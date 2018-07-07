What are we all playing this weekend?

If wishes were horses, cockroaches would… ride rats? Summer’s reaching that point where stuff just happens, strange and incomprehensible stuff, and all you can do is nod and say “Okay then” as a dozen lads the colour of boiled lobsters chase an inflatable crocodile down the road singing Ace of Base. Summer: if you can make sense of it, you’re weren’t there.

What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!

Alec: Do you know, I still haven't sat down and gotten to know The Defect, the third Slay The Spire character. This is an outrageous oversight that must corrected forthwith, so this weekend I shall OH NO ANOTHER CHILD'S BIRTHDAY PARTY kill me please

Alice B: I promise at some point I will say I am playing an actual video game in one of these, but that point is not this point. This weekend I've been invited to play Nightmare Live . For those of you who didn't watch one of the best TV shows ever when it was actually on, playing Nightmare Live means I will be guiding a member of the public through an imaginary dungeon. I am excited by this prospect.

Alice O: Now that Yakuza games are starting to come to PC , it's very relevant for me to say here that I'll be playing the Yakuza Kiwami 2 demo on PlayStation 4. Research for future work, that. Billable hours, even. Beyond the dadly adventures of Kazuma Kiryu, I'm mostly looking at catsitting a sweetheart, swimming in the sea, and sleeping wherever my husk falls.

Brendan: [Brendan is away, and I quote, "finding true meaning in a deep well." Well then.]

Graham: I swear to something-or-other, this is the weekend I finally finish Yoku's Island Express . I doomed that game to an extremely late review on RPS by deciding to write it myself, but I've had a blast with what I've played of the pinball-platformer so far and I swear – to Alice B this time – that I will write the review next week.

John: It'll mostly be unreleased PC games for reviews. But, I'm very much hoping to finally finish Abzu with the boy, so we can immediately start it over again.

Katharine: It's more Ni No Kuni II for me this weekend. Now that I'm in the meat of the game, I'm really enjoying it. Combat is fast and fluid, the English VO is surprisingly great and the music is just gorgeous. Evan Pettiwhisker Tildrum has very much won me over with his wide-eyed innocence, and I look forward to enacting more of his sweet-tempered and definitely not maniacal plan to take over the world.

Matt: I've been craving an RPG to sink into, so when I saw Final Fantasy 15 going for half price yesterday I decided to see if I could get into my first FF game. So far, I can't! The first quests are about killing X numbers of monsters and finding some fish for a cat, though I'm hoping it'll get more interesting now a plot thing has actually happened. Or maybe I'll just end up playing Slay The Spire and Overwatch.

Matthew: I'm being dragged over to horrible, hot London so very few games for me. May finally give Slay The Spire a go – I keep seeing people talk about it on the RPS staff Slack and I feel like a terrible fraud, nodding and chuckling to their anecdotes and jokes without a single idea of what anyone is talking about. I don't want it to become one of those things I anxiously avoid, like the 20 years I spent never saying 'kettle' because I couldn't remember if it was pronounced 'kettle' or 'cattle'.

Nöa: If I have time during my weekend mini-vacation, I may dip into Ghost of a Tale because mice are just so darn cute (especially the minstrel kind in patchwork hats).

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?