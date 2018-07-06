To fully defox the following enlargeable geofoxer, identify all twelve locations plus the theme that links them.
* * *
Last week's '30 Things Wot Are Yellow' missing vowels foxer:
1. VTLLS = VITELLUS (phlebas)
2. QRN TNFLG = QUARANTINE FLAG (Little_Crow)
3. CLN LMSTRD = COLONEL MUSTARD (Little_Crow, mrpier)
4. PKCH = PIKACHU (Little_Crow, Gothnak)
5. RSPSD CRS = IRIS PSEUDACORUS
6. TRDFR N CL DR = TOUR DE FRANCE LEADER (Gothnak)
7. MRLL = AMARILLO (Gothnak, Zorgulon) or AMARILLA (Little_Crow)
8. BSS NBR LN = BUSES IN BERLIN (Little_Crow)
9. HNGD = HUANGDI (Gothnak)
10. RDT MR LDCT Y = ROAD TO EMERALD CITY (phlebas)
11. NBSTRFG HTR = NABOO STARFIGHTER (Gothnak)
12. TR VLPR STHSTR YWDG = TRIVIAL PURSUIT HISTORY WEDGE (Little_Crow)
13. DVCT = ADVOCAAT (Gothnak, Little_Crow)
14. HFFLP FFSCRF = HUFFLEPUFF SCARF (Little_Crow)
15. HLT RCK = HAUL TRUCK (captaincabinets)
16. TRC KFV NCLDP LYSF RSTL BM = TRACK FIVE ON COLDPLAY’S FIRST ALBUM (Little_Crow)
17. ZML = IZAMAL
18. BRSSDRT MND = BORUSSIA DORTMUND (Gothnak)
19. SMLY = SMILEY (Little_Crow)
20. CHS KR = ECHO SEEKER (Electric Dragon)
21. MMNTL = EMMENTAL (Little_Crow)
22. CNR YGRL = CANARY GIRL (Gothnak)
23. RN = URINE (Little_Crow)
24. NWM SRM NTTRN = NEW MEASUREMENT TRAIN (phlebas)
25. CWRD = COWARD (Gothnak)
26. JN DCSFFRR = JAUNDICE SUFFERER (Gothnak)
27. CST RDTRT = CUSTARD TART (Gothnak)
28. SCN DLN GS TRV RNS = SECOND LONGEST RIVER IN ASIA (captaincabinets)
29. = IO (Gothnak) or AA (Little_Crow, Zorgulon)
30. JDNSTRN = JUDENSTERN (phlebas)
06/07/2018 at 13:11 Gothnak says:
I: Casa De Isla Negra
06/07/2018 at 13:22 phlebas says:
The Black Island? Could we be looking at a Tintin theme?
06/07/2018 at 13:24 phlebas says:
The Black Island
Secret of the Unicorn
The Blue Lotus
06/07/2018 at 13:13 phuzz says:
e) is in Portmerion.
06/07/2018 at 13:19 phuzz says:
It’s apparently called Unicorn house.
06/07/2018 at 13:18 AFKAMC says:
J – That looks like a T-33 on the pylon in the background – and if I squint a bit, it looks like the tail code is “MY” – so possibly the Masonic Lodge in Willacoochee, Georgia, on U.S. Route 82?
06/07/2018 at 13:30 Gusdownnup says:
Yup – here’s the Google Maps location.
06/07/2018 at 13:31 phuzz says:
Location
06/07/2018 at 13:51 phlebas says:
T33 Shooting Star!
06/07/2018 at 13:20 Gothnak says:
A: Toison D’Or – Dijon
06/07/2018 at 13:39 phlebas says:
Aha! I was thrown by the Golden Fleece as there isn’t a book referencing it – but apparently there was a film:
06/07/2018 at 13:21 Gothnak says:
So theme is mythical beasts?
Golden Fleece, Unicorn?
06/07/2018 at 13:22 phuzz says:
k) is Lotus’ Hethel test track, viewd from about here.
Formerly home to RAF Hethel, and home to the oldest hawthorn in the UK
06/07/2018 at 13:35 phlebas says:
So that must be a Blue Lotus in the picture!
06/07/2018 at 13:25 Gusdownnup says:
l) is Brussels-Zuid (or Brussels-Midi?): link to Google Maps
06/07/2018 at 13:28 phuzz says:
Huh, I was looking in the Netherlands, good work.
06/07/2018 at 13:32 phlebas says:
h) is a statue of Snowshoe THOMPSON.
(Boreal Mountain ski resort, California)
06/07/2018 at 13:35 Gothnak says:
G: Chateau De Cheverny
God knows how i knew it was French…
Used by Herge for Merlinspike Hall.
06/07/2018 at 13:39 phuzz says:
The style of architecture is French, especially the roof on the left of the picture. I just despaired of working out exactly which chateau it was.
06/07/2018 at 13:41 Gothnak says:
I typed in ‘French Stately Homes’ it was the 3rd one :).
06/07/2018 at 13:40 Gusdownnup says:
b) Ayrshire, looking to Ailsa Craig: link to Google Maps.
06/07/2018 at 13:49 phlebas says:
The road is the A714 (Flight 714)
06/07/2018 at 13:41 Gothnak says:
D: The Alcazar Military Museum in Toledo
You are welcome to tour it and find the actual location :p.
06/07/2018 at 13:46 phlebas says:
General Alcazar appears in several Tintin books.
06/07/2018 at 13:48 Gothnak says:
Just the Airplane in C left, for somereason it looks Central or South American, especially the Mexican looking bird emblem in the middle.
But i have to run. Good luck!
06/07/2018 at 13:50 phuzz says:
And f) the covered ruins.
I’m going to guess Greek or Roman…
06/07/2018 at 13:55 phuzz says:
Or possibly the Malia Palace in Crete?
Certainly similar curved covers over ruins, but I don’t think they’re the same (wooden beams instead of steel).
06/07/2018 at 15:14 Gothnak says:
F) The Palace of Nestor (The Butler)
06/07/2018 at 15:29 Teek says:
C) I believe this is the Kathmandu Aviation museum in Nepal. Referencing Tintin in Tibet
