded yours? Remember this is the Internet, where everyone is capable of being an anonymous critic. No matter how polite, there will always be critics. She was damned if she did and damned if she didn’t.
She could have handled it better by just avoiding the platform. At very least, never read the replies.
06/07/2018 at 16:55 Andrew says:
How about everywhere? Do you honestly think that it’s just one single occurrence that just happens to be the one that would draw all that attention to her, make her risk her job, and backlash, and all that fun stuff or do you, you know, radical thought, believe her that she deals with that bs every day?
06/07/2018 at 15:55 Urthman says:
Deroir’s comments seem reasonable and possibly insightful, but Price is 100% in the right saying “This is a personal account, I don’t feel like having a debate about this.”
Anyone arguing with that by talking about whether Deroir was sufficiently polite or reasonable or insightful is completely missing the point. Nobody is obliged to have a discussion with you just because you read something they wrote on the internet.
06/07/2018 at 16:00 CMaster says:
If it’s a 100% personal account, why are they talking in public tweets about the details of a work project, and tying it in to an event they did on company time to promote the company product?
06/07/2018 at 16:03 Andrew says:
Because you can?
06/07/2018 at 16:08 CMaster says:
Well, I’m not sure my employers would be pleased to see me doing that sort of thing for example. They’ve got a certain way they want to present projects, and don’t necessarily want random staff going off talking whatever about it in a public forum.
But my point is that there’s trying to have cake and eat it here. If you want to talk about a project that lots of the public engage in, in public, you can’t really get angry when people interested in that project join in the conversation. Twitter is not sitting around the BBQ chatting with friends, it’s writing on a billboard for the whole world to see.
God knows why any of this was worth forming a hate mob over, or starting dismissals over mind.
06/07/2018 at 17:05 Runaurufu says:
But it does not matter. Statement from Arena is very clear here “Their attacks on the community were unacceptable.”. They were not fired because of private account usage during work hours – they were fired due to “attacks on community”… and if they were not obligated by contract to provide any level of professionalism during interactions with community outside their workplace then Arena should be sued and make to pay a lot of money for that outrageous decision. What employee is doing with his/her own account or in his/her private time is his/her business and not of company which employs.
06/07/2018 at 16:08 Khamous says:
I agree, she doesn’t have to engage at all. It’s her Twitter account and it’s her hands on the keyboard. This is not the problem tho. The problem is that she chose to engage (even if indirectly), and she chose to engage very poorly. Had she just literally not answered, not quoted, just said *to herself* “boi oh boi this sucks” or hell just have made the same tweet without the quote (and so not engaging directly with the comment/commenter) nothing would have happened.
06/07/2018 at 16:12 Andrew says:
Women are so nice when they are silent, aren’t they?
06/07/2018 at 16:20 sbooyah says:
If you can’t handle being politely disagreed with, then you definitely should just stay silent, whether you’re male or female.
06/07/2018 at 16:20 Khamous says:
Why is it about gender suddenly? Did I make it about gender? I didn’t mean it at all. Sorry, I’m a guy and I would have also stayed silent. It’s what the situation calls for, regardless of what’s going on under your clothes.
06/07/2018 at 16:39 Andrew says:
If you say “it is not about a gender”, then you dismissing her opinion that it is about a gender, and that makes it about a gender by default.
06/07/2018 at 17:06 Khamous says:
Damn this is going to be a long one. I didn’t make it about gender and I’m not even addressing the bit that she made it about gender. As I said, she could have said the same thing without quoting the dude and so generating and engaging in the conversation. Then she would have made her gender point but not open the door to the conversation she then regretted (as far as I guess losing one’s employment is regrettable, I guess). The only person making it about gender in this point of discussion is not me or her, it’s you in your answer. In that sense making it directly or indirectly about gender is on you and so you’re indirectly putting words in her mouth, because to add the reply (my point) is not the gender charged argument. And so if you think it is only because she’s a woman that she quoted the other tweet directly, then we could discuss this at length at the end you’re the one being sexist. So don’t.
Back to the statement that you left and that then ignored my answer to with some interesting rhetoric (that while has weight in other subjects doesn’t carry here as I stated above), it’s not about a woman being silent. It’s about a person knowing how to react to a situation. And ironically enough, about a writer knowing how to communicate.
06/07/2018 at 16:20 dosan says:
Dude, you are not a girl, stop pretending they are made of glass lol. They can speak, they do it all the time :) Men or woman ,if you said something rude or attack somebody, you can always apologize. According to you, woman are silent and when they speak should not be judged for what they say? Like saying “i am a woman” nowdays its a free ticket for saying whatever you want?
06/07/2018 at 15:56 necrosmash says:
Isn’t this the woman who said she was glad TotalBiscuit was dead?
link to twitter.com
06/07/2018 at 15:57 MasterPrudent says:
What’s your point?
06/07/2018 at 15:58 Kolbex says:
Eh, so what? Pretty disingenuous to say, “isn’t this” and then link to it, thus proving you knew it was her.
06/07/2018 at 16:04 OpT1mUs says:
Pretty sure that’s called a rhetorical question.Also if that tweet is “eh so what” then same goes for her being fired.
06/07/2018 at 16:40 Kolbex says:
No, that doesn’t follow at all. There’s no connection whatsoever between the two things.
06/07/2018 at 16:09 Scelous says:
Ah, okay. That explains a lot.
06/07/2018 at 16:23 FairyNuff says:
This is a good thing btw.
06/07/2018 at 16:25 Frosty Grin says:
Rock Paper Shotgun just ignored his death – probably because they had nothing good to say. Correlates rather tellingly with this article.
06/07/2018 at 16:58 Andrew says:
Yes, and she was wrong: he is going to do harm even in his death. Clearly.
06/07/2018 at 15:56 sbooyah says:
“ArenaNet’s decision to fire both Price and Fries re-inforces that standard: if you are a game developer and you are regularly patronised and harassed, then you should stay silent.”
Speaking out against harassment is one thing. Someone disagreeing with you politely is not harassment. She may have been frustrated by real issues of harassment, but to respond the way she did to what she did is absolutely unprofessional and unwarranted.
06/07/2018 at 16:00 Kolbex says:
Being “unprofessional,” the yuppie cardinal sin.
06/07/2018 at 16:01 Andrew says:
What part of “this is my feed. I’m not on the clock here. I’m not your emotional courtesan just because I’m a dev. Don’t expect me to pretend to like you here.” you don’t understand?
06/07/2018 at 16:03 sbooyah says:
Was the person disagreeing with her responding to her personal tweets, or were they talking in-depth about Guild Wars 2 specifically?
06/07/2018 at 16:10 CMaster says:
So your job lets you loudly mention the products you are associated with, and then abuse customers, but its ok, because it’s a personal space? What.
06/07/2018 at 16:13 jeremyalexander says:
She’s a game dev posting on a public account about game developing and someone dared disagree with her posts and somehow she’s being harassed? I got the same crap for a tweet to Pete Hines saying it was his personal account. First of all, there are no personal Twitter accounts. They’re public and if you don’t want public responses to your public posts, don’t open a Twitter account, go to facebook and change your privacy settings.There was nothing sexist about the response to her post, she’s just looking to be a victim.
06/07/2018 at 16:22 dosan says:
Totally agree.
06/07/2018 at 16:43 wraithgr says:
The part where she has her employer’s name on her personal feed.
06/07/2018 at 15:57 Zealuu says:
ArenaNet’s idiotic decision to immediately cave to a harassment brigade has sufficiently emboldened the worst people on the internet to such a degree that they are now gleefully declaring that they can get anyone fired.
“Nobody at ArenaNet is safe from the hand of Reddit […] The moment a dev steps out of line or try to talk back to a player, guess what, they’ll know we got their hands on their throat and we can squeeze any time we like.”
link to twitter.com
06/07/2018 at 16:06 I Got Pineapples says:
Everyone can get anyone fired and has been able to do it for years. Why is this knowledge suddenly a cause for alarm now?
06/07/2018 at 16:09 sbooyah says:
The argument is about where you draw the line. You can’t fire someone because you discover they’re part black. The argument is discussing whether or not someone should be able to be fired over personal comments made when off the clock.
06/07/2018 at 16:12 Shaneenee says:
Just to be clear. Those people are totally fine with an elementary school teacher posting reviews of the latest cannabis strain they tried or the last lapdance they enjoyed from a stripper on their personal Twitter feed. That’s the argument?
06/07/2018 at 16:13 MasterPrudent says:
Please explain how this is a legitimate comparison?
06/07/2018 at 16:16 sbooyah says:
Who are ‘those people’?
06/07/2018 at 16:08 EwokThisWay says:
But if they decide to let it pass without any consequences, they would be caving to the outrage brigade and emboldening the other worst type of people on the internet.
