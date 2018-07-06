The Foxer

foxertitle3

To fully defox the following enlargeable geofoxer, identify all twelve locations plus the theme that links them.

foxerJuly6

*       *       *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s ’30 Things Wot Are Yellow’ missing vowels foxer:

1. VTLLS = VITELLUS (phlebas)
2. QRN TNFLG = QUARANTINE FLAG (Little_Crow)
3. CLN LMSTRD = COLONEL MUSTARD (Little_Crow, mrpier)
4. PKCH = PIKACHU (Little_Crow, Gothnak)
5. RSPSD CRS = IRIS PSEUDACORUS
6. TRDFR N CL DR = TOUR DE FRANCE LEADER (Gothnak)
7. MRLL = AMARILLO (Gothnak, Zorgulon) or AMARILLA (Little_Crow)
8. BSS NBR LN = BUSES IN BERLIN (Little_Crow)
9. HNGD = HUANGDI (Gothnak)
10. RDT MR LDCT Y = ROAD TO EMERALD CITY (phlebas)
11. NBSTRFG HTR = NABOO STARFIGHTER (Gothnak)
12. TR VLPR STHSTR YWDG = TRIVIAL PURSUIT HISTORY WEDGE (Little_Crow)
13. DVCT = ADVOCAAT (Gothnak, Little_Crow)
14. HFFLP FFSCRF = HUFFLEPUFF SCARF (Little_Crow)
15. HLT RCK = HAUL TRUCK (captaincabinets)
16. TRC KFV NCLDP LYSF RSTL BM = TRACK FIVE ON COLDPLAY’S FIRST ALBUM (Little_Crow)
17. ZML = IZAMAL
18. BRSSDRT MND = BORUSSIA DORTMUND (Gothnak)
19. SMLY = SMILEY (Little_Crow)
20. CHS KR = ECHO SEEKER (Electric Dragon)
21. MMNTL = EMMENTAL (Little_Crow)
22. CNR YGRL = CANARY GIRL (Gothnak)
23. RN = URINE  (Little_Crow)
24. NWM SRM NTTRN = NEW MEASUREMENT TRAIN (phlebas)
25. CWRD = COWARD (Gothnak)
26. JN DCSFFRR = JAUNDICE SUFFERER (Gothnak)
27. CST RDTRT = CUSTARD TART (Gothnak)
28. SCN DLN GS TRV RNS = SECOND LONGEST RIVER IN ASIA (captaincabinets)
29.   = IO (Gothnak) or AA (Little_Crow, Zorgulon)
30. JDNSTRN = JUDENSTERN (phlebas)

    06/07/2018 at 13:13 phuzz says:

    e) is in Portmerion.

  3. 06/07/2018 at 13:18 AFKAMC says:

    J – That looks like a T-33 on the pylon in the background – and if I squint a bit, it looks like the tail code is “MY” – so possibly the Masonic Lodge in Willacoochee, Georgia, on U.S. Route 82?

    link to en.wikipedia.org

  4. 06/07/2018 at 13:20 Gothnak says:

    A: Toison D’Or – Dijon

    link to google.co.uk

  5. 06/07/2018 at 13:21 Gothnak says:

    So theme is mythical beasts?

    Golden Fleece, Unicorn?

    06/07/2018 at 13:22 phuzz says:

    k) is Lotus’ Hethel test track, viewd from about here.
    Formerly home to RAF Hethel, and home to the oldest hawthorn in the UK

  7. 06/07/2018 at 13:25 Gusdownnup says:

    l) is Brussels-Zuid (or Brussels-Midi?): link to Google Maps

  8. 06/07/2018 at 13:32 phlebas says:

    h) is a statue of Snowshoe THOMPSON.

    (Boreal Mountain ski resort, California)
    link to google.co.uk

  9. 06/07/2018 at 13:35 Gothnak says:

    G: Chateau De Cheverny

    link to google.co.uk

    God knows how i knew it was French…

    Used by Herge for Merlinspike Hall.

  10. 06/07/2018 at 13:40 Gusdownnup says:

    b) Ayrshire, looking to Ailsa Craig: link to Google Maps.

  11. 06/07/2018 at 13:41 Gothnak says:

    D: The Alcazar Military Museum in Toledo

    You are welcome to tour it and find the actual location :p.

  12. 06/07/2018 at 13:48 Gothnak says:

    Just the Airplane in C left, for somereason it looks Central or South American, especially the Mexican looking bird emblem in the middle.

    But i have to run. Good luck!

  13. 06/07/2018 at 15:29 Teek says:

    C) I believe this is the Kathmandu Aviation museum in Nepal. Referencing Tintin in Tibet

    link to spotlightnepal.com

HTML: Allowed code: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>