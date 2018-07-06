Fortnite’s Playground mode is a “first step” towards “full creative mode”

The ‘Playground’ sandbox mode that’s currently seeing players cover Fortnite Battle Royale in everything from Mario Kart-esque trolley-racing tracks to elaborate pranks is only temporary, but Epic are already planning to bring it back and dreaming bigger. They’re talking about having a “full creative mode” eventually, taking it weirdly full circle to the days when Fortnite was more of a Minecraftbut than a battle royale megastar. This is a long-term plan, mind, but in the more immediate future Epic plan to add support for teams in a future Playground.

Some Playground creations look a lark:

And, as with any form of user-created content, ‘look at my cool Playground stunt’ is already being subverted with pranks:

“The Playground LTM [limited-time event -acronym ed.] represents our first step into what a full creative mode looks like in Fortnite,” Epic community coordinator “JustMooney1” said on Reddit yesterday.

Aye but maybe they could add NPC enemies for people who like building yet do still enjoy firing guns – something quite gentle, zombies or summat. They could even create permanent space for players to build small bases to call home. Ah, what wild thoughts! Calm yourself, Alice. What’s more certain is that Epic are already brainstorming a revision of Playground.

JustMooney1 says they’re “hoping to include functionality that would allow team selection options within the Playground itself,” which would open up a number of possibilities. Players could 1v1 or 2v2, folks could edit teamies’ buildings, pals would be highlighted on the map so you could find ’em, and traps would murder/notmurder people as appropriate, among other features.

No firm word on when that new version might launch.

This first version of Playground will be available until July 12th, when Fortnite Battle Royale launches Season 5. Suspense is till building around that after Saturday’s live in-game rocket launch, with the crack in the sky it caused now abducting signs and landmarks. The latest to go was a monstrous burgerhead. Seems Epic are planning to shake up the island once again, as they did when smashing a meteor into it. Out with the old then in with the new.

Fortnite Battle Royale is free-to-play through Epic’s own client.