Either way you can’t win.
06/07/2018 at 15:57 Funso Banjo says:
Price went way over board there. Swearing and being aggressive before any of that was necessary.
06/07/2018 at 16:00 MasterPrudent says:
But God forbid we cut anyone slack when they have a bunch of fanboys loudly insisting they could do her job better every day of week despite having absolutely no clue.
06/07/2018 at 16:11 sbooyah says:
She was responding to someone politely disagreeing. You can speculate all day about what hypothetical harassment she was receiving, but this specific situation is her blowing up over someone politely disagreeing. You can not, in any context, label the tweet she blew up about as “harassment”. It is not.
06/07/2018 at 16:22 MasterPrudent says:
It’s not hypothetical.
06/07/2018 at 16:01 Kolbex says:
Do you think anybody who swears should be fired?
06/07/2018 at 16:05 dosan says:
Since the moment she is making her opinion known to everybody, all what she says sadly is accounted against her. And the worst is , if she was offended, then she should have told it and wait for an apology, not act like an entitled writer that cant be questioned, and when people dont follow her act, then make it a gender issue.
06/07/2018 at 16:14 jeremyalexander says:
Any employee that swears at the customers in my business would be fired on the spot and I’ve had to do it before, yes.
06/07/2018 at 16:41 Kolbex says:
Thank you for your service, you brave, brave troop.
06/07/2018 at 16:02 dosan says:
Completely agree, i just read all this tweets from beginning to end, and the guy that started it, wasnt insulting or unpolite, he just said that he was slightly disagreeing with her. THEN she took it personal and started to make it a gender issue thing. Hell, even other woman said it to her, she exploded for nothing. And instead of seeing what she was doing, she continued calling an “asshat” to the guy that gave his opinion in the first place.
Rockpapershotgun, usually i agree with all your articles, but for this one, i think you are pretty wrong. This has nothing to do with her being a woman, its about her being too rude to a fan.
06/07/2018 at 16:10 MasterPrudent says:
Being rude to a fan isn’t a fireable offence. Or at least it isn’t for the likes of Hideki Kamiya, who just so happens to be a dude. And this particular criticism might have been mild but if you find yourself constantly racked over the coals by folks who’ve never done your job you might understand why she snapped this time around.
06/07/2018 at 16:15 sbooyah says:
To clarify ‘being rude to a fan’:
They were actively discussing Guild Wars 2. She was openly talking about what she works on and the details therein. Someone politely disagreed with her. She blew up on this person. This is definitely fireable lmao
06/07/2018 at 16:19 MasterPrudent says:
Again Hideki Kamiya still has a job despite tweets like this: link to twitter.com
06/07/2018 at 16:18 gunny1993 says:
TBF we are looking at this in a vacuum, this person may have been walking on thin ice for various reasons and this is the excuse they needed. If this person was truly valuable or deserving it would be far easier for a simple disciplinary.
06/07/2018 at 16:20 MasterPrudent says:
Maybe Arena Net should’ve said so in their statement then.
06/07/2018 at 16:44 gunny1993 says:
I mean it would be refreshingly honest for a company to go “These people are really just a fucking hassle to work with and aren’t that valuable, thanks for giving us an excuse to cut some dead weight”
But being upfront an honest isn’t usually a valued trait nowadays
06/07/2018 at 16:04 Funso Banjo says:
Just to be balancing here, while Price was clearly out of line, Peter seems to have been relatively benign, and it seems harsh to treat him in the same manner as Price.
06/07/2018 at 16:01 EwokThisWay says:
Basically, the only mistake this Deroir person made is… being a man ?
I can’t find anything disrespectful with his response, wether in the response itself or the way he made it.
The guy even praises the thread for being interesting and tries his best to be nice and open to discussion.
06/07/2018 at 16:02 Kolbex says:
Who fucking cares? The issue isn’t Deroir, it’s whether or not someone should be fired for brusque statements on their personal Twitter account.
06/07/2018 at 16:08 dosan says:
LOL? This is the issue? The issue is what she did and the reaction it had, thats the article about. Deroid was polite, and she coudnt handle criticism so she exploded. And the justification she gave was: It is because its a gender thing….help me, help me , i am being repressed :(
06/07/2018 at 16:34 I Got Pineapples says:
And the established precedent for this is yes. You can be fired for anything.
