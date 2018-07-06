The 100 best-selling games on Steam in 2018 so far

We’ve just passed the half-way point of 2018, so Ian Gatekeeper and all his fabulously wealthy chums over at Valve have revealed which hundred games have sold best on Steam over the past six months. It’s a list dominated by pre-2018 names, to be frank, a great many of which you’ll be expected, but there are a few surprises in there.

2018 releases Jurassic World Evolution, Far Cry 5 Kingdom Come: Deliverance and Warhammer: Vermintide II are wearing some spectacular money-hats, for example, while the relatively lesser-known likes of Raft, Eco and Deep Rock Galactic have made themselves heard above the din of triple-A marketing budgets.



The complete list is below, or you can find a more visual galley, replete with buy me-buy me-buy me Steam store links over here. The more interesting page for those of us whose jaws remain defiantly stuck to the rest of our faces in response to the news that a lot of people bought Plunkbat, CSGO and GTA V is this one, which breaks down by month which bona fide 2018 new releases sold best. Good work Genital Jousting, Into The Breach (how did that not make the overall best-sellers list? Scandal!) and Monster Prom, for example.

Valve don’t give out any sales details, because they never do (information control is everything), but they do split the overall bestsellers into categories. As such, anything under ‘Platinum’ almost certainly generated unfathomable wealth, while those under Bronze paid off a fair few mortgages. Here we go – and if you want to read any of our coverage on any of these, just click the tag in question below.

Platinum

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

Rocket League

Far Cry 5

Grand Theft Auto V

Warframe

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Counter Strike: Global Offensive

Jurassic World: Evolution

Warhammer: Vermintide II

Dota 2

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Gold

Divinity: Original Sin II

Ark: Survival Evolved

Path of Exile

Final Fantasy XV

The Elder Scrolls Online

Assassin’s Creed: Origins

Stellaris

Black Desert Online

Subnautica

Total War: Warhammer II

Dragon Ball Fighter Z

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt

Silver

Raft

Frostpunk

Euro Truck Simulator 2

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Dead By Daylight

Fallout 4

The Forest

Cities: Skylines

Team Fortress 2

Human Fall Flat

Dying Light

Dark Souls III

Nier: Automata

Slay The Spire

War Thunder

Arma III

Bronze

Hearts of Iron IV

Sniper Elite 4

Surviving Mars

They Are Billions

Northgard

Elite Dangerous

Tom Clancy’s The Division

Eco

Squad

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Age of Empires II HD Edition

NBA2K18

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

theHunter: Call of the Wild

Factorio

Battletech

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Conan: Exiles

Vampyr

Bless Online

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age

Smite

Stardew Valley

Paladins

Rust

For Honor

Cuphead

House FLipper

Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia

Borderlands 2

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Sid Mier’s Civilization V

Payday 2

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Nioh: Complete Edition

Football Manager 2018

Rimworld

Hunt Showdown

H1Z1

Garry’s Mod

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet

Don’t Starve Together

XCOM 2

Terraria

Total War: Warhammer

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Dark Souls Remastered

Deep Rock Galactic

Crusader Kings II

Just Cause 3

The Sims 3

Darkest Dungeon

Europa Universalis IV

Planet Coaster

Shadowverse CCG

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr

Watch Dogs 2

Call of Duty WWII

To compare this to last year (as in the whole of 2017), looky-here. Alternatively, for RPS’s own Wot To Play recommendations, take your pick from this lot:

