Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption sneaks into stores today

As a kid who grew up playing Sierra adventure games, today’s release of Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption from Quest for Glory creators Lori & Corey Cole fills me with complex feelings, including (but not limited to) nostalgia, curiosity and soul-chilling dread. While the Quest for Glory series was always one of Sierra’s more accessible series of adventures, blending point and click adventuring with RPG stats and a steady stream of bad puns, they were still packed with sudden and violent ends to meet. At least Hero-U’s launch trailer below contains relatively little of that.
Originally funded on Kickstarter way, waaaaay back in 2012 to the tune of $409,150, the Hero-U released today bears little resemblance to early concept art. Telling the story of a rookie rogue learning the ropes in a world of tongue-in-cheek magic and adventure, the trailer below promises Quest for Glory’s familiar mix of dialogue, puzzling and combat, although in a fresh (isometric) perspective and with some mechanical tweaks. The combat in particular is now a turn-based, more traditionally RPG-like setup instead of Quest for Glory’s action-oriented 1v1 duels.
While I did crack a smirk at the ‘romance’ part of the trailer opening with the protagonist being licked by a dog, the other jokes shown – thinly distributed as they are – fell flat for me. Perhaps I’m being tripped up by nostalgia here, and the original Quest for Glory games (which I’ve not had a chance to return to in adulthood) were propped up by this same strain of gentle kid-friendly humour. Looking at Steam and GOG, the first wave of players do seem pleased with the final game, and it’s nice to see a project like this finished, even if it is around five years overdue.
Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption is out now on Steam and GOG for £27.79/$35, minus a small launch discount.
10/07/2018 at 19:55 TillEulenspiegel says:
I haven’t really had a chance to dive into this despite my beta access, but I’m really appreciating the life sim elements in Hero-U. It’s a neat solution to QFG’s fun but obviously flawed and grindable skill system.
10/07/2018 at 20:17 DrJ3RK says:
Come on, don’t try to act like you’re too good for the puns. If you allow yourself some degree of child-like pleasure, they’re delightful. (and you know it :P )
I backed the game, and installed my key today. I can’t wait to give it a try. Unfortunately, I won’t have time for a few days. :( I gave my second key to my brother though (we used to play all of the QFG games together) so maybe he’ll be able to tell me how it is from a like perspective sooner.
10/07/2018 at 20:19 Dominic Tarason says:
I always have time for puns. I’m just a little worried that nothing in the trailer really made me giggle, which is what I’d be hoping for in a Quest for Glory game.
10/07/2018 at 20:20 Edgewise says:
“While the Quest for Glory series was always one of Sierra’s more accessible series of adventures, blending point and click adventuring with RPG stats and a steady stream of bad puns, they were still packed with sudden and violent ends to meet.”
Come on, this is the age of Dark Souls. At least you could reload in QFG.