06/07/2018 at 16:36 MonkeyMonster says:
It can be easily seen that the way he phrased his points, however (supposedly) polite it seems, were indeed condescending and mansplaining in how they were structured. Her reaction was understandable in that context. How she reacted on twitter could have been different and engineered a positive discourse. Once again, RPS writers are correctly pointing out issues involving sexism in the gaming world.
06/07/2018 at 16:01 NeuroNiky says:
“Which is a failure to understand the context of the situation and to stand by your employees.”
No, I think it’s you not understanding the context of the situation. The comment was left during an AMA session, which is, by definition, a situation where people *will* interact with you. Deroir simply gave his opinion, which could be right or could be wrong, in a polite manner. And both Price and Jessica went too far in the aggression without any apparent reason. AGAINST AN ARENANET CUSTOMER. AND PARTNER. WITH ARENANET NAME CLEARLY DISPLAYED IN THEIR PROFILE.
Just go and insult your customer in whatever company you work for and see what they will do about it.
06/07/2018 at 16:26 Butler says:
Thank you for bringing some reason to an otherwise inane comment thread, and a somewhat dubious news post.
06/07/2018 at 17:13 DarkFenix says:
Yup. If I throw verbal abuse at a customer of my company on a random street corner on my day off, not a big deal. If I do so right outside the company’s store, wearing the company’s uniform, you’re damn right they should fire me.
06/07/2018 at 16:02 WMain00 says:
Or, the company decided to fire both persons in question for violating communication and PR terms that they will have agreed and signed to when they started on board with the company. That they proceeded to have a very public spat, drag a community into a trolling nightmare and create a public embarrassment, will certainly not endear them toward the company they are employed too.
Corporations have little time to unpick and unwind these sort of things. They will have been told to follow strict communication guidelines, they failed to do so (in dramatic effect), and this is the end result.
ArenaNet are perfectly in their right to do so and made the right decision.
06/07/2018 at 16:13 MrWolf says:
It’s a sadly frequent state of affairs that I had to scroll this far down a comment section to find something so totally reasonable posted.
06/07/2018 at 16:02 Khamous says:
Oh boy, goodie it’s here too. I want to see which side wins here. Honestly I just find it amazing the toxicity in which she just answers stuff, as if he was just angry all the time wanting to explode. The initial dude couldn’t have been more apologetic at trying to start a conversation but apparently that is super condescending? And then there’s the whole argument about apparently twitter being private (which made me laugh because I hope no one dares answer to this comment I’m writing right now)?
And then there’s the tweet she sent when Totalbiscuit died?
Now I’m not saying ANet might be right not defending *any* of their employees, I’m just saying they might not be wrong not defending this particular one.
06/07/2018 at 16:05 Kolbex says:
What does that have to do with any of this?
06/07/2018 at 16:13 Khamous says:
Sets a standard as to behavior. As I said:
“Honestly I just find it amazing the toxicity in which she just answers stuff, as if he was just angry all the time wanting to explode.”
(I can’t use the cooode I suck sry for readability).
It’s being toxic for the sake of being toxic, nothing needed to be said then and nothing needed to be said here, it wasn’t a personal attack and she made it one.
(Sorry I wasn’t clear on this connection I just didn’t want to make a super long comment).
06/07/2018 at 16:04 I Got Pineapples says:
Hey. You know when the time would have been to object to companies throwing people to the wolves? About eight years or so ago when we decided to open up everyones employment, even beyond public figures, to a morality test over bad posts (Because really, your ability to work and feed yourself should largely be decided by angry people on the interent) and ignored that companies are essentially cowards and will fire anyone over anything regardless of the nature of it because that is the simplest solution rather than assuming that your personal beliefs will be the thing to dictate the line in the sand and will extend no further than those you wish to see punished for their misdeeds.
That would have been a real fucking good idea. Because I am seeing a lot of people who advocated for that standard being shocked and horrified by this and frankly it’s a house that they built and decided to live in because hey, you could build an entire internet brand by taking problematic scalps for a while there. You had the chance to object to this thing and you didn’t and now this is what happens, regardless of personal beliefs.
And as an aside, the whole turning Deroir, who frankly comes across fairly reasonable and aggressively apologetic, into the villain of the piece, seems a little shitty given that any sins he comitted at all were relatively minor because you know that guys not gonna have a good time over the next few weeks.
06/07/2018 at 16:07 Kolbex says:
Who exactly are you talking to here?
