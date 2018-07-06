You have no idea how nice it is to finally be able to write about Shenmue again. While my nostalgia for both games will undoubtedly be shattered entirely when the Shenmue I & II collection releases on PC next month, I’m savouring every bit of it I can in the meantime. The aforementioned collection is one of the best PC gaming deals of the week, conveniently enough, though there’s a whole lot more to look through, so let’s do that right now.

As usual, we’ve got deals that’ll work in the UK, deals that’ll work in the US and some deals that will work in both the UK and US, as well as presumably many other places. Let’s get started.

UK & US Deals

Shenmue I and II on PC for £15.35 / $19.43 using code SCHOOLSOUT from Voidu

Shenmue I & II got itself a release date of August 21st earlier this week, and with it several digital retailers are able to start taking pre-purchases. Currently, heading to Voidu and using the code SCHOOLSOUT will get you a PC copy of the game cheapest, where it’ll discount it to £15.35 / $19.43.

Sonic The Hedgehog Sale from Humble Store

Like it or not, Sonic is one of gaming’s most tenacious characters. The little blue guy is still alive and kicking despite many missteps along his 27-year career and Humble is celebrating the entire franchise will a sale range, offering up to 75% off.

Red Faction Guerrilla ReMarsTered for £7.49 / $9.99 from GOG

Almost ten years after its initial release, Red Faction Guerrilla has gotten its own remastered version and arguably, it’s the worst named remaster ever. The ReMarsTered edition of the game can be yours for half price in its launch week over at GOG, where it’ll cost you £7.49 / $9.99.

Dead Cells for £6.93 / $9.19 with code SCHOOLSOUT from Voidu

A discount on Dead Cells is not only another chance to grab the game for cheaper than normal but also another opportunity for me to rave about the game itself and how I’ve sunk dozens of hours into it, been defeated countless times, and really, haven’t got much to show for myself – and yet, I adore this one. It’s down to £6.93 / $9.19 right now when you enter the code SCHOOLSOUT at checkout.

Logan HD (Digital) for £2.99 from Amazon UK

Logan HD (Digital) for $7.99 from Amazon US

Last year’s Wolverine send-off movie, Logan, is currently on offer as a digital purchase at Amazon. You can get a HD copy of the film to keep for only £2.99 / $7.99 at the moment. If you’ve ever wanted to see Patrick Stewart swearing like a sailor, you’re going to want to do that.

UK Deals

LG 55SJ850V 4K TV for £679 from PRC Direct

Over at PRC Direct, you can pick up one of LG’s non-OLED 4K offerings – the 55SJ850V – for £679 right now. It’s a 55-inch TV with everything you could need out of a 4K enabled set, all that HDR stuff included.

Google Pixel 2 64GB for £499 from Currys PC World

The Pixel 2 seems to have been fairly well received by the internet at large and if your taste in phones lies further into the ‘Android’ field than anything else, you can grab one of these things for £499, about £130 less than its regular cost.

Blade Runner 2049 on Blu-ray for £6.95 from Amazon UK

This is like the third time that the Blade Runner 2049 blu-ray has made it into one of these deals roundup posts. This thing keeps getting cheaper for some reason, as it’s down to £6.95 at the time of writing.

Insert Coin 8th birthday sale

Purveyors of all things video game clothing related, the folks at Insert Coin Clothing are celebrating the company’s eighth birthday this week with a suitably celebratory sale range, with up to 70% off lines based on game series like Katamari Damacy, Borderlands, Gears of War, Pokémon, Bloodborne, and more.

US Deals

Dropmix Music Gaming System for $29.99 from Best Buy

Dropmix – Harmonix’s board/rhythm game hybrid – continues its downward pricing trend this week, as Best Buy is offering the game for its lowest ever price of $29.99 as part of a clearance sale.

Twitch merchandise 50% off from Amazon US

For those of you who like to wear your corporate branding proudly on your chest, the official range of Twitch merchandise is currently 50% off over at Amazon, using a coupon at checkout (it’ll ask you to click to add the coupon). I mean, look at the guy in that picture. Doesn’t he look…uh, happy?

Okay, we’re done for another week. Keep in mind that deals, prices and availability can change at the drop of a hat, so apologies if you miss out on something you wanted. I’ll be over at Jelly Deals, scouring the world wide web for more deals. Feel free to visit, or follow us on Twitter and give us a like on Facebook.

Did you know that Jelly Deals has launched a newsletter? It lets us bring the best deals directly to you each day. Subscribe here, if that seems like your kind of thing.