Joseph DeLappe uses GTA to call attention to gun violence statistics

Joseph DeLappe is no stranger to using games to make big political points, and his newest art project is just as upsetting as its description sounds: using real gun violence data, a self-playing version of GTA V will run for one year (between 4th of Julys) and will visually display the accurate number of homicides involving guns each day. This is all streamed on Twitch for your enjoyment (?) education (?) anger. Hopefully, it can serve as a call to arms, or whatever exactly the opposite of that is called.
From DeLappe’s Facebook announcement post:
So today I am releasing a new project. Elegy: GTA USA Gun Homicides is a self playing version of GTA. The project is essentially a game as a data visualizer – a daily reenactment of the total number of USA gun homicides since January 1st, 2018. The project works from a daily update of gun homicides as scraped from: http://www.gunviolencearchive.org/
Each day starts at midnight USA central time at 1 death and so on, repeating each day. My intention is to run this 24/7 for the next year until July 4th, 2019.
Feel free to share. I will be getting further content and documentation up on my website and youtube in the coming days. Special thanks to my coder/collaborator on this project Albert Elwin and project consultant James Wood.
You can start watching the Twitch Stream here.
One of the first questions for DeLappe is about whether every citizen represents at data point or how this is all being created under the hood. His response is as follows:
I’ll have more information once I get this up on my website – not much room for descriptive info on Twitch. These are NPC’s (non-player character), essentially bots, AI controlled avatars that populate GTA. Each one that dies is added to the body count at the bottom of the screen. Some have guns, some do not. We’ve armed them according to the percentages of different weapons used in homicides, from hand guns to shotguns to rifles. There should as well be 22% of the victims being women, that goes as well according to the statistics of yearly averages for homicides. Hope this makes sense? The road is just part of the Grand Theft Auto game which we are using as the platform for the project. Think of it as a found object in a way – our setting or stage if you will.
This is probably a good time to bring up a project DeLappe made a number of years back called Dead-In-Iraq, where he did similar work using the video game America’s Army to make a political point. America’s Army was a free military recruiting online game, and well… just have a look. This all feels pretty painful, even a decade later.
“do that some where else or have DC make a memorial”
Christ.
For a slightly lighter note to end on, please enjoy this footage that follows a deer for a day through GTA. I promise this won’t make you sad. It’s just a deer, doing deer stuff. At one point a guy punches it, and I didn’t love that, but otherwise just a deer walking around, not being aware of war crimes or my nation’s lack of common sense gun law reform. Just a deer. I’m so jealous of that goddamned deer.
08/07/2018 at 16:48 Ham Solo says:
Another project linking video games and gun violence, exactly what we need. Great.
08/07/2018 at 16:50 Beefenstein says:
I play violent games. I play them most days. I have since I was a child.
If banning them reduced real-life gun deaths by even a tiny amount, even just 1%, I would not complain. No amount of deaths are worth the fun I get from my leisure time — especially as games without murder are perfectly enjoyable too.
So, if there is a link between games and gun violence then, please, bring it on. I know what’s more important to address.
08/07/2018 at 17:58 ravenshrike says:
So when do you start campaigning for vehicles with a top speed of 25 mph and a foot of foam padding on the front and rear bumpers?
08/07/2018 at 17:27 Zorgulon says:
That’s not what this is doing, but thanks for your knee-jerk comment.
I don’t see how anyone could use this project to blame videogames for violence.
08/07/2018 at 16:48 Beefenstein says:
“Games have nothing to do with violence. I am only pretending to shoot people. Please stop interrupting my leisure time with sad statistics.”
I find it hard to see how the Dead-In-Iraq project can be topped. The irony of people who are presumably playing AA because they support a one-note pro-war populist patriotism not wanting the game to be used to commemorate deaths of servicepeople is just too palpable.
08/07/2018 at 16:53 Rogerio Martins says:
Oh God what an idiot, again this talk about games creating violence, sure, it’s easy to blame a thing, much easier than to admit there are people with mental problems, people who plan mass murders right before going to bed and the family pays no attention, people who don’t care and are not cared about. But sure, let’s blame video games, it’s easier than to realize the fucked up society we live that takes no responsibility for anything but allows people to buy guns as easily as they buy bread. Yeah… games, sure.
08/07/2018 at 17:11 Beefenstein says:
“…again this talk about games creating violence…”
A game is being used to depict violence.
I feel like you making a statement similar to “why are you saying that pictures can cause hunger?!?!” just because an artist has drawn some people affected by famine.
08/07/2018 at 17:19 TekDragon says:
You really jumped the gun on assuming what this project is and what it means.
08/07/2018 at 17:58 Pharaoh Nanjulian says:
I knew someone was going to pull the trigger on that.
08/07/2018 at 17:00 yesButThisTime says:
“There should as well be 22% of the victims being women, that goes as well according to the statistics of yearly averages for homicides.”
I assume that the performance piece will accurately represent the demographic makeup of our nations murderers as well?
08/07/2018 at 17:12 Beefenstein says:
“…represent the demographic makeup of our nations murderers…”
Don’t worry, I’m sure most of the murderers in game are indeed white alt-right nationalists, just as they are in real life.
08/07/2018 at 17:16 Moonracer says:
I don’t see anything about this linking games to real gun violence. It’s just using a game to visually represent actual statistics. Because seeing a line of corpses and hearing screams/gunshots has a greater impact than a chart with numbers for many.
The description of how the data correlates to what is happening on screen is lacking in my opinion. It’s a dark setup for GTA that does a good job of showing the aftermath but not the action. However the actual numbers have a greater effect on me than this.
08/07/2018 at 18:08 InternetBatman says:
If you think this is interesting, you should see what he has planned for Goat Simulator.