06/07/2018 at 16:13 I Got Pineapples says:
Everyone. ‘I demand to speak to your manager’ has been possibly the only universal principal shared across the political spectrum at this point and it’s something that we should have taken a stand against.
06/07/2018 at 16:43 Kolbex says:
You don’t speak to/for everyone, obviously. There are plenty of people who have been saying that firings like this are bad for as long as we’ve been aware of them. What power, exactly, do you think we have?
06/07/2018 at 17:05 I Got Pineapples says:
My point is that it’s too late. We have no power. We chose to reward it with social capital and a feeling of accomplishment back in the day and now it’s just how things are.
06/07/2018 at 16:08 caerphoto says:
Where in the article does this happen?
06/07/2018 at 16:31 I Got Pineapples says:
Painting t him as some aggressive mansplainer and symbol of all the ills of the industry that women face and the response he got as proportionate goes some way towards it.
06/07/2018 at 16:41 caerphoto says:
Sorry, I don’t see any of that in the article. It mentions Deroir commenting on Price’s Twitter thread, and says how she connects that act of commenting with women being condescended to, but that’s all. It’s not about Deroir’s comments specifically, it’s about the concept in general of people being condescending towards women.
06/07/2018 at 16:52 I Got Pineapples says:
Painting someone fairly innocent in the matter as being symbolic of broader social ills is about the cruelest thing you can do to a human being on the internet.
06/07/2018 at 16:05 Canazza says:
The fact that Peter Fries has also apparently been fired too suggests there’s more going on here than just this twitter spat.
06/07/2018 at 16:07 kagechikara says:
I think that’s the real debate here–are people under obligation to be ‘at work’ on their public-facing social media feeds?
(The answer is, unfortunately, yes.)
However, I think firing her sends exactly the wrong message and firing the other guy is a really terrible approach. Also it’s amazing how much the ‘I will defend your right to an opinion I disagree with’ crowd never shows up for these comments. Suddenly it’s all ‘of course ArenaNet can fire people, duh, private company, back to complaining about how a controversial game on Steam being disallowed is censorship’, like these were two completely different concepts’.
And now, to make my own SJW statement, I wonder if she would have been fired if she were a male dev making an angry comment about “assholes who never worked in the industry telling me what branching dialogue is” and swearing to block the next person who told them how to do their job.
My bet is everyone would have gone ‘woah, dude, calm down, that was way too aggressive’ and then gone on with their lives, but I guess we’ll never know for sure.
06/07/2018 at 16:46 Frosty Grin says:
She surely could have been fired if she were a male developer talking like that to a female customer and making it about gender. Except a male developer would probably just agree to apologize.
06/07/2018 at 16:09 RosalietheDog says:
I think Price’s response was inappropriate. You can also ignore people you don’t want to discuss with, rather than putting their comments on display in a negative way. (Dear twitter followers: look at this sexist male.) However Arenanet’s decision to fire her is shameful and unwarranted. I hope there are labor laws allowing her to contest this decision.
06/07/2018 at 16:54 X_kot says:
Labor laws? In America? Just look at the robustness of the National Labor Relations Board to see what good those laws are worth.
06/07/2018 at 16:14 Uglycat says:
I’m still trying to get my head around
>correctly connecting it
06/07/2018 at 17:24 ninjapirate says:
I had to stop and reread that part in the article, it left me quite perplexed.
06/07/2018 at 16:18 colw00t says:
Meanwhile, Kamiya blocks people and calls them idiots left and right but people love him for it. Hmmmmmm.
We’re going to be stuck in 2014 for the rest of our lives, aren’t we?
Game devs need to unionize.
06/07/2018 at 16:31 calibro says:
Kamiya made a lot of good games and, more importantly, Japan is very different.
06/07/2018 at 16:39 NeuroNiky says:
You’re making an example of the most notable exception to the rule that you can find in the whole videogame industry. AND: he’s the freaking founder of Platinum Games. He can do whatever he wants cause he IS Platinum Games. He’s not just an employee.
Don’t make this about genre, or culture, or whatever. If you are an employee in a public company, you have a code of conduit to follow in public, because the freaking reputation of the company is at stake if you act in the wrong way.
