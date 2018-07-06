Microsoft Classic Intellimouse review: A noughties comeback

Nostalgia for utilitarian late-90s/early noughties PC accessories: truly, this is the darkest timeline. And I am its villain, for it was I who felt a tingle of absurd fondness when Katharine announced that the Microsoft Classic Intellimouse, a physically almost identical remake of the Windows gang’s once-ubiquitous USB mouse, had arrived atop her trembling tower of plastic and cabling. It was I who proffered the fateful words “I would love to review that!” Why? Why did this plain, grey input device speak to me so?
Here’s my review: “The Microsoft Intellimouse 3.0 was fine in 2003 and it’s fine in 2018.” End.
Man. The thing about the Intellimouse is that it was always solid, rather than exciting. It ushered in the age of ball-free, optical mice with scroll wheels, and as such set the template for almost every mouse sold today. It was a landmark piece of hardware without a doubt, but right out of the gate all the things it did were things that seemed immediately obvious and necessary, as opposed to groundbreaking. Things that are ten a penny now.
So it’s not the Intellimouse Classic’s features that made it speak to me. A scroll wheel, two side buttons, a ‘Bluetrack’ sensor that can be used on most surfaces – I’ve got ten-year-old mice sat in my desk draw that can achieve all these things and more. I’ve got a wireless one sat on my desk right now that does all these things without curling a metre-long plastic worm around the base of my monitor. There is zero reason to buy the Intellimouse Classic over any other decent, mid-range wired mouse.
And yet. It reminds me of a simpler time. Not fields and football in the street, but when the fact of being online was a straightforward joy, as opposed to a warzone of heartbreaking news, mass misanthropy and weaponised geekery. A time when computers and games seemed on the verge of creating infinite possibilities for excitement.
Hell, even of a time when “which mouse should I buy for £30?” was a straightforward question with one straightforward answer, as opposed to having to research dozens of boondoggle features and wonder whether enduring a mouse that looks like Robocop’s schlong is a necessary consequence of it being super-responsive in video games.
The Intellimouse Classic, like the 2003-2006 Intellimouse Explorer 3.0 whose design it recycles, is plain and lightweight. Imagine starting a new, boring data entry job, and this is exactly the mouse you would expect to find waiting for you at your desk on the first day. There is precisely nothing wrong with it, with the arguable and swiftly-forgotten exception that it initially feels a little bit too light. But there is precisely nothing about it to make you think, “Yes, this is my mouse.”
It is perfectly fast – not high-end gaming mouse fast, but I have had zero issues with it in anything I play. The sensor, ugraded from olde worlde optical to ‘Bluetrack’, seems to work on almost anything mostly-flat. I even used my glass-fronted tablet as a mousemat and it seemed happy enough.
It has curves in all the right places, by which I mean it is suitably ergonomic and comfortable, not that it makes a boy’s mind turn to sweaty mischief. I find myself reaching helplessly for the adjective ‘boxy’ to describe the Intellimouse Classic, even though every edge is smoothed and tapered. I think it’s because, when I lift it up, the whole thing feels as though it is the plastic container for some other, more exciting item.
It is perhaps just a touch too wide for my personal tastes and average-sized hands (n.b. if you’ve ever met me and are scoffing at that, for some reason I have normal-scale hands and feet despite my short stature), but not so much that I can’t live with it.
The side buttons are exactly where you would want side buttons to be, with some curved protrusions on each to help you find them. The latter, at least, is a real improvement over the tiny, flat or angular things we often see on, for instance, high-end Logitech mice.
In fact, the only genuine criticism I have is that it could really stand to have an on-body DPI adjustment button, as its maximum 3200 DPI is perfectly good for games (presuming you’re not a pro) but just a bit too twitchy for desktop work. Having to dive into Microsoft’s spartan but slow-to-load Keyboard & Mouse Center software every time you want to change it is a real pain in the Intelliarse.
At £30 / $40, it is a perfectly fine desktop mouse that is perhaps £5-£10 too expensive for what it is. If you were planning to buy a new mouse for a mix of general usage and light-to-medium gaming, would I recommend this one to you? Probably not. But I definitely wouldn’t recommend against it.
I confess, I did feel a 5-second thrill of weird nostalgia the first time I wrapped my palm around the Intellimouse Explorer, which then dissipated as quickly as it had arrived. I imagine that, ten years from now, I will feel the same way when I stumble across an iPhone 4 at a car boot sale.
What all of this really proves, of course, is that despite all the bells, whistles and marketing nonsense that has preoccupied mouse-world since 2003, there have been no truly meaningful improvements to our primary means of interacting with our computers. I very much doubt that will have changed by 2028 either. Anyway, the Intellimouse Optical was loads better.
06/07/2018 at 18:08 Eleven says:
They really should have remade the Intellimouse Optical. The comfiest ambidextrous mouse of all time, decent performance, and drivers that don’t suck.
