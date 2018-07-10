Samsung 860 Evo SSD price slashed to just £66 for 250GB

The July discounts continue this week, this time on the rather good Samsung 860 Evo SSD. Currently our top recommendation in our best gaming SSD rankings, you can now grab a 250GB 860 Evo for as little as £66 in the UK, or a mere £105 for the 500GB version, the latter of which also bags you a free copy of The Crew 2.

Some free Crew 2 action may not be quite your idea of a MASSIVE DEAL, all told, but hey, a saving of £58 is still a pretty decent chunk of free change to have back in your pocket – and you can always use it to buy something else that’s infinitely more up your street if you prefer.

The same Crew 2 also deal applies to the 1TB version of the 860 Evo as well, where you can net yourself a saving of a whopping £100 and get one for just £216.

As you’ll no doubt see in our best SSD article linked above, I actually recommend the 860 Evo’s predecessor, the Samsung 850 Evo, for those buying a mid-range SSD in the UK today, as I found the 860 Evo’s read and write speeds were pretty much identical when I tested it on the same PC. However, with the 860 Evo being this cheap (the 500GB 850 Evo, by comparison, will set you back £125 sans free game), there’s no reason not to go for it – especially when you’re also getting Samsung’s vastly superior endurance rating out of it, too.

For a quick recap on what kind of speeds you can expect to see from the 860 Evo, I measured a sequential read speed of around 525MB/s, and a sequential write speed of 496MB/s – which is pretty damn close to Samsung’s claim of up to 550MB/s read and 520MB/s write. Sequential speeds aren’t always the best indicator of every day use, of course, but for smaller tasks where files are read and written randomly to your SSD, you can still expect a very commendable 40MB/s read speed and 98MB/s write.

All that might sound like a far cry from the 500MB/s+ sequential speeds it can manage, but those random read and write speeds are still some of the fastest around in the 2.5in SSD category. If you’re in the market for a new SSD, this is a deal not to be missed.

For more sweet hardware deals going on right now, you should also have a gander at our Amazon Prime Day hub, the schedule of free games for Twitch Prime members, and Dell’s Black Friday in July discounts.