06/07/2018 at 16:18 InfiniteSubset says:
Yeah, I agree with RPS most of the time, but this seems like someone was a jerk on the internet and got fired for it. I get that they get much worse all over the internet, but that isn’t an excuse to take it out on someone who isn’t making demands or even seriously criticizing her work or her person. It was a small disagreement about the scope of the problem she was detailing and his throughts on how a known approach was useful for this. This seems like polite and professional discourse. If you don’t want people to read and comments on your posts, they why post them?
06/07/2018 at 16:19 jeremyalexander says:
They both deserved to be fired. Any employee of mine that swears at my customers is gone on the spot, end of story. Second, there’s no such thing as a private twitter account. If you want to interact with friends and colleagues without public interference then Twitter is the opposite of the platform you want to be on Go to something like Facebook and crank up the privacy settings. Third, there was nothing harassing, demeaning, or in any way an insult to her as a woman in that persons response. It was a polite response that she didn’t like because it didn’t agree with her and she flipped out for no reason. As for listening to people that aren’t game dev’s, that’s the weakest excuse possible. You don’t have to be a chef to know you’ve had a bad meal and you certainly can say something about it. Gaming, or anything else for that matter, is exactly the same. I don’t have to be a programmer to know what dialogue systems suck and which ones don’t. If she can’t handle criticism, then she should open her own studio, or give living in reality a try. Glad they both got canned and I hope they never work in the industry again.
06/07/2018 at 17:16 Horg says:
”If you want to interact with friends and colleagues without public interference…….Go to something like Facebook and crank up the privacy settings”
Don’t even do that if you work in the public sector (UK), most government bodies now have the authority to look at their employees internet history and search for information relevant to the agency. That’s the standard of online privacy right now, it barely exists. Treat everything you post online as if it’s tattooed on your forehead.
06/07/2018 at 16:20 Axyl says:
Ooh… I know this one!!
*ahem*
“I’m glad she’s no longer around to keep doing harm”
Nailed it.
Karma’s a bitch. Zero sympathy for her.
06/07/2018 at 16:21 Kem0sabe says:
It’s disingenuous to say that “this is my personal account, all opinions are my own”, when many large companies have clauses on their contracts that specifically say that if an employee compromises the public image of the company then that is a valid excuse for termination.
She states on her twitter profile, which is public, that she’s a developer for Arenanet, so right there she is establishing a relationship with her employer and anything she says or does on that profile has a direct effect on the image of that employer.
She wants the credibility and status that having “dev for big company” on her profile allows her, but doesnt want the responsibility of maintaining a good public image that that entails.
For me the previous tweet about being glad that someone died was ground enough for termination, as that demonstrates not only crassness for the family of the deceased, but also a notable lack of empathy and sociopath tendencies.
06/07/2018 at 16:49 wraithgr says:
This. All of this.
06/07/2018 at 16:23 LadyInRed says:
What an incredibly one-sided text. Do you, for sure, 100%, know that they just got fired for what they said on Twitter? Do you know, for sure, what went on behind closed doors at ArenaNet? They’re not idiots. And most importantly, they wouldn’t immediately fire someone who has worked there for 12 years. There are extremes on both sides, but you can’t deny she was being a jerk. If you don’t want any responses to what you say, write it in a diary. If you want an echo-chamber, set your account to private – but if you let people know you are a developer, you even have the company name on your profile (in Fries’ case), then you are – whether you want it or not – 24/7 representing the company. She turned a flee into an elephant, she was incredibly disrespectful and insulting. While I agree that this shouldn’t get you fired, this is where my previous point comes in: we do not know if they got fired, what options they got, whether they left on their own devices. So please, stop being so damn one-sided.
06/07/2018 at 16:33 NeuroNiky says:
The article is so blatantly biased that it left me speechless. I used to work for a Bank, and you actually had to actively defend the company policies even when out of office by contract. It’s nothing strange. It’s part of standard PR clauses of big companies. It’s got nothing to do with the sex of the person we’re talking about (and – incidentally – two persons, one female and one male, got fired, even if all the defending is being done to the female one).
Or, as my grandfather used to say: you don’t shit where you eat.
06/07/2018 at 16:23 calibro says:
So, wait.
A guy politely responded to her thread about writing. And instead of muting / blocking him (if she doesn’t want a discussion) she outright insulted him for no reason? And then she’s surprised she’s fired from a big public company?
Am I missing something here?
06/07/2018 at 16:28 Frosty Grin says:
What you’re missing is that you’re a sexist.
