Darksiders 3 rides again into the apocalypse November

With the collapse of THQ, it seemed impossible that Vigil’s series of ’90s comic-styled hack n’ slash adventures would ever see another game, but here we are, with Darksiders 3 on the way, and due for release this November 27th. Published under the reborn THQ Nordic banner and developed by Gunfire Games (staffed in large part by ex-Vigil people), the third game puts players in the monster-stomping boots of Fury, who is a lady despite being one of the four horsemen of the apocalypse.
From what we’ve seen of the third game in action it roughly looks similar in style to Darksiders 2, favouring faster action and mobility over the heavyweight, Zelda-esque brawls of the first. We’re most likely due for another sprawling post-apocalyptic adventure, featuring a lot of dungeons to crawl, monsters to whip, platforms to clamber over and loot to hoard. Also skellingtons. Lots of skellingtons – they’re pretty much a Darksiders staple now.
Along with announcing the release date, THQ Nordic announced two pieces of DLC for the game (included in a somewhat more expensive Deluxe edition of the game), plus a pair of collectors edition boxes. Regular super-fans can buy a big-boxed Collectors Edition of the game with an 11-inch-tall model of new protagonist Fury, while those with far more money than sense (and an almighty love of overblown character designs) can get the Apocalypse Edition, which includes models of all three protagonists, plus demon shopkeeper Vulgrim and some extra goodies.
I admit that I wouldn’t mind having those characters lining a shelf (I am a huge dork), but the asking price of just the regular collectors edition box is a wallet-puncturing £130/150€/$150, and the Apocalypse edition’s price-tag is a positively silly £350/400€/$400. I don’t think I’ve ever liked any game enough to spend that much.
Darksiders 3 is due on November 27th via Steam, GOG and Humble and will cost £45/60€/$60 for the regular edition, or £60/70€/$70 for the Deluxe version with soundtrack and (future) DLC.
09/07/2018 at 20:29 gabrielonuris says:
Is it set in parallel with Darksider 2 storywise, or gameplay wise? Because it was kind of a letdown to me when I finished DS 2 and realized it wasn’t actually a sequel to the plot, but happened at the same time as the first one.
At this pace we will need at least 5 games to see the plot come full circle (each one with a horseman and a fifth one to wrap everything up).
09/07/2018 at 20:57 Dominic Tarason says:
Looking into it, it does seem to be a point of some debate. Guess I’ll clarify.
09/07/2018 at 20:39 kud13 says:
Finally!
I was wondering when this was finally gonna get a release date.
Probably gonna buy the Deluxe edition of GOG to encourage THQ to put more DRM-free stuff there.
Guess this means Biomutant won’t be out till 2019 then?
09/07/2018 at 21:00 kud13 says:
Looking at the CAD price, though: ouch.
I’ll be waiting for some reviews before pulling that trigger.
09/07/2018 at 21:52 Crafter says:
haha yeah I have the same temptation.
I just got the pre order email : I love DarkSiders, I love GOG .. but I hate pre orders ..
Not sure I will flip that switch but if I buy it, it is on GOG.
09/07/2018 at 21:27 pepperfez says:
I must, as a displeased crank, register my cranky displeasure at their decision to make up a rider when they had Conquest, who carries a bow and goes “out conquering, and to conquer,” just sitting right there for them.
10/07/2018 at 00:04 Josh W says:
It’s well known that the four horseman of the apocalypse are strife, conflict, fighting and fight.
09/07/2018 at 21:35 PanFaceSpoonFeet says:
What is this “apocalypse November”?
09/07/2018 at 21:39 gabrielonuris says:
Black Friday, perhaps?!
09/07/2018 at 21:44 Horg says:
Apocalypse Eventually.