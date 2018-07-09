Get £400 off the Alienware 17 laptop today, plus loads of other Dell deals this week

Back when I wrote about other bits of tech, July was always the month where everyone was desperate to show you what goodies they intended to stuff down your stocking come the end of the year. Christmas in July, they called it, and it was downright depressing.

Now, however, it seems to be morphing into more of a Black Friday in July kind of deal, as we not only have Amazon Prime Day next week and Twitch’s ongoing month of free games for Twitch Prime members, but Dell are also getting in on the action with their own week of July discounts – and some of them are pretty decent, too.

Running from now, Monday July 9, until Tuesday July 17, Dell’s week and a bit of deals covers everything from gaming and ultra-slim laptops alike right up to full-blown desktops. Just be warned there’s only limited stock for each deal, so grab them while they’re hot. You’ll also find more general Dell deals going on over this way for things like monitors, accessories and desktop bundle discounts, but below you’ll find a complete list of all the so-called MEGA DEALS and discounts, with each one going live at 8am UK time on their respective days.

Monday July 9:

Alienware 17 – £1499 (down from £1899), saving you £400 when you use the coupon MEGADEAL1. This particular deal comes with a Core i7-7820HK processor, 8GB of RAM, 17.3in 1920×1080 IPS display, a 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD combo and a lovely Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphics chip in it. I was a big fan of Dell’s smaller Alienware 13 (although it should be noted a large part of that was due to the laptop’s OLED display, which is absent here), and this one looks to be just as much of a steal.

Tuesday July 10:

Inspiron 15 5000 – £499 (down from £629) – Core i5-7200U, 4GB RAM, 15.6in 1920×1080 display, 256GB SSD

Inspiron 13 5000 – £399 (down from £529) – Core i3-7130U, 4GB RAM, 13.3in 1920×1080 display, 128GB SSD

Wednesday July 11:

Thursday July 12:

Friday July 13:

Dell G3 17 – £599 (down from £899) – Core i5-8300H, 8GB RAM, 17.3in 1920×1080 IPS display, 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD, 4GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050

XPS 13 – £799 (down from £949) – Core i5-8250U, 8GB RAM, 13.3in 1920×1080 InfinityEdge display, 256GB SSD

Monday July 16:

Inspiron 13 7000 – £499 (down from £749) – Core i5-8250U, 8GB RAM, 13.3in 1920×1080 IPS display, 256GB SSD

Inspiron 15 5579 – £549 (down from £699) – Core i5-8250U, 8GB RAM, 15.6in 1920×1080 IPS display, 256GB SSD

Tuesday July 17: