NotVampire anime Tokyo Ghoul slashes violently onto PC

Tokyo Ghoul:re Call to Exist is a gory upcoming hack n’ slash action game based on decent action/horror anime and manga series Tokyo Ghoul. Developed and published by Bandai Namco (as is their bread-and-butter), I’m hoping this one turns out well as I’ve a particular soft-spot for this bundle of near-future gothic angst and ultraviolence. Probably because the setting is practically Vampire: The Masquerade fan-fiction.
Tokyo Ghoul’s setting is not unlike White Wolf’s tabletop world in tone, only these vampires are called ghouls and don’t fear sunlight (less conspicuous) but need to eat human flesh (harder to cover up) to survive. Ghouls also (usually) have freaky mutant tentacles that grow out of their spines instead of the traditional suite of vampire powers. You’ve got your secret ghoul societies, ghoul street gangs and government anti-ghoul police hunting them day and night, making it fertile ground for games.
Bandai Namco haven’t revealed too much about Call to Exist yet, but do say that the game will have optional online co-op, and let players fight both as ghouls and the investigators that hunt them. We can at least see in the trailer above that we’ve got two playable protagonists at minimum (although I expect many more) and a lot of blood being spilt.
Anime protagonist Ken Kaneki (him with the four tentacles) is shown casually shrugging off gunfire and slashing through squads of enemies with Dynasty Warriors-esque abandon, which looks fun but I do hope for some variety in its pacing. What good is being a terrifying, all-powerful NotVampire if you’re fighting 24/7? Sometimes you’ve just got to sit down and smell the coffee.
Tokyo Ghoul:re Call to Exist is “coming soon”, which could mean just about anything, really, but we do know for sure it’s headed to PC via Steam.
09/07/2018 at 17:00 KaiUno says:
Stupid word-salad title.
09/07/2018 at 17:08 sion12 says:
yeah, there is zero similarity between Tokoy ghouls and vampire. i dont know what OP is on
“Tokyo Ghoul’s setting is not unlike White Wolf’s tabletop world in tone, only these vampires are called ghouls and don’t fear sunlight (less conspicuous) but need to eat human flesh (harder to cover up) to survive. Ghouls also (usually) have freaky mutant tentacles that grow out of their spines instead of the traditional suite of vampire powers.”
So basically zero similarity?
09/07/2018 at 17:10 Dominic Tarason says:
The general tone and structure of the story is very White Wolf, even if the mechanics of how ghouls work is different.
It’s an urban vampire story with just enough tweaked to set it apart.
09/07/2018 at 17:18 LovelyWeather says:
Maybe Requiem 1st edition would be a more useful comparison? Masquerade has that whole “we need a revolution” thing a lot of the Old World of Darkness had, whereas Tokyo Ghoul seems deeply skeptical that Ghoul terrorism and violent resistance will actually result in a better situation.
Which makes it a weird choice for a hack and slash game, since arguably the largest theme of the series is how oppressive systems and violence are inherently poisonous to everyone involved.
09/07/2018 at 17:08 Dominic Tarason says:
Just be glad this isn’t based on the second season. Then the title would include ‘√A’.
09/07/2018 at 17:17 Mara says:
I guess we’ll know what the sequel to this will be called :P
09/07/2018 at 18:09 int says:
I can’t wait for the sequel: Tokyo Ghoul:re Call to Exist xrd Extreme Super Fun xxxTreme Revelator Reckoning Regenesis Recoil Revengeance Redux III Colon*** Tilde~~~ Cool Words version.