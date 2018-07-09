Monster Hunter: World stomps onto PC August 9th

It’s been a long, painful wait for fans of smacking giant angry lizards in the face with huge (but comparatively still very small) swords. Released back in January on consoles, Monster Hunter: World finally has a release date on PC, and mercifully we’ve only got one more month to wait. Capcom’s excellent semi-open-world co-op dragon hunting sim will be landing this August 9th.
As an old-school Monster Hunter fan, I couldn’t stand the wait and picked up World on PS4 a while back, and have had a grand old time. While I’ve not played as much as I would like, I regularly return to the game for special events and new monsters added as free updates. It’s a faster, more responsive and vastly more accessible game than previous Monster Hunters, and the perfect starting point for newcomers. I’m already contemplating buying it again so I can play with the PC crowd, being the idiot that I am.
There’s was a lot of meat on Monster Hunter: World’s bones at launch, and the game has grown steadily on consoles over the course of the year. So far, the only paid DLC has been cosmetic, and all the juicy fun stuff including regular challenge missions (some of which are very creative) and new monsters (with weapons and armour to craft from them) has come as free updates and should remain so for the immediate future. I’m excited to see just how much further the game grows after the PC release.
You won’t need a massive machine to run the game, according to the minimum required specs listed on Capcom’s blog here:
OS: Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-bit required)
Processor: Intel Core i5-4460, 3.20GHz or AMD FX-6300
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 or AMD Radeon R7 260x (VRAM 2GB)
And the recommended hardware, albeit to play at a locked 30fps at 1920 x 1080 resolution on High detail settings:
OS: Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-bit required)
Processor: Intel Core i7 3770 3.4GHz or Intel Core i3 8350 4GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (VRAM 3GB) or AMD Radeon RX 570X (VRAM 4GB)
Screenshots on Capcom’s site show that the PC port offers a good range of graphical options, can be capped at 60fps and render at a full 3840 x 2160, though there’s no mention if you can go any higher than that. It seems safe to assume that this will be the best-looking version of the game, if you’ve got some hardware muscle to flex.
Monster Hunter: World will be out on August 9th on Steam, and will cost £50/60€/$60.
09/07/2018 at 19:33 Nelyeth says:
Ugh, it needs a freaking 1060 to run at 30fps in 1920×1080 ? That’s rough. I have a 1080 and a 2560*1440 screen, and I probably won’t get anywhere near 60fps.
Didn’t think I’d have to downgrade my settings to medium that early, though I guess it’s to be expected, since the 1000 series is already close to two years old.
That said, I’m really excited about that one.
09/07/2018 at 20:24 Vandelay says:
I wouldn’t worry about your 1080 performance from them saying a 1060 3GB will be required for 30 FPS at 1080p. It could very well be that the RAM is what holds it back, which is quite common with that iteration. High also could include highly taxing options that don’t make much difference, as well as some AA that isn’t that necessary at 1440p.
09/07/2018 at 21:00 Imperialist says:
Well…a 1060 is the mid-range card in the series, whereas the 1070 is high-end and the 1080 is for enthusiasts.
Dont get me wrong, a 1060 is a good card, but to expect 60 fps above 1080p on it is just not realistic for graphically taxing games.
Now, system requirements having meant a damn thing for a decade so, it all depends on the rest of your build. And who knows? Maybe its fairly tweakable.
09/07/2018 at 19:39 Stone_Crow says:
If only Sony would let us cross platform, oh the fun I could have with my Playstation owning friends.
09/07/2018 at 20:06 Dominic Tarason says:
That would indeed be great. I’d settle for just Xbox cross-play, even, to bulk up the number of players.
While Monster Hunter: World is the most solo-friendly game in the series, it also makes playing in co-op almost entirely seamless. You can even open your game to the world mid-fight to call for support from random players, and I’ve lost count of the times I’ve been bailed out by superhumanly skilled Japanese players.
09/07/2018 at 20:12 GSGregory says:
Lol? Have you not tried to play any of the story missions with a friend? The game doesn’t allow multiple people in the main missions until after you have seen the cut scenes. The process looks like this. Friend 1 Starts mission, friend 2 starts mission, both get to the cut scenes end, friend 2 quits mission, loads back to base, and has to sit through loading into the mission again, friend 1 is stuck sitting there waiting.
09/07/2018 at 20:29 Dominic Tarason says:
Story stuff in any game I tend to do solo, because there’s always someone (even if they are your best friend and you’ve told them to knock it off) who tries to skip every cutscene.
09/07/2018 at 21:31 Pigswillfly says:
An added note is that the story missions seemed much easier solo than when calling for help (compared to running the same mob as an optional or investigation later)
09/07/2018 at 20:32 vexis58 says:
Fingers crossed that it supports Ultrawide monitors. I’ve never gotten into Monster Hunter games, but if they natively support my monitor I might give it a try.
09/07/2018 at 23:42 LennyLeonardo says:
It supports ultrawide monsters.
09/07/2018 at 20:59 crazyd says:
It’s pretty insane that they’d charge full price for a year old port of a console game. I’d consider it at release for $30-40, but will probably end up waiting until it’s ~$15 on sale now. I mean, I already waited a year from the console release, I can wait longer. Maybe I’m wrong, but it seems kinda stupid to think they can build up hype for a full priced re-release of an old game; they’d be better off launching at a discounted rate.
09/07/2018 at 21:01 Imperialist says:
MHW is old? It released in the US in January.
09/07/2018 at 22:13 Creeping Death says:
£50 is… ouch. Glad I didn’t hold out for the PC release and just grabbed it on PS4 at launch for £30 because I would not pay that. For any game.
09/07/2018 at 22:34 agentghost says:
What? Monster hunter world on console is $30 at launch price? What a rip off. It was offered for free on PSN bro.
BTW, i guess I won’t see console peasant on Pc server due to…pricing
09/07/2018 at 22:39 Beva says:
Wow