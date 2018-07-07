Fill your weekend with free Destiny 2

Console players were recently treated to a weekend of free Destiny 2, and now it is time for PC players to step up to the plate. Between now and late Sunday, the entire Destiny The Second game will be open to all, and this does include everything you would hope to access in the game’s current iteration, including the Curse of Osiris and Warmind expansions. Any progress made during your free demo period will carry over to the full game, should you choose to purchase it at a later date. Conveniently, the full game is on sale during this period as well (who would have guessed) and it’s only $38.99 or whatever your local currency happens to be. Mine’s $38.99. I can’t see what yours is. I’m sorry.

The Destiny 2: Forsaken expansion hits in early September, and there are already multiple types of digital edition available for pre-order. Check out our write-up of what to expect on that.

You still have time to download the game and put in a solid 24-hours before it ends on Sunday, July 8 at 6pm BST or 1pm EST. Ya’ll can grab Destiny Part Two The Sequel over at ye olde Battling Network.

If you already have the game, I guess I’ll just be seeing you in September then.