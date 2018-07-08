You can solo run The Division 2 from start to finish

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is not a political game. We’ve heard this from Ubisoft, who insists that their title about an uprising set in Washington D.C. will avoid being political. No politics… in Washington D.C. and that’s final. Sorry, I guess all of my coverage of the game needs to start with me shaking this scaldingly mild take off, like a wet dog covered in bad takes. Like Tom Clancy’s The Division Origins Part The First, there is a big giant city out there to conquer and the emphasis is on group play and cooperation. For those of you who have two or more friends. For the rest of us, there’s good news in the form of a recent announcement that the game is absolutely beatable as a single player experience, including Division endgame missions with notorious difficulty spikes.

Game Director, Mathias Karlson, speaking with AusGamers had this to say:

“You can play through the entire story campaign into endgame and [then the] endgame [content], alone… [But] you can also do the same content [in] two, three, or four player co-op. Or eight-player co-op, two full groups in the raid if you opt into the challenge that we’re adding. So it’s very important for us that you get to pick.”

Presumably, this goes a little farther than the Destiny Model of allowing single player up to a point, but the phrasing here doesn’t get into whether the raids (which support up to 8 players; Jesus.) will be conquerable all by your lonesome.