/s
06/07/2018 at 16:29 calibro says:
Shit, you got me :(
06/07/2018 at 16:36 Roberticus says:
“On July 4th, Price quote-tweeted Deroir’s response, correctly connecting it to the all-too common situation of women game developers being condescended on Twitter.”
Is this really a case of condescending to women? Deroir’s comments seem quite tame and constructive to me.
link to twitter.com
06/07/2018 at 16:43 Bbox says:
I find you’re completely off base with this article.
Did you even read the tweets? Deroir was completely courteous and noncondescending in everything he wrote. There was zero gender bias in anything he said. So you 100% missed the boat, there.
Anet’s response was completely appropriate. She was unnecessarily toxic and rude. And if you bother to check her Twitter history, this is not her first time. She has a history of toxicity. This is simply a case of the chickens coming home to roost.
06/07/2018 at 16:43 Kinsky says:
I don’t see this as a subjugation of developers to irrationally demanding players and armchair critics so much as a subjugation of employee to employer, as well as a demonstration of the overpowering presence of digital entertainment and social media in our lives. Audiences care about who’s making their entertainment; social media gives them direct access to creators; creators are inextricably linked to their creation and don’t really get a break from representing it. The refrain of “But this is a private account!” seems laughably feeble in this world. However, this has been the state of affairs for a while now, and I feel that predicting this sequence of events is within reasonable expectations of foresight for somebody in her position. As somebody who thirsts for a job opportunity like that, it’s painful to see somebody squander it by being a chode on Twitter.
06/07/2018 at 16:45 Crabman says:
People are really bending over backwards to defend her words.
She could of blocked him.
She could of not replied.
She could of simply not been a cunt in her reply.
I don’t think firing somebody is the right course of action I hate internet mobs. But there is no need to defend her sexist opinions.
Also the people bringing up “oh look at this male dev working for a completely different company he can call people names and he dosn’t get fired”. Seems sort of pointless hes not working at ArenaNet right? so theirs no double standard. Surely everyone thinks he’s a wanker as well?
06/07/2018 at 16:48 RedCap7 says:
She attacked her companies customers which is 100% not okay. In fact, it’s pretty much a guaranteed dismissal in most if not all instances.
To be clear, this is NOT a gender thing. The only person who brought out the gender card was JP herself. She couldn’t accept the criticism and so played the victim.
This article clearly highlights how you guys always want to fight against something. If people say black is black, then you make an article stating it’s white and that anyone who says it’s black is a bigot, racist or sexist.
Not sure why anybody reads this blatantly biased crap.
06/07/2018 at 16:56 theliel says:
Things I’ve learned today, that telling people you don’t owe them work off the clock is insulting your fans.
06/07/2018 at 17:09 Andrew says:
You read it, ask yourself.
06/07/2018 at 16:51 Lawsoneer says:
Well, this has escalated quickly.
Still, I should be glad for RPS providing me a long list of the people I should be blocking. You know the ones; heads full of dirt, souls made of dust, and poison in their hearts; malign actors viciously defensive of the system of oppression that benefits them.
Happy Friday.
06/07/2018 at 17:04 Horg says:
The content of the twitter conversations is largely irrelevant to the dismissal, what has happened here is yet another example of professionals failure to understand that social media is not, and never will be, ”personal space”.
Like Facebook, despite being marketed as a personal and social space, they do not own their twitter accounts in any capacity. All dialogue on those accounts is archived and publicly open to view. It’s a permanent record held and owned by a 3rd party, and in using the platform to discuss work they have inseparably linked these accounts to their employer. Any content that reflects negatively on publicly viewable social media will also reflect negatively on the employer, and no employer is going to tolerate an employee who lacks the self control to moderate their own public image.
Personal space hasn’t changed since the dawn of social media. You have it at home, in physical space around friends and family, and to a lesser extent in private or encrypted communication methods. Once a conversation becomes publicly viewable, searchable, and sharable, it’s not personal any more. Employers are really trying to hammer home the message that publicly viewable social media is not personal space, usage will be monitored, and responsible use is a condition of employment. This is not an unreasonable position to take, as everyone should be more concerned with what they upload to the internet. I feel like this message is slowly seeping through society, but will take a generation before it becomes accepted common sense.
These employees may disagree that the content of their twitter accounts are no one elses business, but simply holding that opinion has no value when you have no power to enforce that belief. Irrespective of where you stand on the content of their disagreements, the lesson to take away from the story is either avoid public social media, or use it with extreme restraint and keep your uploads corporate friendly. My employers advice even extends to ‘be careful who your friends are if their content can be seen on your account(s)’. It sucks that we have to take such precautions in digital space, but that’s simply the way the world is right now, and it doesn’t appear to be changing for the better any time soon.
