To fully defox the following enlargeable geofoxer, identify all twelve locations plus the theme that links them.

* * *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s ’30 Things Wot Are Yellow’ missing vowels foxer:

1. VTLLS = VITELLUS (phlebas)

2. QRN TNFLG = QUARANTINE FLAG (Little_Crow)

3. CLN LMSTRD = COLONEL MUSTARD (Little_Crow, mrpier)

4. PKCH = PIKACHU (Little_Crow, Gothnak)

5. RSPSD CRS = IRIS PSEUDACORUS

6. TRDFR N CL DR = TOUR DE FRANCE LEADER (Gothnak)

7. MRLL = AMARILLO (Gothnak, Zorgulon) or AMARILLA (Little_Crow)

8. BSS NBR LN = BUSES IN BERLIN (Little_Crow)

9. HNGD = HUANGDI (Gothnak)

10. RDT MR LDCT Y = ROAD TO EMERALD CITY (phlebas)

11. NBSTRFG HTR = NABOO STARFIGHTER (Gothnak)

12. TR VLPR STHSTR YWDG = TRIVIAL PURSUIT HISTORY WEDGE (Little_Crow)

13. DVCT = ADVOCAAT (Gothnak, Little_Crow)

14. HFFLP FFSCRF = HUFFLEPUFF SCARF (Little_Crow)

15. HLT RCK = HAUL TRUCK (captaincabinets)

16. TRC KFV NCLDP LYSF RSTL BM = TRACK FIVE ON COLDPLAY’S FIRST ALBUM (Little_Crow)

17. ZML = IZAMAL

18. BRSSDRT MND = BORUSSIA DORTMUND (Gothnak)

19. SMLY = SMILEY (Little_Crow)

20. CHS KR = ECHO SEEKER (Electric Dragon)

21. MMNTL = EMMENTAL (Little_Crow)

22. CNR YGRL = CANARY GIRL (Gothnak)

23. RN = URINE (Little_Crow)

24. NWM SRM NTTRN = NEW MEASUREMENT TRAIN (phlebas)

25. CWRD = COWARD (Gothnak)

26. JN DCSFFRR = JAUNDICE SUFFERER (Gothnak)

27. CST RDTRT = CUSTARD TART (Gothnak)

28. SCN DLN GS TRV RNS = SECOND LONGEST RIVER IN ASIA (captaincabinets)

29. = IO (Gothnak) or AA (Little_Crow, Zorgulon)

30. JDNSTRN = JUDENSTERN (phlebas)