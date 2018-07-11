Fortnite’s first major esports season starts this weekend

Fortnite may have taken over the world and forced the BBC to dedicate a comical number of hours to silly dances and pondering if they’re corrupting our youth, but until now it hadn’t entirely dominated esports. That’s liable to change soon, as Epic are putting $8,000,000 in the pot for their upcoming Summer Skirmish series of competitive events; eight weeks of big money matches, with the first set to run this weekend.
Eight million USD is a lot, but it’s just a tiny fraction of the 100 million that Epic have set aside for Fortnite esports this next year. I’d be surprised if Overwatch was the only game being televised soon. Fortnite is definitely more comprehensible for casual viewers – everyone understands shooting at each other over pillow forts, and Fortnite is just a cutting-edge evolution of that.
This next week is set to be big for Fortnite in general, with its fifth season of content updates due to start tomorrow. The weekend matches – a Duos competition with a $250,000 pot, presumably played on and around whatever map changes are happening – are intended to jumpstart the season (according to Epic), with initial invitations already sent out. Epic promise more info soon on how mere mortals can qualify for future events, but remain tight-lipped otherwise, which is very much their style as of late.
After the dramatic in-game teaser for season five (now titled Worlds Collide, hopefully to be trailered featuring the Powerman 5000 song), Epic seamlessly transitioned into building hype through a real-world ARG, or at least some clever art installations. It’s fascinating how Fortnite Battle Royale’s very nature as a last-minute refit of a struggling game has changed an old studio’s nature. It feels like Epic are dancing around the rest of the industry with dizzying speed and very few of their ideas have fallen flat.
At this point, I can’t even imagine where Fortnite will be in another year. It felt like it came out of nowhere just one year ago, springboarding off Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds’s success. Now it’s an international phenomenon, and launching into the best-funded esports season in history, dwarfing the nearly $25 million that Valve have assigned to Dota 2’s The International. We’re officially in strange and uncharted territory.
12/07/2018 at 01:49 p00rWhiteGuy says:
Yo Epic, how about some Unreal Tournament news? Good grief.
12/07/2018 at 01:54 Dominic Tarason says:
It was a mostly community-driven development process and there was no community. Players dried up and got bored very quickly. Really not much they can do with Unreal Tourney now.
12/07/2018 at 03:19 airmikee99 says:
For the Unreal Tournament game that Epic teased 4 years ago?
12/07/2018 at 09:25 Blackrook says:
I still play UT4 every few weeks with a few like minded friends, its a decent enough ‘old school’ FPS , very stable and fun to play.
But the world is now obsessed with Battle Royal (which we also play)
so I doubt UT4 will see any love (or fortnight money) pushed in its direction, which is a shame it would be nice if it was finished.
12/07/2018 at 01:50 nomadseifer says:
My body is ready
12/07/2018 at 03:21 Taintslapper says:
Am I the only one that still has a bit of a hard time grasping the success of fortnite? I remember reading an article about the survival mode of the game a couple years ago and being intrigued, then reading about some trouble during production, and finally that the survival mode was mediocre at best. Then suddenly pubg becomes popular and fortnite makes a pretty blatant copy and it’s suddenly the most popular game on the planet…am I far off the mark here?
I played the game for a couple months and it was fun for a bit I guess, but I just don’t see the draw. (I respect other people’s opinions regarding it. I’m not implying my own is the gold standard or anything.)
12/07/2018 at 04:05 brucethemoose says:
Its free, runs well on potato computers, and is super accessible. The barrier to entry is very low.
Also, it’s a pretty streamer-friendly game.
Other than that, I think they just got a lucky roll of the dice. Alot of youngins started playing it (I definitely saw it blow up among college peers before the BBC started covering it), which drew in their friends, which let it hit that critical mass it needed to start a positive feedback loop and go viral.
It’s not a bad game itself, but its not revolutionary. There are several other MP games that could be in Fortnite’s position with a little more luck.
12/07/2018 at 08:50 PiiSmith says:
Also it runs on every device imaginable and manged to get non gaming personalities to promote it.
12/07/2018 at 09:21 brucethemoose says:
It was popular before it spread to Android, but yeah, that certainly helped it take off.
12/07/2018 at 13:04 Taintslapper says:
What’s interesting is that a lot of the qualities you describe above are very similar to the qualities that could be used to describe a lot of the MOBA’s that came out during that fad. Although, I do think games like Leave of Legends require a bit more technique and thinking than fortnite.