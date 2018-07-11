Far Cry 5 battles spiders from Mars (sans Bowie) July 17

Good news: We’re getting away from Far Cry 5‘s daft cults to battle alien spiders on Mars using zappy laser weapons.
Bad news: Far Cry’s increasingly tedious Hurk is coming along for the ride. Ah well, you can’t win them all.
Next week, Far Cry 5 receives its second (and perhaps most interesting) piece of DLC from its season pass. Lost On Mars is enough of a change of scenery it could pass for another game entirely, even more distanced from its source material than earlier spinoff Far Cry: Blood Dragon. It’s out on July 17th, and is included in the season pass for anyone with the Gold edition of the game.
Originally intended to be the third and final piece of Far Cry 5 DLC, Lost On Mars has been bumped up a little, pushing the upcoming Dead Living Zombies back to August. Probably for the best – zombies are so played out that they didn’t even appear in Dying Light 2’s debut trailer. Alien bugs are perhaps an old cliche, but haven’t seen as much screen-time in recent years as they used to.
You’ll be shooting them with a fun-sounding range of guns, too, such as the Blaster of Disaster (no, really) and Hellfire. Most fun of them all looks to be the Morphinator, which transforms your target into a highly volatile, explosive cow that is irresistibly alluring to bug-beasts. I’ve got the feeling that this particular adventure might not be the most serious of space adventures.
Far Cry 5’s first, Vietnam war-themed DLC was far too brief considering the number of new elements it added. I’ve hopes that Lost On Mars will be a little beefier, giving its entirely new set of enemies and weapons room to breathe. If not, at least they can be used in Far Cry 5’s level editor. I’m hoping that you’ll be able to cram every enemy group into a single map and have them fight it out, although even if that fails, the thought of alien spiders joining a pseudo-christian doomsday cult has some appeal.
Far Cry 5’s Lost On Mars DLC is out on July 17th, and can be purchased separately for £10/12€/$12 or as part of the season pass.
11/07/2018 at 19:20 svge says:
What’s Hurk?
11/07/2018 at 20:08 durrbluh says:
Re-occurring DLC character in the series that appears to be inspired by Larry the Cable Guy, or something. Pretty forgettable character.
11/07/2018 at 20:11 Dominic Tarason says:
Not just DLC character. He’s everywhere.
He’s even in Far Cry Primal, or at least an ancient caveman ancestor.
11/07/2018 at 20:44 Nauallis says:
I though Hurk was actually hilarious in Primal. Especially that last quest with the bear… And pretty funny in FC5, but hey, that’s just me.
11/07/2018 at 20:17 gabrielonuris says:
That’s a game I’d buy in a blink; but it isn’t stand alone as Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, it’s a DLC, so I need the base game which I have literally zero interest in playing…
Or am I wrong?!
11/07/2018 at 21:11 Count_2_0 says:
I didn’t like/finish Far Cry 3, so I skipped 4, but I had a blast with 5…except for all of the forced story bits.
Despite that, if you can get someone to jump in co-op with you, it can really get fun.
12/07/2018 at 00:29 mitrovarr says:
Yeah, same problem. Would love to play this, zero interest in FC5 (just can’t tolerate bad writing).
12/07/2018 at 07:33 djtim says:
Is FC5 actually badly written? I thought the character writing was done really well. The NPC’s were unique, interesting and the dialog was good. Many of the side-missions were also quality and the loot caches were packed with a surprising amount of character. While the main quest-line wasn’t fantastic it certainly wasn’t bad even if a lot of people were annoyed with the way it pulled you out of the sandbox at predetermined levels of resistance.
12/07/2018 at 09:43 svge says:
It’s unbelievably bland with characters that spend what seems like hours blathering on and saying nothing but cliches. There is absolutely nothing of substance anywhere in the writing, moreso the whole scenario is completely ridiculous but everything is delivered to the player with an unwavering po-face.
12/07/2018 at 02:30 April March says:
1) Ask yourself: if this was a standalone game, how much would I be willing to pay for it?
2) Wait until Far Cry 5: Game of the Year of Luigi drops in price to below what you said.
3) Enjoy your Lost on Mars game with three bonus games.
4) Enjoy plenty of bonus strange games on the Arcade.
11/07/2018 at 21:56 Scotterius says:
Hurk is going to save Mars!? His birthdays and Christmases are going to be off the chain!
12/07/2018 at 00:19 markerikson says:
Is that Mikey Neuman? Of Movies With Mikey and Catch-A-Ride! fame?
12/07/2018 at 02:32 April March says:
There’s a way to pull off “Redneck in Mars” that doesn’t make it look like a lost (but contemporanous) sequel to Redneck Rampage, and I don’t trust Ubisoft to do it.