06/07/2018 at 18:11 geldonyetich says:
But did the net truly change, or did our older, more cynical selves simply pick up on the ugliness of selfishness inherent in human nature that our younger, niave selves was blissfully unaware of, perhaps more of that being present in other mediums?
Anyway, the mouse sounds good. All ot really needed was more DPI and it seems to have delivered.
06/07/2018 at 18:33 frozbite says:
Mouse for 30/40 GBP? Logitech G 102. Intellimouse of our days, abit smaller nowadays.
06/07/2018 at 21:51 Malcolm says:
Nah, Logitech m705 “Marathon” mouse. All the no-frills appeal, but no irritating wire and a pair of AA’s last literally years.
06/07/2018 at 18:38 Addie says:
Best thing that Microsoft ever made – got mine sat right next to my Model M keyboard, desktop HID perfection. Except that Windows 10 kind of expects you to have a ‘Windows’ key for shortcuts, but that’s just all the more reason not to use Win10 in my opinion.
Wireless mice are great until the batteries go flat, and seventy-button gaming mice with their own control panels are all very well until they don’t work with a particular app for some reason, but for me having a simple thing implemented really well is all you need.
06/07/2018 at 21:24 DatonKallandor says:
You say it’s the best thing Microsoft ever made but you’re forgetting about:
The Microsoft Sidewinder 3D Pro. The greatest consumer joystick ever made. They should bring that one back, because there’s else like it on the market today.
06/07/2018 at 18:49 Arglebargle says:
Bought a pair of these at $5 a pop on a blowout deal. Used them for a decade, til they broke. Perfectly fine beasties….
06/07/2018 at 18:57 thekelvingreen says:
I still can’t get to grips with side buttons.
Pun sort of intended.
06/07/2018 at 18:59 reddog says:
I used an MS Intellimouse as my favourite gaming mouse for many years around 2003-2010. I tried out different mice every now and then, but always went back. I wore out maybe 2-3 of these.
Back then wireless mice (or at least the ones I tried) were lousy. Nowadays I use a Logitech G403 Wireless, which, in a similar fashion, is a simple mouse with not too many buttons or extraneous frills. It’s kind of the same comfortable thing, but with wireless that works perfectly and a modern long-lasting battery.
06/07/2018 at 19:13 particlese says:
I still have no clue where my Intellimouse Optical ran off to. Its cable didn’t deteriorate and get it relegated to a box of tangled computer parts like my (Logitech) MX500; it just…disappeared. That thing got me through many a good game and good homework assignment. Cheers, MS!
06/07/2018 at 19:20 syllopsium says:
Meh. Logitech MX518,now you’re talking. Good at both gaming and productivity and works in both USB and PS/2
06/07/2018 at 19:35 Jason Lefkowitz says:
Looking at that picture of the bottom of the new Intellimouse, I can’t help but be struck by how… well… labial the opening for the sensor is. And this appears to be one of those things that, once seen, can never be un-seen. (Depending on how you feel about that, either I apologize or you’re welcome.)
I used an original Intellimouse with an optical sensor for years and never noticed that, though judging from pictures on Google Images it seems it was that way on the original models too. Perhaps I’m just getting pervier in my old age.
06/07/2018 at 19:53 Menthalion says:
The original had an unintended groundbreaking sensor for gaming at the time in the MLT04 which legend lasted for over a decade.
The sensor in the current revision is decidedly subpar for gaming though.
Now there are far better sensors, with the 3360 and derivatives (3366 / 3386) and Logitech Hero sensor at the top.
Funnily enough there’s a crowdfunding campaign for a light modular mouse with a 3360 sensor, with two of the shape options being close to the IMO and WMO.
It even has an equal amount of mirror options for lefties.
link to indiegogo.com
06/07/2018 at 19:57 Det. Bullock says:
I still have my Microsoft Basic Optical USB Mouse (the white and grey one) and it works fine, I still remember when I used it with the included PS/2 adapter on my Pentium II.
06/07/2018 at 20:20 Mungrul says:
While the Intellimouse is good, I think my favourite mouse ever has to have been Microsoft’s Laser Mouse 6000. I used it for years, and I’m sure I would still be using it now if the cable hadn’t frayed. Since then, I’ve had a couple of Habu mice before moving on to their close relative, the Deathadder. But none of them have been as durable, reliable or comfortable as the Laser Mouse 6000.
I’m in two minds about Microsoft software a lot of the time, but their hardware in my experience has always been excellent. I’m typing this right now on a Microsoft Sidewinder X6 keyboard, which I’ve similarly had for years, and foresee using for years to come.
06/07/2018 at 21:32 Pharaoh Nanjulian says:
I do CAD and some relatively competitive online shooters, and I can’t say I’ve ever felt the mouse was at fault. I used an Intellimouse, I’ve used micro things with retractable cables with a laptop at friends’ houses because they were to hand, and always felt I was in the running online. I wonder how many readers here are in the same boat and just use what’s to hand and don’t fret about ‘gaming’ hardware?