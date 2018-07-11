Robo-programmer Gladiabots hits early access August 9

For all my trying, I have the coding ability of a turnip, but that hasn’t stopped me trying every robo-programming game released thusfar. Gladiabots is the latest in this small but underappreciated genre of problem-solving strategy games, giving you a small squad of mechs, a battle/sports field and tasking you to program their brains through a visual, flowchart-like language so they can get the job done. It surfaced as a prototype on Itch back in 2016, but now it’s evolved into a full commercial game, due to arrive on Steam early access this August 9th.
Thanks to developer GFX47 (formerly of Amplitude Studios) sending me a preview build, I can confirm that even if your brain turns to soup at the slightest whiff of C++, Gladiabots is still accessible thanks to its colour-coded flowchart AI system. Your bots follow conditional instructions flowing from left to right on your chart, so if you want to have them consider one priority before another, you just drag and drop that branch further to the left. It’s simple and mouse-based, but makes me feel like some kind of cyberpunk robo-master.
The solo campaign doubles as an extended tutorial, teaching everything you need from basic fundamentals (telling your bots to carry things from A to B) to more complex tactical routines like retreating when shield damage gets too high, keeping targets at optimal firing ranges and such. The heart of the game is a sports-like scenario which you can win through violence or dropping balls into goals for points.
It feels like the game’s primary focus is on multiplayer, which is fully ranked and works asynchronously. Once someone has uploaded their squad of sportbots to the server, people can challenge it even if their owner isn’t online, similar to Gratuitous Space Battles‘s system. There’s even cross-platform multiplayer so those with the mobile version of the game can play with us.
Gladiabots will be landing on Steam this August 9th, but you can pick up the game now via Itch.io for $15, which will net you a Steam key anyway once they’re available.
11/07/2018 at 21:19 Thankmar says:
As someone who also fancies games with programming I would very much like some list or roundup of such games, or an updated version of that “can games teach programming” article.
11/07/2018 at 22:41 DudeshootMankill says:
Im almost certain we already had one of those
12/07/2018 at 05:51 bonuswavepilot says:
I think the link you’re looking for is this ‘un:
link to rockpapershotgun.com
12/07/2018 at 08:58 Thankmar says:
Thanks, I missed that!
12/07/2018 at 09:48 Kaben says:
Anyone remember Carnage Heart? ( from the PS1 era).
I was so completely caught up in that game, even though i was absolutely terrible at it and couldnt program a bot to win anything – the concept was awesome.
12/07/2018 at 10:22 Dominic Tarason says:
The Carnage Heart series ran for some time, too. The last one I think was Carnage Heart EXA for PSP which even got a digital-only English release, and works great emulated.
EXA cuts back on the broader strategy elements in favour of pure arena fights, but with a good range of robot types.
12/07/2018 at 10:00 ThTa says:
I have fond memories of playing a shareware game like this back in the ’90s. (Don’t remember the name, but it had a similar premise of programming a bot to fight another bot.)
And after checking out the itch.io page, it turns out it’s available on Android as well, for free (with microtransactions, presumably as a demo letting you buy the whole thing afterwards).
It’s quite well made, and works fine on a phone screen so far. I think I’ll be getting this (on Android, or PC if I run into any fidliness later)!
12/07/2018 at 11:11 Lo says:
I absolutely adore this game! It’s fun as all heck and it gives you amazing insight into why some game AI is so good and some is so bad, because it’s your objective to make one that is good and your human opponents have everything to gain by exploiting the flaws you build in, just like you do when playing PvE in other games!
12/07/2018 at 13:51 Skid says:
Interesting, I did play a lot of Droidarena back in the day, hmm August 9th
Looks over at the release list for that day, and sees giant dinos ready for the hunting.
Oh well.
Adds to wish list instead.
And now I’ve learned droid arena is officially dead and I’m sad :(