Bus Simulator 18 contracts World Cup Fever

You’ve ran through the Ikea warehouse shouting “It’s coming home!” You’ve rearranged H&M’s display of folded t-shirts into a Saint George’s Cross. You’ve had a football bouncing around inside your Electrolux washing machine for coming up two days now. You’re posting packs of Panini World Cup stickers to yourself then shouting as they fall through the letterbox. How else can you display your twin loves of Engerland and balls? By covering your Bus Simulator 18 buses with flags and truncated icosahedrons, using a free new skin pack. Other national and pro-ball liveries are available.

The Country Skin & Decal Pack, available free on Steam, contains generic but jazzy national skins for 40 countries. We’re talking: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, England, France, Germany, Iceland, Iran, Italy, Japan, Morocco, Netherlands, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Turkey, Uruguay, and USA. They’re made for the Citaro K bus but kinda work on others too.

The national skins aren’t football strips, and some are real nice. A Switzerland bus is basically a driving alpine hillside, South Korea have inky clouds of red and blue, and Tunisia get a mobile beach.

On top of those, the pack adds 25 footballing-related decals. The include balls, trophies, boots, and such classic chants as “Oleeeeee oleeeeee oleeeeee” and “Love the game” (you hear that last one a lot). Plus country names in their native languages.

Our Alec found the game somewhat charming in his Bus Simulator 18 review but it didn’t hold his simulated attention long-term in the same way as, say, American Truck Simulator. Though given that he created a monstrous Gareth Southgate in Football Manager after England’s win against Columbia, I suspect the weekend’s quarter-finals victory has him flagged to the nines in Bus Sim and taunting would-be passengers in the German city of Seaside Valley by pulling up to the stop, opening the doors, then accelerating away shouting “IT’S COMING HOME! IT’S COMING HOME!” Classic Alec.

Alec is away today, mind, so it fell to me to make an England bus. I’m not sure why the livery said Denmark–it must be a bug–but I fixed it while adding a celebration of England team values.