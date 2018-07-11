Overwatch League to be covered on ESPN

American sports television network ESPN are to cover Blizzard’s Overwatch League playoffs and grand finals, the end of the competition’s first season, as well as planning to cover the next. I’m always fascinated when mainstream sports media peer over our fence and say “Ooh! That looks fun!” then face the impossible task of pleasing both game fans and channel surfers, so it’ll be interesting to see how they tackle this. ESPN have shown pro sitsports before, mind, including Dota 2 and even some cardboard Magic: The Gathering back in the 90s.
The broadcasts will mostly on smaller channels ESPN2, ESPN3, and ESPNews, though day 1 of the Grand Finals will get some time on proper ESPN. Looking at ESPN listings, Overwatch League playoffs are mostly getting half-hour slots so it’ll surely be highlights and analysis rather than full matches. The Disney XD channel will blast Overwatch League too.
Blizzard’s own stream will be free and full on Twitch for everyone to watch, mind.
“The Overwatch League Grand Finals is by far our most comprehensive television distribution for an esports event over a single weekend: 10 total hours over four networks and three days,” Disney and ESPN Media Networks EVP Justin Connolly said in today’s announcement. “This overall collaboration with Disney/ABC, ESPN and Blizzard represents our continued commitment to esports, and we look forward to providing marquee Overwatch League coverage across our television platforms for fans.”
The playoffs start tonight then the Grand Finals begin on July 28th. See the match schedule for full details. Blizzard detail ESPN’s broadcasts in a video, which seems the least useful way to present a schedule table.
Overwatch League is an interesting thing, as attempts to jump-start a top competitive scene by raining cash from above go. Blizzard have tried to tap into local loyalties of traditional sports by tying teams to cities, including the Houston Outlaws, Boston Uprising, and–gag!–London Spitfire. It’s an easy way to hook into newcomers to make them root for a team but ah, I don’t know. Blizzard’s efforts are slightly undone by the fact that the only times I have any awareness of individual Overwatch League players are when Blizzard punish them for racist or homophobic ‘jokes’. Not the strongest look, especially in comparison to the anti-racism kneeling protests of American handegg.
11/07/2018 at 21:40 ravenshrike says:
So they’re bringing it to the Ocho?
11/07/2018 at 22:36 Baines says:
If it’s almost a sport, we’ve got it here.
11/07/2018 at 22:24 JoeNapalm says:
That’s some good clean family fun there, eh Cotton?
-Jn-
11/07/2018 at 23:11 Jargoyle says:
Smell that?
The smell of failure.
You ever try to watch cycling here in America? There is the guy winning (commercial break)
There is the guy loosing (commercial) Race over more commercials.
They will make it unwatchable.
12/07/2018 at 02:03 Durgendorf says:
Bonus points for segueing from a movie with a terrible Lance Armstrong cameo into a complaint about televised cycling.
12/07/2018 at 02:47 Frank says:
“Not the strongest look, especially in comparison to the anti-racism kneeling protests of American handegg.”
Huh, so the NFL prevents its players from kneeling in public protest, while Blizzard punishes players’ racist behavior and you think the former has a better “look”.
Maybe British media only covered the kneeling and not the response against it?
12/07/2018 at 03:05 airmikee99 says:
I think he means that the most famous Overwatch League players are the racist assholes that get banned from the game, while some handegg players got a reputation for kneeling to protest racism. Blizzard is trying to create publicly accepted ‘sports entertainment’ while having to work overtime to combat racism and homophobia from within, while the NFL has an established sport that has famous players fighting racism in the name of the voiceless.
The response is immaterial, Alice was commenting on the contrasting realities as they exist.
12/07/2018 at 11:51 Excors says:
I think only about three players were punished for racist/homophobic language or gestures (which seemed like them being stupid rather than genuinely bigoted), out of about 125 players over 6 months, so it doesn’t seem like a particularly widespread problem. It was the most newsworthy thing about the players simply because the vast majority of players just played the game, often very well, which isn’t newsworthy to anyone who doesn’t already follow OWL, and behaved professionally.
Additionally, newsworthiness seems to be related to controversy, so it actively gives you the wrong impression of normalcy. There was e.g. support for Pride Month from Blizzard and from some of the teams, and there is one openly gay player (which I think is more than the NFL has had in all its tens of thousands of active players), but being pro-diversity is almost entirely non-controversial in this community and so it wasn’t a big deal, whereas being anti-racism is apparently controversial in large portions of the US (including the government) and became international news.
It’s like how you hear much more news about plane crashes (a few hundred fatalities per year) than about car crashes (1.2 million(!) fatalities per year), and get a massively distorted impression of their significance. Perhaps journalists should focus more on observing normality and trends, and constructing interesting stories around them, rather than doing reactive event-based news which will inevitably emphasise exceptions, to give readers a slightly more balanced view of the world.
12/07/2018 at 07:00 skyst says:
I actually have OWL streaming right now in the background while I play Slay the Spire. I only do so for the in-game currency granted for watching, even while minimized, but I occasionally catch a moment or two of the games.
The games are very uninteresting. I’m an Overwatch fan, but there’s not much exciting to see here and, as someone with hundreds of hours on the game, the matches are hard to follow, unwatchable for someone with little to no experience with OW. Team comps are always basically the same and I’ve never caught any fun, creative or trick plays, just really quick reflexes and great aim.
The players come off as mute robots sitting behind monitors; if they could trash talk or, at least, politely taunt, maybe it would be entertaining. Unfortunately, the multi-ethnic teams surely have significant language barriers that would prevent any amusing discourse.
Lastly, the perspective is almost entirely fixed on damage dealing characters. Admittedly, they seem to be getting better at showing the team fights from an overhead angle to mix it up, but I have never seen OWL show the pov of a Mercy, for instance, despite her being played a lot. Tracers get a ton of kills, but all of her teleporting and recalling around makes it hard to tell what the hell is going on in the match.
They could make it better, yes, but lets be real, it’s not going to take on ESPN.
12/07/2018 at 13:12 MazokuRanma says:
I feel like this has a significantly higher chance of gaining traction on Disney XD than on ESPN. On the other hand, the people most likely interested in this are already fully comfortable with streaming media, and may not even have access to those channels, so that may limit it right out of the gate.