06/07/2018 at 17:04 wraithgr says:
It’s called conduct rules. She was happy enough to use her employer’s name when it would give her tweets extra weight. Her employer requires her to “uphold a certain standard of conduct” as her contract of employment doubtless states. She clearly did not, and therefore she was fired.
The thing I find most surprising is that Graham doesn’t seem to know how conduct clauses work and is trying to turn that into some “bad corporations throw poor innocent writers to the wolves” thing. I guess that way you get more clicks than “person violates conduct rules, gets fired”.
06/07/2018 at 17:07 atomaweapon says:
I knew you guys were about as left wing as “game journalists” come, but this is ridiculous. You can read the whole convo yourself, and this guy was as polite as they come. Completely reasonable to give respectful feedback to a game dev, putting “herself” out there on a discussion forum. She was abusive, hateful and spiteful and started using her gender as a reason to not be criticized. It’s FINALLY good a developer stood up and said this is not acceptable. She WAS NOT being “harassed” in any fashion, and her ugly attitude is the reason she got canned.
You guys are so out of touch with REAL gamers.
06/07/2018 at 17:08 Zorgulon says:
In this comment section: people are jerks online in celebration of people getting fired for supposedly being jerks online.
I sure hope no-one here gets fired for an angry comment online.
06/07/2018 at 17:08 Sargonite says:
It’s too bad people like Deroir don’t understand how to have these discussions without being obnoxiously rude.
Here’s a tip: instead of saying “You’re wrong, Mr/s Professional, here’s the True Truth(th)”, maybe ask questions? Something like “Interesting! What are some of the barriers to using branching dialog?” respects someone’s professional expertise and invites them to share knowledge rather than condescending them.
But oh well, some people love harping about their right to act like trash.
06/07/2018 at 17:13 Shaneenee says:
Here’s a tip: Don’t use here’s a tip. It’s condescending. We’re not Deroir, don’t write what you’re criticising when you’re not even directly addressing him.
06/07/2018 at 17:10 Taintslapper says:
The bottom line is that she was reflecting negatively on her employer’s product and image in a public conversation with her customers. It doesn’t matter if you’re on the clock or not; they’re still your customers and the product still belongs to your employer.
Do I think she should have been fired? Probably not, nor do I see this as a case of gender inequality. You can claim that other male devs have gotten away with this in the past, but how many of those have been with ArenaNet?
06/07/2018 at 17:13 Ben King says:
This is prompting me to look back on my own interactions with developers (and writers here at RPS) and put a critical eye to my own words and actions online. I’ve definitely put in my own two cents where it wasn’t needed, wanted or even valuable more times than I wish, but I hope I have the wits to recognize and the humility to apologize when i hurt people. I seriously get my wires crossed in beta testing sometimes where I’ll get on a roll offering criticism and bug reports in Beta forums then drop back into twitter and look at some OTHER developer’s item placement in a level and begin running my mouth as though I’ve been solicited for help… when really i’m intruding and making their lives harder for no good reason.
06/07/2018 at 17:13 Daymare says:
I think it would be good if somebody in this comments thread could explain why Price initially reacted the way she did. Explain why that “politely disagreeing” comment pissed her off in the first place. I feel like it’s an important point to make, but I’m really really tired right now, so I’m not gonna try for now.
I think a lot of people arguing against her might not understand how she could find it sexist. I do understand, but I wonder if she wasn’t biased in her own way.
Anyhow, getting fired for that — even if Anet are in their right to do so — seems awful.
06/07/2018 at 17:19 hatlock says:
I wonder if firing was excessively harsh if we are talking about just that interaction featured in the article.
Also, I have to say Deroir’s comments seem incredibly benign (or at least the tweets that are a part of that thread). I think it might illustrate the difficulty with having conversations on the internet. He or she seems like they were not very knowledgeable on the topic and was talking out some solutions to aid in his or her understanding.
There are a lot of different arguments being made in this topic. Do women suffer harassment? Yes, absolutely! Does being open minded and exploring this topic further invalidate or validate that point. No!
This is a topic too complicated to fully discuss on an internet comment forum.
06/07/2018 at 17:23 Thulsa Hex says:
What’s with all the apologist fanboys posting on here these days?